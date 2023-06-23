Following her long run on The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco quickly found a new niche in comedy thriller shows. Her new Peacock series Based on a True Story, which also stars Chris Messina, takes on America's obsession with true crime with Cuoco's character determined to create her murder podcast in an already crowded space.

Where you might expect Cuoco's character to start investigating like the Sarah Koenig-type podcasters she idolizes, the series takes a risky turn in the first episode that subverts expectations. Subverting expectations has become a defining quality of the genre, whether in direct satire or genre tropes. The post-modern experimenting of the 21st century has netted a plethora of inventive comedy thrillers to delight fans of the latest entry.

10 'The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window' (2022)

The rambling title perfectly encapsulates the series: a satirical take on stories like Rear Window or The Girl on the Train. Kristen Bell plays a woman named Nell, who is struggling with depression. A handsome neighbor moves in across the street, and Nell believes she witnesses him murder his girlfriend, but she begins to question her sanity when there is no evidence.

The plot sounds like it should be all drama, but the creators were the same from Mike Tyson Mysteries, and the series is full of spoofs on the usual tropes, like how Nell constantly drinks comically massive glasses of wine. Mixed in with the laughs is a genuinely twisty story with a surprising end.

9 'The Flight Attendant' (2020-2022)

Kaley Cuoco's first live-action series following The Big Bang Theory was also one of the first HBO Max originals. The Flight Attendant follows Cuoco as the titular airline employee whose reckless drinking puts her at the center of a murder mystery conspiracy.

Cuoco was unleashed in a show that didn't require her to play an archetype for the sake of the joke. She brought her signature charm and humor while adding new depth and character introspection she'd never had a chance to explore before. The first season she earned a well-deserved Emmy nomination for her performance and four other noms, including for the series itself.

8 'The Resort' (2022-)

The Resort is a show that uses an interesting storytelling device to tackle the familiar romantic-duo-mystery-solver conceit. William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti play a couple taking a trip for their 10th anniversary while their underlying relationship issues await exposure. They stumble onto a mystery about a couple that disappeared 15 years earlier, sparking a parallel story about that couple's relationship.

Like Based on a True Story, the wife is invigorated by this new mystery, and her husband is unsure where he stands. Harper and Milioti explore their nuanced relationship with some interesting and wacky resort characters around them. It's a similar crowd to The White Lotus, but the results are a much different take that gets into ideas of spirituality.

7 'Santa Clarita Diet' (2017-2019)

Hailing from creator Victor Fresco, also of Netflix's Unstable, Santa Clarita Diet was a three-season comedy about a woman who goes through an empowering metamorphosis after becoming a zombie and her husband, who struggles to adjust as his wife changes and their relationship evolves. Starring a terrific duo of Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore, the show turned zombies from horror fodder into a delight.

Olyphant plays a more insecure character than audiences were used to seeing from his Justifieddays, which was a treat. Barrymore was delightful as always, and the show had breakout performances from their daughter, played by Liv Hewson,and the neighbor boy crushing on her, played by Skyler Gisondo. In addition, the suburban vibe is very similar to that in Based on a True Story.

6 'You' (2018-)

You stars Penn Badgley as a stalker who also has a love for literature. The writers do a great job making audiences fall for his character's romantic nature, but his tactics always cross way past the line of stalking to expose his toxic masculinity and even more toxic social tendencies.

Much of the comedy comes in the wealthy communities that Badgley's Joe is attracted to. His crushes tend to have ridiculously wealthy friend groups, which leads to many situations where Joe is forced to fit in with an odd crowd.

5 'Dead to Me' (2019-2022)

Dead to Me is a series full of twists and tension, but it also shows a lovely relationship between two grieving women who come to rely on each other despite the other's secrets and flaws. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star alongside James Marsden in a role that was expected to last just a season lasted for the whole run.

Cardellini manages to endear herself at all times despite her character's difficult personality. Applegate shines with her signature sardonic attitude, and the pair makes magic when they are together. The setting, tone, and characters are all so similar in Based on a True Story that one might be able to make a case that it's a spiritual prequel.

4 'The Afterparty' (2022-)

Apple TV+'s breakout hit The Afterparty was a breath of fresh air in the star-studded who-dun-it genre Rian Johnson and Kenneth Branagh have dominated in film. Each episode focuses on a different suspect — taking on the film genre that represents their story best — while also continuing the serialized season arc.

The cast is filled with the comedy stars of today — Sam Richardson, Tiffany Haddish, Ilana Glazer, and more — who each get an episode to showcase their talents. Ben Schwartz's episode in the style of a musical was one of the highlights of television that year, including "Two Shots," a refutation of Hamilton's number about not throwing away your singular shot. The first season was a riot, and the great news is that there is a second season with returning cast and some great additions.

3 'Bad Sisters' (2022-)

Bad Sisters can be incredibly frustrating because of the despicable man at the center of the show, but that is also a sign of the quality of the writing. The show opens with John Paul's (Claes Bang) funeral, and the series proceeds to show John Paul causing as much pain as he can in the lives of his wife and her four sisters. As a viewer, you just want to know how they can make his death come sooner.

The five sisters are expertly portrayed,, and their unconditional familial love is the heart of the show. Also involved are two half-brothers who inherited the insurance policy and will go bankrupt if it pays out, wonderfully played by Brian Gleeson and Daryl McCormack. It's family drama that has thrilling comedy.

2 'Poker Face' (2023-)

Poker Face served as a breakout hit for Peacock and continued Rian Johnson's run re-establishing the mystery genre. Natasha Lyonne plays Charlie, a woman who can read any lie and is forced to live on the run. Her travels seemingly lead her to one murder after the next, allowing the show a guest-of-the-week structure where stars can play murderers or victims, such as Hong Chau, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lil Rel Howery, Adrien Brody, and more.

RELATED: Every Episode of 'Poker Face,' Ranked According to IMDb

The structure of every episode feels like it is formulaic, showing the story of the murder before flashing back to where Charlie intersects, but it's more nuanced than it seems. Whereas some mysteries are a who-dun-it, this series is a how-catch-em, where the audience has all the information, and the fun is seeing how Charlie figures it out.

1 'Only Murders in the Building' (2021-)

Martin Short and Steve Martin have been working together as one of the biggest comedy duos for a while, so it is no surprise that their playful back-and-forth works in Only Murders in the Building, but the addition of Selena Gomez creates a new dynamic that is of itself. The young vs. old has been played, but Gomez's personality eschews much of what is expected.

This send-up of the murder podcast community and empathetic look at a wealthy NYC building community only got better from season one to two. A third season with Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd promises more fun.

