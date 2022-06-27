Superhero movies have become the undisputed kings of the box office, the only guaranteed theatrical hit in a post-pandemic world. Beyond just feature films, the heroes of Marvel and DC have also made their marks in the realms of television and video games. The origins of both properties lie in comic books, adapting their heroes from decades of lore and appealing to a pre-established fan base.

RELATED: 8 Canceled Comic Book Shows Worth Revisiting

Comic books, graphic novels, and manga have more to offer than just super-powered people in spandex. Some of the most popular films of the past few decades are comic adaptations, ranging from gripping thrillers to brutal action films, sci-fi comedies to historical war films, and even love letters to video games.

'Oldboy' (2003)

When my serious captors abduct a man (Choi Min-sik), he is forced to spend the next 15 years alone inside a single room. Without warning, he is thrown back into the outside world and begins his pursuit of those responsible while still trapped within a deadly conspiracy.

RELATED: 'Oldboy' and 9 Other Amazing Live-Action Manga Adaptations

While Oldboy is a thriller, it also features some great action sequences, particularly a single-shot hallway fight that has proven highly influential. Made by legendary director Park Chan-wook, Oldboy is a South Korean adaptation of a Japanese Manga. An American version directed by Spike Lee also exists, but it is better off forgotten.

'Sin City' (2005)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and based on Frank Miller's graphic novel, Sin City tells three distinct tales of crime and violence as its all-star cast battle for redemption in the corrupt Basin City. Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke, and Clive Owen play the three grizzled protagonists, each finding themselves drowning in a sea of trouble to protect or avenge the women they care for.

The film is notable for its visual style, utilizing color processing to render the film in cinematic black and white while still using color to highlight important objects and characters. Sin City's unique visuals help it stay true to its graphic novel origins as if the pages from the book have come to life.

Sin City is available to stream on Showtime.

'300' (2006)

From one Frank Miller adaptation to another, this graphic novel-turned-film was inspired by the battles between Sparta and Persia. 300 tells the tale of Leonidas (Gerard Butler), the chiseled and shouty king of the Spartans, who leads 299 of his men against the approaching Persian army, whose number reaches over 300,000.

RELATED: The Films of Zack Snyder Ranked from Worst to Best

Directed by a pre-DC Zack Snyder, the film also uses visual effects to replicate the work of Miller's original comic series. Instead of Sin City's black and white aesthetic, 300 uses a lot of orange and red hues across its chroma-keyed visual style, causing the Spartan armor and blood sprays to really pop.

300 is available to stream on HBO Max.

'Ghost World' (2001)

Far and away from the realm of superheroes, Ghost World focuses on adolescence's terrors. Best friends Enid (Thora Birch) and Rebecca (Scarlett Johansson) are outsiders at high school, and as graduation nears, they are forced to confront what they truly want to do with their lives. The arrival of potential romantic suitors also threatens to tear their friendship apart.

Based on the '90s comic series of the same name, Ghost World was praised for its authentic portrayal of teen angst and believable characters. It was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Ghost World is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, and Tubi.

'Men in Black' (1997)

Image via Columbia Pictures

The film that set Will Smith on the path to stardom, Men in Black pairs the Fresh Prince with Tommy Lee Jones as agents for a secret government branch that focuses on extraterrestrial threats. When a newly arrived alien plots to destroy the earth, the two agents follow in hot pursuit to save humanity. Plus, there is a talking pug. What more do you need?

The film is based on a '90s comic named The Men in Black, which only existed for six issues. The core of what makes the film works is the dynamic between the fast-talking Smith and the reserved Jones, with the duo returning for two sequels before the series was rebooted in 2019.

'Dredd' (2012)

Crime runs rampant in a dystopian future where humanity is forced to live within metropolises known as Mega-Cities. This has led to the creation of the Judges; police officers were granted the role of judge, jury, and executioner. The film begins with Judge Dredd (Karl Urban, owner of the manliest jaw of all time) paired with psychic rookie Judge Anderson (Olivia Thirlby) as they are charged with infiltrating a high-rise in the slums and eliminating its criminal ruler, Ma-Ma (Lena Headey).

Dreddis a fast-paced and brutal action film, using slow-motion to accentuate its unique visual style as Dredd and Anderson battle their way to the top of the building. The film was written by Alex Garland, who would go on to direct Ex Machina,Annihilation,and Men.

'A History of Violence' (2005)

After Tom Stall (Viggo Mortensen) foils a robbery at his small-town diner, he becomes a national hero. However, figures from Tom's past become aware of his newfound fame and make their presence known, forcing Tom to confront his demons to protect his family.

RELATED: Ranking David Cronenberg's Non-Horror Movies from Worst to Best

Directed by body horror master David Cronenberg (Crimes of the Future), A History of Violence is based on the graphic novel by John Wagner, who also created Judge Dredd. The film is a perfect combination of great performances, direction, and a terrific screenplay as it asks questions about the nature of violence.

A History of Violence is available to stream on Tubi.

'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' (2010)

A classic tale about a boy who meets a girl and then has to defeat her seven evil exes, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, comes from acclaimed director Edgar Wright. When lazy musician Scott (Michael Cera) meets the literal girl of his dreams Ramona (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), he is forced to fight for her love as her past partners attempt to keep them apart.

A bomb at the box office, Scott Pilgrim received positive reviews from critics and has since gained a cult following. The film is a visual extravaganza as Scott battles his foes in increasingly over-the-top fight scenes. It is an adaptation of the popular graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O'Malley.

'Kingsman: The Secret Service' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Fox

A less serious take on James Bond and spy films, Kingsman: The Secret Service follows a spy organization in modern England. When brash teenager Eggsy (Taron Egerton) is recruited into the agency, he is taken under the wing of the experienced Harry (Colin Firth) as he trains to become a Kingsman.

Filled with plenty of action, Kingsman is also a great comedy, providing plenty of laughs as Eggsy finds himself as a fish out of water in polite society. The series began as a comic by Mark Millar, who also created Kick-Ass, another popular comic book adaptation.

'V for Vendetta' (2005)

Created by legendary comic writer Alan Moore (Watchmen), V for Vendetta follows the masked anarchist V as he attempts to bring down a corrupt government through terrorist acts. The film casts Hugo Weaving as V, while Natalie Portman plays Evey, a young woman who gets caught up in V's revolution. The film comments on government oppression and has become a favorite of anarchists.

V for Vendetta was well-received by critics and the public, with the Guy Fawkes mask that V wears going on to be commonly used by protestors, including the hacktivism collective known as Anonymous.

V for Vendetta is available to stream on HBO Max.

KEEP READING: 10 Under Appreciated Comic Book Movies That Deserve More Love