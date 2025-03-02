Sometimes, after a long day of work (or a short day of reading the news), it can be nice to cozy up on the couch and watch something uplifting and comforting. Whether you like a wholesome story about friends supporting each other, a nostalgic coming-of-age show, or a light workplace comedy, Netflix has a great variety to choose from. And to save you the added stress of having to scour the categories tab and power through the choice paralysis, we’ve gathered the best ones here for your viewing pleasure. So relax, grab a snack, and lie down with one of these great comfort shows.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘Sweet Magnolias’ (2020 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 78% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Based on the book series of the same name by prolific author Sherryl Woods, Sweet Magnolias is a delightful series that follows three women in South Carolina who help each other through life’s hardships and each of their respective fresh starts as they try to open a spa together. Heather Headley, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, and Brooke Elliott clink their wine glasses as these childhood friends turned life-long support system that refer to themselves as the titular Sweet Magnolias. The trio feels like a genuine home-grown friend group as they ooze with a natural chemistry that makes the touching scenes where they encourage one another, give a bit of tough love, and enjoy a bit of gossip feel grounded and resonant.

‘Gilmore Girls’ (2000 - 2007)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 8.2/10