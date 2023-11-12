There might be a gut instinct to reject the term "comedy/thriller movie." Comedies tend to be intentionally easy to watch; more often than not breezy movies to laugh at for 90 to 120 minutes while forgetting about one's real-life troubles. Thrillers, on the other hand, tend to succeed when they're not relaxing to watch, and are generally at their best when they're able to deliver moments of great tension and sustain a level of suspense (or even dread) throughout.

Yet the comedy and thriller genres can in fact be combined to great effect, and there are plenty of memorable movies that inspire equal parts laughter and stomach-churning intensity. What follows are some of the best that strive to do just that, according to Letterboxd genre tags. They all blend these two genres with immense success, and such films are ranked below according to their average Letterboxd scores from user ratings on the site.

10 'Survive Style 5+' (2004)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.9/5

Though Pulp Fiction was acclaimed for combining four different storylines and having them intersect over 2.5 hours, Survive Style 5+ is arguably even more ambitious, telling five (occasionally intersecting) stories in just two hours. The comedy is broad, but the pace is fast, and there are feelings of danger and excitement present across most stories here.

There are hitmen, murder victims who won't stay dead, and powerful hypnosis, among various other wild instances spread throughout the stories on offer here. It's a movie that's never boring, thanks to the fact it'll jump to somewhere new seemingly every couple of minutes, and though the result can be exhausting, it's tiring and overwhelming in a (mostly) good way.

9 'The Man Who Stole the Sun' (1979)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.0/5

The Man Who Stole the Sun is one of the strangest science fiction movies of the 1970s, and arguably one of the best. Of course, it combines its sci-fi elements with a thrilling story and plenty of dark comedy, centering on a high school teacher who's building an atomic bomb in secret, and eventually uses it to get his way in life, mainly by threatening to detonate it if the government doesn't give in to his demands.

The central character in The Man Who Stole the Sun doesn't seem as interested in big-picture things, like most bomb-wielding characters might... he seems more concerned with short-term goals and getting more luxuries in life. Things get more intense as the film approaches its climax, but much of the journey there is surprisingly funny, and certainly offbeat.

8 'Sleuth' (1972)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.0/5

Michael Caine's filmography is filled with countless great films, but few are quite as dynamite as Sleuth. This is a movie starring just Caine and Laurence Olivier, with the film taking place in a mansion owned by Olivier's character, who's called a meeting there to discuss the affair Caine's character is having with his wife.

A complex battle of wits then plays out, with Sleuth managing to remain riveting despite its small cast and very confined setting. The two actors are both stellar, as is the screenplay and atmosphere of the film, all of it adding up to a mystery/thriller that's unpredictable and often surprising, but also filled with plenty of humor.

7 'The Player' (1992)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.0/5

Playfully bouncing between genres that include comedy, mystery, and thriller, The Player is an inventive and overall intelligent satire about Hollywood from acclaimed filmmaker Robert Altman. It stars Tim Robbins as a Hollywood executive who's made numerous enemies, due to his job involving him rejecting scripts, though things get more serious when one mysterious writer begins sending him death threats.

It's always fair game for a movie to show the darker side of Hollywood, given few people know the film industry quite like filmmakers do, and that's one reason The Player really succeeds. It's perhaps one of Altman's most engaging films, and it inevitably excels in telling a solid mystery and being an efficient blend of genres.

6 'Safety Last!' (1923)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

It's a little surprising to see Safety Last! get given a thriller tag on Letterboxd (alongside more expected genres like comedy and romance), but there's a case to be made it functions as a thriller. After all, it is a film most well-remembered for the stunts pulled off by its lead star, Harold Lloyd, particularly the spectacular and iconic tower clock climb.

Fittingly, the whole movie builds up to that extended sequence at the end, given the plot here is about a contest that involves single-handedly scaling a tall building. It's an iconic silent film, and stands out as one of the best releases of the 1920s because of how well it balances death-defying stunts with good-natured laughs.

5 'After Hours' (1985)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

Of all the great films Martin Scorsese has directed, After Hours is up there as one of the best, and is likely his funniest, too. It's a movie that's essentially about one young man having a particularly bad night, agreeing to go on a late-night date with a girl but ending up falling into misadventure after misadventure.

For a comedic non-horror movie, After Hours has a surprisingly nightmarish feel throughout, feeling like something of a fever dream even at its funniest. It's a movie that always keeps the energy up, and finds darker and funnier places to go with every passing scene, succeeding in being equal parts comedic and nauseating, uncomfortable/disorientating.

4 'Wild Tales' (2014)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

Like the aforementioned Survive Style 5+, Wild Tales excels by telling numerous stories across its runtime, though here, each one is presented on its own without stories intersecting. It's a film that overall feels like the darkest of dark comedies, with each of its six stories revolving around disagreements - seemingly big or small, and sometimes between strangers - that turn violent.

Wild Tales is all about placing straightforward characters in extreme situations, following those who seem to be cursed with bad luck, resulting in a little bit of cinematic schadenfreude. Much of it's very uncomfortable, and some of it's very violent, but much of it is also very funny, making Wild Tales - even with its relatively recent release - one of the best comedy/thriller movies of all time.

3 'The Long Goodbye' (1973)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

Not to be confused with the 1980 gangster film called The Long Good Friday, The Long Goodbye is another example of a Robert Altman movie that excels at being funny and exciting. It's centered on famed fictional detective Philip Marlowe (memorably played here by Elliott Gould), and sees him taking on a case for a friend after that friend's accused of committing murder.

The tone here is unique, and the film unfolds patiently but without ever feeling boring. As far as movies featuring Philip Marlowe go, The Long Goodbye is among the most comedic (compared to how Humphrey Bogart played the same character), but it's an approach that Altman and Gould undeniably - and somehow - make work.

2 'Fargo' (1996)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

The Coen Brothers have made some funny movies in their time, and though Fargo might not have the most laughs of any of their comedies, it can be pretty funny in parts. It's a somewhat farcical crime thriller about a scheme that goes very wrong, thanks to incompetence all around, enabling the hyper-competent Police Chief Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand) to sweep in and make things right again.

Among the laughs is some seriously grisly violence, and the ending also ratchets up the tension, ensuring Fargo probably feels more like a thriller than a comedy in its final act. Still, the balancing act is well-executed throughout, and the combination of humor, tension, and even a little heart makes this Coen Brothers film a classic, and one that's overall hard to resist.

1 'Parasite' (2019)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.6/5

It's shocking how well-written Parasite is, managing to provide heartbreaking drama, expert social commentary, genuine laughs, and some incredibly suspenseful moments all within the confines of a single film. Bong Joon-ho had made some exceptional films before 2019, but Parasite exceeded them in quality, and was rewarded when it came to acclaim and awards, as a result.

Unlike most comedy thrillers, Parasite is a movie where one half feels comedic, and then the other half feels mostly concerned with being a thriller/drama. The switch-up works, and the halves feel coherent together, which can't have been easy to execute convincingly from a screenplay perspective. The plot of Parasite is thrilling, funny, exciting, and tragic, and it does indeed deserve to be considered the greatest comedy/thriller hybrid of all time.

