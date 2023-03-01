When it comes to television, comedy is right up there as one of the medium's most popular genres. The format of smaller storytelling is perfect for comedy as it offers viewers bite-sized laughs, small chunks of entertainment to help pass the time without having to commit to a two-hour movie. This also makes comedy perfect for bingeing, as it is easy to get sucked into a consistently funny show full of great characters.

When looking at what fans consider to be the best comedy shows of the century on IMDb, it makes for a varied mix. Both animation and live-action features, while some picks lean heavily into dark humor, drawing laughs from things we should not find funny, while other shows are noticeably more wholesome, creating comedy from relatable scenarios rather than inflicting physical and emotional pain on their characters.

10 'Fleabag' (2016-2019)

IMDb Score: 8.7

Based on Phoebe Waller-Bridge's one-woman comedy show, Fleabag sees Waller-Bridge reprise her role as the titular character, a volatile young woman who struggles to navigate life and love in London. Not afraid to tell people what she really thinks, Fleabag floats between being unlikeable and relatable through a series of classic moments.

Despite only running for two seasons, Fleabag was a massive critical success, hailed as one of the best shows of the decade while launching Waller-Bridge into stardom. The way Fleabag breaks the fourth wall as she interacts with the audience helps set it apart from other comedy shows, similarly to how Deadpool separates itself from other superhero movies.

9 'Arrested Development' (2003-2019)

IMDb Score: 8.7

When the wealthy Bluth family sees their patriarch arrested and their assets seized, they are faced with their greatest fear: being poor. Unable to take care of themselves, the kooky family turn to middle child Michael (Patrick Bateman), a widowed father trying to raise his teenage son and the closest one to normal in the clan.

A cult favorite, Arrested Development has been praised as one of the best shows of the 21st century despite never gaining large mainstream success. It is stacked with a great cast who launched into stardom thanks to the show, with the likes of Michael Cera and Will Arnett giving life to some of the best characters in the genre.

8 'The Boys' (2019-)

IMDb Score: 8.7

Set in a world where superheroes are not quite the heroes they are supposed to be, The Boysfollows the titular gang who are responsible for keeping the supes in line. As these corrupt superheroes abuse their powers to harm innocent civilians, the powerless Boys battle against the odds for what is right.

A recent breakout hit, The Boys's humor is as dark as it gets. Innocents are regularly abused by their heroes in scenes that are played for laughs, while the Boys themselves are pretty rough around the edges as well. It all makes for a nice palette cleanser from the PG-rated antics of the MCU that dominates the superhero realm.

7 'Chappelle's Show' (2003-2006)

IMDb Score: 8.8

Combining Dave Chappelle's stand-up with sketch comedy, Chappelle's Showproved to be a big hit with viewers. Chappelle often targeted controversial topics such as race and mined them for big laughs while also offering plenty of memorable sketches, such as Charlie Murphy's visit to Prince's house that involved pancakes and basketball.

Chappelle's image has taken a serious hit in recent years due to transphobic comments. Chappelle's Show stands as a hilarious, often breathtaking piece of work. It dared to tackle taboo topics, while still offering genuine commentary on the issues.

6 'BoJack Horseman' (2014-2020)

IMDb Score: 8.8

Set in a world where animals can talk and are treated as equals to people, BoJack Horsemanfollows the titular character through his self-destructive path to regain his fading stardom. The star of a popular sitcom in the 80s, BoJack tries to make a career comeback while struggling with substance abuse and his mental health.

One of Netflix's best original shows, BoJack Horseman has been praised for its approach to mental health, never belittling those who suffer from similar issues. While BoJack does some truly horrible stuff, it is hard not to root for him as he tries, and often fails, to become a better (horse)man.

5 'Ted Lasso' (2020-)

IMDb Score: 8.8

Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is hired to become the coach of a soccer team in the Premier League in England. The only issue is that Lasso knows nothing about soccer, with his only experience being as an American football coach in college. Hired to secretly run the club into the ground, Lasso's enthusiastic coaching style instead finds the club achieving success.

Ted Lasso has quickly become a beloved show, with Sudeikis's charming lead performance winning over countless viewers. Rather than finding comedy by belittling anyone, Ted Lasso is a wholesome show that draws viewers in thanks to its inspiring optimism, just like how Lasso wins over his players.

4 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005-)

IMDb Score: 8.8

Pitching its cast as being the most unlikable leads in a comedy since Seinfeld, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphiafollows the owners of Paddy's Pub. Seemingly having no idea how to operate a successful business, Charlie, Mac, Dennis, Dee, and Frank instead engage in countless idiotic schemes, resulting in a series of unbelievable and hilarious situations.

Quickly gaining cult status, Always Sunny is popular due to its dark sense of comedy as its crazy characters often ruin the lives of themselves and those around them. Characters such as the illiterate Charlie (Charlie Day) and sociopathic Dennis (Glenn Howerton) have become icons in the genre, while the show is showing no signs of stopping as it heads toward 18 seasons.

3 'Nathan for You' (2013-2017)

IMDb Score: 8.9

Playing a fictionalized version of himself, Nathan Fielder is a business consultant who attempts to aid companies by concocting crazy marketing strategies and proposals that his partners cannot believe. As Fielder puts these plans into motion, laughs are drawn from both how far how he goes to sell a business and thereactions of those he encounters.

Similar to Borat, the stars of Nathan for You do not know they are part of a comedy series, believing Fielder is a real consultant striving to help them. Several of the show's marketing strategies have made the news, with one of the most popular being Dumb Starbucks, a parody of the popular coffee chain that opened in Los Angeles and drew plenty of attention.

2 'The Office' (2005-2013)

IMDb Score: 9

A mockumentary set in the workplace of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, The Officefollows a wide range of employees as they go about their day. Led by eccentric manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell), the staff always get into trouble each week, usually as a result of Michael's antics as he tries to be universally loved.

The internet's favorite show, every part of The Office has seemingly been adapted to GIF form. A remake of the original UK series, The Office US has achieved what many remakes fail to do, and that is to become even more popular than its inspiration as the American version outlived the original by seven seasons.

1 'Rick and Morty' (2013-)

IMDb Score: 9.1

When alcoholic scientist Rick moves in with his adult daughter and her family, he drags his grandson Morty into all sorts of wacky adventures. Each episode finds the pair dealing with some outlandish situation that has been caused by one of Rick's crazy experiments, often finding the rest of the family getting involved as well.

One of the most popular TV shows that is currently airing, Rick and Morty has cultivated a large and devoted fan base thanks to its offbeat nature and unpredictable storytelling. While there have definitely been some missteps across its six seasons, when the show is firing on all cylinders it makes for some of the best comedy on TV.

