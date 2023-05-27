There are some TV shows that stand out from the rest. They have the power to entertain and help viewers get their minds off the stresses of the real world. Many of the characters feel more like family to fans. They make everyone laugh and escape to an imaginary world.

Redditors recently had a conversation about their favorite comfort series that make them feel "warm and relaxed." From a vampire-killing teenager to the most inept boss on the planet, these series gave fans beloved characters to cheer on.

10 '30 Rock' (2006-2013)

One series that people can watch over and over is 30 Rock. The brainchild of SNL alum Tina Fey, the story follows Liz Lemon, the head writer on a sketch comedy show forced to deal with behind-the-scenes shenanigans. It co-stars Alec Baldwin, Tracey Morgan, and Jane Krakowski (who have serious comedic chops), so there's never a dull moment.

Reddit user heatproofmatt says about the show, "I remember seeing that someone did the math, and 30 Rock has a joke like every [nine] seconds. Just non-stop laughs." Another user, wxmanify agrees, "Yep, and basically no emotional investment required. Just throw them on and laugh," they wrote.

9 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013-2021)

Andy Samberg was born to play Detective Jake Peralta in the crime comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The plot centers around the hijinx of the Police and staff at NYC's 99th Precinct; these guys bring the funny. It's one of those shows that never gets old, no matter how many times you've seen it. The ensemble cast is hysterical, with Jo Lo Truglio and Terry Crews as standouts.

Redditors sent love to Brooklyn Nine-Nine. User Maka3lli writes, "Just started watching for the first time, and I can't believe I waited until it ended." Another user, Stumon89, agrees, saying, "Oh me too. So funny and the episodes are short. Great for bingeing." Finally, managing_mishief chimes in and simply says, "Noice."

8 'Gilmore Girls' (2000-2007)

There are series that are so beloved that they feel like a warm hug. Gilmore Girls is the perfect comfort show for die-hard fans. It follows the lives of a single mom (Lauren Graham) and her teenage daughter (Alexis Bledel). Toss in a young Mellissa McCarthy (Sookie St. James); you've got television magic.

Grayside390takes to Reddit to add the series to the list. "Oh, I mean... I hate to have this recorded in history, but I've probably seen that entire series 25x. My brain just wants it on in the background," they write. Another user, Darinbenny1, says, "Gilmore Girls, where the no-stake problems never matter and always get solved."

7 'Schitt's Creek' (2015-2020)

Schitt's Creek is the classic fish-out-of-water story about a wealthy family who loses everything after being victims of tax fraud. They're forced to move to the small town of Schitt's Creek, where they learn the value of community. Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy star in what might be the sweetest series in the history of television.

ADDpositive says on Reddit, "Big yups to this. My wife started watching this show a couple months ago, and I would come around for an episode or two. MY GOD, is it funny. We ended up bingeing it twice. The whole cast has great chemistry. Moira and David gifs are constantly used on our group chats."

6 'The Golden Girls' (1985-1992)

A hit from the '80s, The Golden Girls is a classic television series that continues to bring people joy. It follows the lives of four divorced women in Miami who share a house and their lives. The ensemble cast is unforgettable, featuring Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty.

Redditor TalisFletcher writes about the show, "I only watched The Golden Girls this past year, and it really has become a comfort show. If I'm feeling stressed or uneasy, I bust out some clip compilations on YouTube and I tend to feel better afterward." This one will always be timeless.

5 'Parks and Recreation' (2009-2015)

Who would think that a show about public officials in a small town in Indiana could be so funny? Parks and Recreation introduced the world to one of the most lovable characters, Leslie Knope (played relentlessly by Amy Poehler). The supporting cast couldn't be better with stars like Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Rob Lowe, and Rick Offerman (just to name a few).

User c-winny shares how special the show is to them, saying, "Parks and Rec got me through some haaarrrd breakups." Redditor Rock_Banana agrees, writing, "Yes! Just the opening music makes me happy and fuzzy." This one gets funnier the more times you see it and is so rewatchable.

4 'New Girl' (2011-2018)

The best series makes viewers feel like they're hanging out with friends, and New Girl does just that. The story follows school teacher Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel was cast perfectly), who moves into an apartment with three single guys. The supporting cast (Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone, and LaMornne Morris) has undeniable chemistry.

MrFilmkritik says on Reddit, "New Girl, my fav comedy show." User Pharmdoll joins the conversation, writing, "Schmidt and Nick are pure entertainment." The dialogue is quick-witted, the characters are quirky, and the jokes are hilarious. This one features one of the best celebrity cameos on TV when Prince guest stars as himself.

3 'The Office' (2005-2013)

Michael Scott (perfectly played by Steve Carrell) is the world's most dim-witted boss in the workplace comedy The Office. The cast is full of over-the-top characters like kiss-up Dwight Shrewt (portrayed by Rainn Wilson) or the most adorable couple on television, Pam and Jim (played by Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski).

User reddit-n-forgetit says their favorite comfort show is The Office. Another Redditor writes, "This is mine too. My kids ask to watch it before they go to bed now." Then jacktheplaguedoctor replies, "I can't bring myself to stop watching it."

2 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

No doubt, the most iconic show from the '90s is Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Sarah Michelle Gellar slays as Buffy, a high schooler who fights vampires with the help of her friends. The show has many beloved characters like book-smart Willow (played by Allison Hannigan) and local heartthrob Xander (Nicholas Brandon).

Faderbutt agrees when another user mentions this one as their comfort show, saying, "Same! There is not a single show or movie that I have watched as many times as Buffy. Nothing even comes close because I usually don't do rewatches. I love getting new people into it too, and watching it with them is so fun."

1 'Seinfeld' (1989-1998)

Seinfield blows the competition out of the water (which is impressive for a show about nothing). Fans love tuning in to see the antics of Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia-Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards). While some say it hasn't aged well, so many people treasure each episode.

Boss452 writes, "There's something special about Seinfeld that makes it very enduring even though the characters aren't exactly role models. Like, when I put it on, I immediately get into a good mood and get relaxed. Even though I find sitcoms like Friends and Community funnier as in they get more laughs out of me, but Seinfeld is the one I value most."

