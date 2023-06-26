When you're feeling down, few things are more soothing than a thick blanket, a hot drink, and a fine film. The best comfort movies are an escape, the ultimate antidote to a bad day. They transport the viewer to another world, even for a little while.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which movies are the most comforting of all. Their recommendations are guaranteed to lighten the viewer's mood, whether it's a comedy cracking you up or a coming-of-age drama making you feel less alone.

10 'Father of the Bride' (1991)

Father of the Bride is Steve Martin at his wholesome best. He plays George Banks, a loving and overprotective father who is resistant to the idea of his daughter Annie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) getting married. As the wedding preparations unfold, George's anxieties escalate, and he finds himself facing numerous challenges, from the overwhelming costs to the eccentric wedding planner. However, his worst enemy is himself, as his nosiness gets him into all kinds of trouble.

RELATED: 10 Movies That Defined A Generation, According to Reddit

"Father of the Bride is one my all-time favorites," said user FirstLeftDoor. "It gets into the heart of how crazy wedding planning can be while still being pretty funny. Something about '80s and '90s comedies that took on serious life events while not getting too heavy. They make great comfort movies!"

9 'Indian Jones and the Last Crusade' (1989)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) sets out on a perilous mission to find his father, Professor Henry Jones Sr. (Sean Connery), who has gone missing while searching for the Holy Grail. Along the way, Indiana encounters formidable enemies, including a Nazi officer named Colonel Vogel (Michael Byrne) and the ruthless collaborator Walter Donovan (Julian Glover). A high point of the franchise, The Last Crusade serves up deft action sequences and a ton of heart.

RELATED: 10 Hidden Gem Book Adaptations You Might Have Missed

"Absolutely phenomenal. The fact they had the OG Sean Connery play his dad... was always just amazing to me. And the dynamics between the two perfectly contrast how [he] and Mutt (Shia LaBeouf) are to each other," said Redditor Winter-Yard-5863.

8 'The Mummy' (1999)

Image Via Universal

The Mummy spawned a string of sequels, but none comes close to the charm of the original. Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser are in top form as an adventurer and librarian who discover the lost city of Hamunaptra. They inadvertently awaken Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), an ancient priest who has been cursed for eternity. With its killer blend of adventure, humor, and historical setting, The Mummy is the true heir to the original Indiana Jones, certainly more so than Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

RELATED: 10 Most Unexpected Movie Deaths, According to Reddit

"My son-in-law thinks that The Mummy is 'like a warm blanket on a cold day'," said user Mary3883. "Seriously the cast, music, adventure, comedy, horror. Everything is on such a high level and when it blends together you cannot take your eyes off the screen even though you watched it a million times," said Redditor MarchCouldBeDarker.

7 'The Lord of the Rings' (2001-2003)

Image via New Line Cinema

Few films are as re-watchable as Peter Jackson's epic, meticulously-crafted Lord of the Rings. Each viewing reveals new intricacies and hidden details. Not to mention, it's impressive how well the movies have aged. Most of the effects still look terrific, on par with the latest CGI: Gollum's effects have barely aged a day.

"If I’m feeling especially awful for an extended period of time I just have a day off where I watch the trilogy with a pizza and have nothing else going on. Always resets me and gets me back on a better track," said user Hobbitberry.

6 'Clue' (1985)

With a wonderful script and an innovative multiple-ending structure, Clue remains a charming and influential murder mystery. It revolves around six strangers who are invited to a secluded mansion for a dinner party. When the host, Mr. Boddy (Lee Ving), is found dead, the guests become both suspects and investigators. With the help of the eccentric butler Wadsworth (Tim Curry), they must solve the mystery before the police arrive.

"Clue always makes me laugh. I cannot watch this film without cracking up. So many good one-liners and puns," said user NotTheTokenBlackGirl. "I just recently rewatched it and I couldn't believe the amount of jokes and plot lines that went over my head when I was young," said Redditor ThatOneGuy3809.

5 'Harry Potter' (2001-2011)

"Hogwarts will always be there to welcome you home." Part of Harry Potter's appeal is that it offers a world full of whimsy, where reality glitters and the concerns of everyday life fall away. Audiences connected so deeply to this vision that Harry Potter made its creator richer than the queen.

"There’s something about being whisked away to Hogwarts that is just so cozy and comforting," said user RotenTumato. "The Christmas scenes are especially cozy," added Redditor OneBadDay1048.

4 'A Knight's Tale' (2001)

Heath Ledger's performances in A Knight's Tale and The Dark Knight are yin and yang. In this film, he plays a young peasant named William Thatcher, who disguises himself as a knight to compete in tournaments, defying the strict social hierarchy of the time. It's pure fun from beginning to end, from the plot and performances to the wonderfully anachronistic rock soundtrack.

"A Knight's Tale instantly makes any bad day better and any good day that much sweeter," said user Odysseus_Lannister. "[It] taught me a movie can bring me out of a funk. Watched the movie and took the theme to heart — 'Can a man change his stars?' Cheered me right up," said Redditor 2hats4bats.

3 'The Way Way Back' (2013)

Duncan (Liam James) is a shy and introverted 14-year-old who is reluctantly dragged along to his mother's boyfriend's beach house for the summer. Feeling like an outcast in his own family and struggling to find his place in the world, Duncan forms an unlikely bond with the charismatic and free-spirited water park manager Owen (Sam Rockwell), who becomes both a mentor and a father figure.

"This movie is too little known. Sam Rockwell is the best part, but I love the chemistry between him and Maya Rudolph. Alison Janney is way too accurate of a character. Watching Steve Carrell be a douche is somewhat cathartic. But man, respect for Liam James. Homeboy carried that movie wonderfully and nailed the awkward teen kid coming out of his shell," said user GlassEyeMV.

2 'Almost Famous' (2000)

Image via DreamWorks SKG

Set in the 1970s, Almost Famous follows aspiring young journalist William Miller (Patrick Fugit) as he tours with the up-and-coming rock band Stillwater. It's a journey through the exhilarating and chaotic world of rock and roll, where William forms connections with a host of colorful characters. Although a box office flop on release, Almost Famous has come to be regarded as a cult classic.

It captures the era's spirit, combining electrifying musical performances, rich character development, and an authentic portrayal of the rock scene. "Such a charming movie that gushes with sentimentalism. It’s the sort of feel-good story you rarely see in a sea of gritty reboots these days," said Redditor art36.

1 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Image via Universal Pictures

H.G. Wells's The Time Machine came first, but no story has shaped the time travel subgenre more than Back to the Future. It's a delightful meeting of visionary direction and warm performances. Robert Zemeckis somehow managed to craft a movie with a distinctly '80s feel while transcending its era. That's why it continues to enchant generations of viewers today.

"It has to be one of my favorite scripts, just from a functional perspective. There are so many pay-offs, callbacks to earlier scenes, and it’s just really funny at times," said Redditor AdamAptor.

KEEP READING:From 'Indiana Jones' to 'Jaws': Steven Spielberg's 15 Best Movies, Ranked by IMDb