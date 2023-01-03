Comedy movie villains are often the butt of jokes, but they deserve as characters. No matter how evil their intentions or menacing their plan are, they often wind up spending the majority of the movie as second fiddle to the heroes, with audiences safe in the knowledge that nine times out of ten, comedies end with the hero victorious and the villain defeated.

Some comedy villains are so mean-spirited and despicable that they could be dropped into a thriller, and the audience wouldn't bat an eye. These characters aren't the best of the best; they're the worst of the worst.

Mr. Chow — 'The Hangover' Franchise (2009-2013)

Mr. Chow (Ken Jeong) may not be very intimidating: in fact, it's hard to think of a villain we'd be less afraid of, but that only makes the fact that he's built up a criminal empire all the more impressive. He must have some seriously dark tricks up his sleeve to ensure his goons never step out of line and betray him.

What's more, The Hangover movies prove that Mr. Chow is seemingly impossible to kill. Across the franchise, he snorts enough cocaine to kill a bear and somehow survives parachuting down from the top of Ceasar's hotel in Vegas: there are very few things in the world that can stop Mr. Chow.

Harry and Marv — 'Home Alone' (1990) and 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' (1992)

They may be nothing more than a couple of bumbling idiots, but Kevin's (Macaulay Culkin) constant outsmarting of the dim-witted pair push small-time crooks Harry (Daniel Stern) and Marv (Joe Pesci) to some seriously dark places. Home Alone may be one of the coziest films you can cuddle up and watch during Winter, but the film's villains are anything but.

After enduring an almost unbelievable amount of punishment while trying to catch Kevin, the Wet Bandits eventually snap. When they ultimately capture Kevin, they are more than willing to torture and kill him, something they would have done if it wasn't for a helpful neighbor.

White Goodman — 'Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story' (2004)

While other villains may be motivated by revenge or greed, the villain of the exceptionally funny Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story is driven by his own insecurities. White Goodman (Ben Stiller) desperate to impress every person he meets, and he cannot bring himself to admit that there is anything he can't do, which is why he unravels so much after losing the Dodgeball final.

As is the case with all great villains, White Goodman believes himself to be the hero of the story, utterly convinced that he is in the right. And with all his money and loyal followers behind him, the well-groomed villain would be a threat to just about everyone.

Dr. Evil — 'Austin Powers' Franchise (1997-2002)

With a name like Dr. Evil (Mike Meyers), it should be no surprise that the character spends almost all of his time cooking up wacky and frankly ridiculous plans to destroy the world unless he's given an inordinate amount of money to show mercy.

At first glance, Dr. Evil's mannerisms may be too silly for the character to stand his ground in a thriller, but take him out of the heightened reality of Austin Powers, and his eccentric behavior goes from funny to creepy.

Regina George — 'Mean Girls' (2004)

A film adaptation of the Mean Girls musical may be on the way, but for most audiences, there is only one Regina Georga, and she's played with effortless pettiness by Rachel McAdams. Regina is one of the cruelest, most selfish characters of recent years. It doesn't matter who she's facing off against; she can almost immediately identify their biggest insecurity and make a sly comment likely to bring them to tears.

There have been seen some great female villains in horror films recently, but none of them hold a candle to a teenage girl determined to rule over the school, no matter the cost. She would find her place in a more low-stakes thriller, rather than anything excessive or gritty.

Mercedes — '22 Jump Street' (2014)

Part of what makes Mercedes (Jillian Bell) such a memorable villain, besides the fact that she keeps thinking her fight with Schmidt is actually just foreplay, is that nobody suspects her. And sure, Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) are not the finest cops in movie history, but her act could probably fool even the most seasoned officers.

The best thrillers are often those that feature twists nobody saw coming. Mercedes revealing herself to be the evil mastermind at the beginning of the final act certainly fits that billing.

Lord Farquaad — 'Shrek' (2001)

Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) is a small man with a massive ego: the Shrek villain rules over his kingdom with an iron fist and is desperate to find a queen, which leads him to Princess Fiona. However, he isn't willing to face danger to meet her.

Lord Farquaad blackmails Shrek into doing his dirty work for him, a plot device often found in thrillers. Beyond this, his small-mindedness regarding fairy tale creatures shows his true colors and seeing him finally get what he deserves is incredibly satisfying.

Old Man Biff — 'Back to the Future 2' (1989)

Biff Tanner (Thomas F. Wilson) is a thorn in Marty McFly's (Michael J. Fox) side no matter how old or young the character is, but he's at his most dangerous in Back to the Future 2 when he uses the sports almanac to become filthy, stinking rich.

Rich villains have always been prevalent within the thriller genre, especially with the recent trend of films satirizing the extremely wealthy, and Biff would make an excellent addition to any thriller film. Especially against a quippy hero because that hair is just asking to be poked fun at.

Drago Bludvist — 'How to Train Your Dragon 2' (2014)

The How to Train Your Dragon franchise is full of interesting characters and creatures, but none are quite as terrifying as Drago Bludvist (Djimon Hounsou), the villain from How to Train Your Dragon 2. Bludvist's only goal is to conquer the world with his army of humans and dragons, and he quickly sets his sights on adding Toothless to his ranks.

Bludvist would be right at home in any gritty, dark fantasy setting, like Game of Thrones'Westeros or the Continent in The Witcher: his massive army and unrelenting cruelty make him one of the best villains of the genre.

Dr. Robotnik — The 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Franchise (2020-2022)

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has been a roaring success at the box office, with the second film in the series going on to become the highest-grossing video game movie in history. A huge part of this success is down to Jim Carrey's exceptionally zany performance as the evil Dr. Robotnik, a man hellbent on dominating the world and finally defeating his arch-nemesis Sonic.

More and more thrillers revolve around technology. With Dr. Robotnik being the smartest man alive in the franchise, capable of building an army of drones and even a huge fighting robot, he's the perfect antagonist for this new wave of technology-centered thrillers.

