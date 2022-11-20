Letterboxd is the perfect social platform for movie fans. It's the place to log the movies you see, rate them, and share your reviews. Based on average user ratings, they have a list of the Top 250 films of all time.

RELATED:The Top 10 Letterboxd Movies Ranked by IMDb Score

This prestigious list is full of coming-of-age films, that magical genre that follows children and young people as they grow up and adapt to the world around them. Some of them, like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, are rousing and inspiring; while others, like Perfect Blue, have a much more horrifying edge to them. One thing that all these films are, though, is outstanding.

'Cinema Paradiso' (1988) – 4.4

This beautiful classic is the story of Totò, a filmmaker recalling his childhood in a small Italian town, where he fell in love with cinema and befriended the local theater's projectionist.

There aren't many movies even slightly as beautiful, moving, and poignant as Cinema Paradiso, which is Letterboxd's 40th highest-rated movie. With its brilliant structure and touching story, the deeply endearing friendship between Totò and the projectionist, and one of Ennio Morricone's best scores, it's an unforgettable love letter to cinema whose protagonist seems to mature alongside it.

'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988) – 4.4

Image via Toho

Get those tissues ready, because you're going to need them. One of Studio Ghibli's earliest masterpieces, Grave of the Fireflies follows an orphaned brother and sister struggling to survive in Japan in the middle of WWII.

The film is composed of tearjerking sequence after tearjerking sequence, without ever feeling manipulative or excessively melodramatic, which has made it the 36th highest-rated film on Letterboxd. Instead, it's an incredibly powerful and effective anti-war story about two protagonists who most definitely shouldn't be in the situation that they're in.

'Perfect Blue' (1997) – 4.4

Satoshi Kon was the master of making mind-bending anime films full of rich themes and intriguing characters. His best film is arguably Perfect Blue, about a pop star-turned-actor who's stalked by an obsessed fan and a phantom from her past.

When it comes to unsettling psychological thrillers, it's hard to find one more effective than this one, as proved by the fact that it's Letterboxd's 33rd highest-rated movie. It's not only an impactful showcase of the flaws of fame, but a tragic exploration of how it particularly affects teens and youth.

'Whiplash' (2014) – 4.4

Everyone's had toxic teachers at some point in their lives, but it's fair to say that not many people have had one as abusive and obsessed as J.K. Simmons's Terence Fletcher, a ruthless music instructor who pushes a young musician to the limits not just of his talent, but of his humanity.

It isn't hard to see why Whiplash is the 30th highest-rated film on Letterboxd. It's a staggering achievement with breakneck pacing and iconic characters, as well as one of the most breathtaking third acts in 2010s cinema.

'City of God' (2002) – 4.4

This riveting Brazilian character drama may be one of the most harrowing coming-of-age movies ever made. In the slums of Rio de Janeiro, it depicts the intersecting paths of two boys. One wants to be a photographer, and the other a kingpin.

City of God, Letterboxd's 20th highest-rated movie, is a devastating portrayal of the death of innocence at the hands of crime and violence. The film was actually shot in the favelas of Rio with many locals as actors, lending it an air of realism and rawness that only serves to make the story more of a gut-punch.

'Yi Yi' (2000) – 4.4

When their only purpose is to show how mundane the day-to-day can be, slice-of-life movies can be quite boring. That isn't the case with Yi Yi, Taiwanese filmmaker Edward Yang's final feature film, about three generations of a middle-class family asking questions about life's meaning in their daily lives.

Nuanced, intriguing characters populate the sprawling world of this three-hour-long coming-of-age. Each of these people is in a process of coming of age, from young 8-year-old photographer Yang-Yang to his conflicted dad. It's truly fascinating stuff, making this the 18th highest-rated movie on Letterboxd.

'A Brighter Summer Day' (1991) – 4.4

Generally regarded as Edward Yang's best film, A Brighter Summer Day is a beautiful four-hour-long masterpiece about a boy experiencing first love, friendship, and injustices in 1960s Taiwan.

The movie's sociopolitical context and coming-of-age tropes go entirely hand in hand. A Brighter Summer Day, the 16th highest-rated movie on Letterboxd, is a sprawling story about loss of culture and the endless quest for identity, contrasting the Taiwan Great Retreat with the inherent search for self-significance that comes with being a teenager.

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018) – 4.4

Far and away the best Sony Animation movie is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where Brooklyn teen Miles Morales becomes his universe's Spider-Man, having to fight an interdimensional threat to prove his worth.

With its status as the 15th highest-rated film on Letterboxd, it's by far the most beloved Spider-Man movie on the platform. It's triumphant from beginning to end, exploring the beauty of the character of Spider-Man: Not just that it could be anyone, but that everyone can be him.

'Spirited Away' (2001) – 4.5

Image via Ghibli Studios

The only Studio Ghibli film to win the Best Animated Feature Oscar, Spirited Away is the story of Chihiro, a girl who becomes trapped in a strange world of spirits after her parents undergo a mysterious transformation.

At the 11th spot on Letterboxd's Top 250, this movie is the platform's highest-rated animated film, and for good reason. It's incredibly atmospheric, thematically rich, and refreshingly complex. It has an amazing protagonist, great music, and engaging themes revolving around identity, greed, good vs. evil, and growing up.

'Come and See' (1985) – 4.6

War films tend to run the risk of feeling like they're glorifying war, or at least using it as something thrilling and exciting. Not Come and See. This Soviet masterwork is the story of a young Russian boy who joins the Resistance Movement against German forces during WWII.

In Letterboxd's 2nd highest-rated film, war is depicted as an absolute nightmare. No better way to show this than through the innocent eyes of a child. Audiences bold enough to venture into Come and See are forced to watch as the young protagonist's humanity is stripped away from him in the most hellish possible environment for a boy. It's not a feel-good portrayal of growing up by any means, but it's certainly one of the most impactful.

NEXT:10 of the Lowest-Rated Films on Letterboxd