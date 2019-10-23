10 Great Comic Book Movies That Aren’t Marvel or DC

0

The blockbuster landscape is inundated with superhero movies at the moment, but almost every major comic book movie’s source material comes from two major publishers: Marvel or DC. This isn’t really a surprise, and it’s not even a dig—over decades both Marvel and DC have created some of the most iconic characters in history. But these two aren’t the only originators of comic book material that translates well to the big screen, so we thought we’d take a look at some comic book movies with somewhat different origins.

The comic book has evolved quite a bit over just the last couple of decades, diversifying not just in tone but in storytelling, and it’s resulted in some really terrific film adaptations. Below, we’ve assembled a list of 10 great comic book movies that aren’t DC or Marvel.

