No doubt, comedy television shows are certainly a fun way to keep boredom at bay. Female-centric comedy shows created by women, though, elevate the experience for other women around the globe by providing them with relatable characters and entertaining narratives that will certainly steal some chuckles. In the meantime, they also make female audiences feel more understood and a bit less alone in the world.

Female-gaze comedy shows have the power to boost anyone's mood, regardless of gender. They cover a range of sub-genres within the core genre of comedy, from rom-coms like Jane the Virgin to emotional tragicomedies such as Fleabag. These beloved series are highly enjoyable and perfectly adaptable to anyone's taste, making them excellent options for binge-watching.

10 'Jane the Virgin' (2014 - 2019)

Creator: Jennie Snyder Urman

Following a religious young Latina, played by Gina Rodriguez, as she navigates through life as a waitress in a hotel in Miami, Jane the Virgin illustrates a wild turn in the character's life when her doctor (Dr. Luisa Alver) artificially inseminates her during her checkup by accident.

Featuring one of the most thoroughly engaging (and quite unpredictable) storylines in television, Jane the Virgin is an above-average and feel-good series. Created by Jennie Snyder Urman, it is also often regarded as one of the best rom-com TV shows. While some viewers may argue that the main character is not very likable, others can't help being fascinated by her. Still, Jane the Virgin is great from beginning to end, with its quality never decreasing throughout its runtime. The series has memorable characters and a refreshing premise that will appeal to anyone who enjoys romantic comedies.

9 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' (2021 -)

Creator: Mindy Kaling, Justin Noble

The Office's Mindy Kaling is the mind behind the Max hit teen comedy-drama series, The Sex Lives of College Girls. The show follows four eighteen-year-old college roommates as they arrive at Essex College in Vermont. Viewers witness their struggles as they make their way through their lives, which include a bundle of contradictions and a lot of intercourse.

Featuring one of the best TV comedy duos, the 2021 series is certainly a joyful watch, especially when audiences can actually relate to its protagonists and their anxieties. It is a fresh and hilarious comedy with a lovely girl group connection at its center, highlighting how powerful relationships between girls can be. In addition to its prominent celebration of sisterhood, The Sex Lives of College Girls is undeniably hilarious.

8 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' (2015 - 2020)

Creator: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock

Image via Netflix

After being rescued from an underground bunker in which she lived for fifteen years after being kidnapped by the leader of a cult, a young woman (Ellie Kemper) finds herself embracing life and starting fresh in New York City with the help of her new friend and roommate, Titus (Tituss Burgess). She then finds a job as a nanny and meets some interesting people in the meantime.

Having been a cast member and head writer for the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Life, Tina Fey's writing does not go unnoticed, and the release of an upcoming Mean Girls musical highlights that. Furthermore, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is among her best works so far. The 2015 show is charming and brilliantly executed, with a good measure of funny jokes to amuse audiences.

7 'Russian Doll' (2019 -)

Creator: Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Leslye Headland

Image via Netflix

Combining the genres of sci-fi, comedy, and mystery to positive results, this genre-bending 2019 Netflix original series follows a woman (Natasha Lyonne) who gets stuck in a time loop while attending her 36th birthday party in New York City. She dies repeatedly, only to find herself back at the party. Nadia then attempts to make sense of what is happening to her.

A masterful directorial homage to the 1970s, Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland's series is exceedingly well-acted. At its center is Lyonne's impressively layered performance, which seamlessly ranges from funny to dramatic. Russian Doll benefits from a well-crafted, trippy, and thought-provoking premise on top of an incredibly artistic world-building. Additionally, the show tackles the acceptance of trauma as well as other intriguing existentialist themes.

6 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' (2015 - 2019)

Creator: Rachel Bloom, Aline Brosh McKenna

Image via The CW Network

In Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, a young New Yorker, the successful and driven (Rachel Bloom), decides to leave her job at a prestigious law firm, as well as her old great life behind her back, only to attempt to find true love and happiness in West Covina, California. From that day on, the lead protagonist embarks on an adventurous and life-changing journey.

While a very entertaining romantic comedy television series, Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna's show certainly does not shy away from tackling serious issues, including mental health and even controversial tabus like abortion. Its incredible soundtrack, mix of humor and mental health awareness are parts of what makes Crazy Ex-Girlfriend so exceptional and relatable, resulting in the perfect comfort show for worldwide viewers.

5 'Chewing Gum' (2015 -)

Creator: Michaela Coel

Image via Max

While Michaela Coel is mostly known for her astounding work as both an actor and creator for I May Destroy You (an excellent, emotionally devastating drama series), Chewing Gum is also an impeccable effort from the talented screenwriter. The series follows a 24-year-old shop assistant, who is a restricted and religious virgin looking to have sexual intercourse and be more knowledgeable about the world.

Available to stream on Max, the heartwarming and unique Chewing Gum is a tender and humane series that perfectly handles the topic of repressed sexuality. While it features a simplistic premise, the often-overlooked 2015 show is well worth a look, especially if audiences are keen on quirky, offbeat humor.

4 'Dickinson' (2019 - 2021)

Creator: Alena Smith

Image via Apple TV+

With Academy Award-nominated Hailee Steinfeld at its heart, Dickinson features one of the star's best performances (she even received a Peabody Award for Entertainment for her work on the Apple TV+ television series). Created by Alena Smith, the 2019 show is based on the life of the rule-breaking young poet, Emily Dickinson.

Dickinson is not entirely historically accurate. However, it never claims to be nor is meant to be a straight biography of the famous author. Set in the 19th century but with a characteristic millennial twist, this true queer romantic comedy does a wonderful job of exploring the constraints of society, gender, and family. No doubt, Dickinson is a solid pick for anyone who enjoys the genre — it is an absorbing period coming-of-age TV show with a provocative but optimistic story.

3 'Gilmore Girls' (2000 - 2007)

Creator: Amy Sherman-Palladino

Image via Warner Bros.

As fall approaches, many people turn to their favorite seasons of Gilmore Girls for comfort. The Amy Sherman-Palladino series has stood the test of time as a beloved show, offering a glimpse into the lives of Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham), a 32-year-old single mother, and her intelligent teenage daughter, Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel). Despite their different ambitions, the two stick together through thick and thin.

This early 2000s hit show is certainly entertaining — its great impact on pop culture proves that. With a warm atmosphere and complicated but relatable characters, Gilmore Girls often feels like a tight hug, which is why so many people turn to it when in need of solace, enthusiastically rewatching it every year. In addition to that, the Sherman-Palladino series is funny and nicely paced, featuring nice cultural references throughout.

2 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (2017 - 2023)

Creator: Amy Sherman-Palladino

Image via Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is yet another series that has come from the brilliant mind of Sherman-Palladino. One of the highest-rated comedies of all time (featuring an 8.7 score on IMDb), the 2017 show is set in 1958 New York and follows Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) as she undergoes a life-changing event. When her husband leaves her, the young mother of two discovers a new calling: stand-up comedy.

Although the incredible Prime Video original comedy has, unfortunately, come to an end this year, it is still a must-watch. There is no doubt that anyone who decides to tune in will have a great and enjoyable time in front of the screen, thanks to its amusing premise and dramatic moments. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is indeed marvelous, particularly in the way it addresses gender roles and female empowerment.

1 'Fleabag' (2016 - 2019)

Creator: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Image via BBC

Possibly the highest-rated comedy TV show created by a woman (it features an impressive 8.7 score on IMDb and a 100% Tomatometer score), Fleabag does not disappoint in the slightest. With an unnamed protagonist played by the show's creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, at its center, the 2016 show illustrates days in the dry-witted woman's life, highlighting how she navigates through love and family while also coping with tragedy.

This dark comedy is undoubtedly a must-see; not only is Waller-Bridge an impeccable writer, providing audiences with an intelligently written script, but also a talented actress who elevates the show's emotional moments to higher grounds. The way the funny series tackles grief, loss, trauma, and self-discovery/acceptance is among Fleabag's most valuable traits.

