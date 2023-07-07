Coming-of-age movies have always been - and will always be - relatable and popular. If viewers watch movies that deal with the trials and tribulations of growing up when they themselves are in the process of growing up, they're likely to strike a chord. If viewers who are a little older, or perhaps themselves have come of age, then these films can evoke feelings of nostalgia, and can be relatable in that way, when one thinks back to a time when they were younger.

That's the clearest way to describe coming-of-age movies: they're about growing up, and usually center on characters who are children, teenagers, or sometimes even young adults. These can be funny, heartwarming, crushingly sad, or all of the above, and the genre itself is destined to never grow out of style. What follows are some of the greatest coming-of-age movies of all time, ranked below from great to greatest.

25 'Dead Poets Society' (1989)

Robin Williams is the star of Dead Poets Society (and it's a film that helped demonstrate he could do more than just comedies), but the story is a coming-of-age one that focuses on a group of boarding school students. Williams plays an English teacher who inspires them to think outside the box, which clashes with the old-fashioned attitudes of their school and its headmaster.

It's sentimental but earnest and ultimately powerful, and its final scenes are likely to move even those viewers with the most hardened of hearts. It's also notable nowadays for featuring one of Ethan Hawke's earliest performances, at the age of just 18, with him playing one of the students, Todd Anderson.

24 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' (2012)

Though Stephen Chbosky's 2021 film Dear Evan Hansen certainly doesn't rank as one of the great coming-of-age movies, his 2012 film The Perks of Being a Wallflower certainly does. Interestingly, he wrote the novel on which it was based, adapted it into a screenplay, and then directed the film.

It's set in the early 1990s, and focuses on a shy high schooler named Charlie (the titular wallflower), and the way his life is improved after he befriends an older student and her stepbrother, who help him become more confident. It hits all the right notes and feels impeccably bittersweet, and has a fantastic soundtrack to boot.

23 'Boyz n the Hood' (1991)

A compelling crime/drama that also doubles as a powerful coming-of-age movie, Boyz n the Hood follows a group of teenagers living in South Central Los Angeles. It's ultimately about the struggles of growing up in an area where drug dealing and violence can sometimes seem like everyday occurrences, even for those who don't want to be directly involved in such a lifestyle.

It's one of the bleaker and more intense coming-of-age movies out there as a result, but has to be, to accurately convey such a lifestyle and not sugarcoat it. As a result, this is one film that's stood the test of time, and though it helped influence an entire sub-genre that came to be known as hood movies, it still stands as arguably the best of the lot.

22 'Persepolis' (2007)

Persepolis is another animated film that shows animation is more a format, rather than a genre itself, as here, animation is used to tell an emotionally resonant and intensely personal coming-of-age story. This is a French-language film about a young girl named Marjane growing up in Iran during a turbulent time in history, with things beginning around the time of the 1979 Iranian revolution.

Its style of animation is unique, as is the way the story's told, given it serves as an eye-opening historical document alongside telling a story about growing up. The intimate and personal nature of the film likely comes from the fact that Persepolis was based on an autobiographical graphic novel, too, by French-Iranian author/filmmaker Marjane Satrapi, who also co-directed this film adaptation.

21 'Say Anything...' (1989)

Filmmaker Cameron Crowe is no stranger to the coming-of-age genre, and neither was actor John Cusack, who started his career in the 1980s as a teenager/young adult. The two collaborated on 1989's Say Anything..., which might be best known as that movie where Cusack holds a boombox over his head (it's an admittedly easy image to reference and/or parody).

Of course, the movie itself is much more than just 100 minutes of John Cusack holding a boombox, with the main plot involving a relationship blossoming between an average student (Cusack) and the year's valedictorian (Ione Skye). With a 1989 release, it just sneaks into the 1980s, a decade well-renowned for the quantity and (for the most part) quality of coming-of-age movies released during it.

20 'Pather Panchali' (1955)

When a filmmaker as great as Akira Kurosawa states a film is among his personal favorites, it's probably worth seeking that film out. Such is the case for Pather Panchali, a movie loved by Kurosawa and millions of others, with it being the first part of the acclaimed Apu trilogy made by legendary Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Apu is ultimately the main character of the trilogy, but as he's only a young child in this first installment, the focus is probably more on his family's lives, particularly his father and mother, who face hardships when it comes to providing for their children in a small Bengal village. The second film (Aparajito) has Apu as a teenager, and the third (Apur Sansar) follows him as a young adult, with all three adding up to tell a powerful and comprehensive coming-of-age narrative.

19 'Harold and Maude' (1971)

Hal Ashby was an acclaimed (though still underrated) filmmaker who had a fantastic run throughout the 1970s, with his hot streak debatably beginning with 1971's Harold and Maude and ending with 1979's Peter Sellers-starring Being There. Ashby was impeccably good at crafting dramedies that were equal parts moving and funny, which Harold and Maude exemplifies particularly well.

Of the title characters, Harold's the one coming-of-age, as he's a young adult, while Maude is 79 years old, and as such came of age long ago. The two have an unlikely friendship and later romance, which may sound alarming and uncomfortable, but the film handles the extreme premise with care and empathy, making for an odd yet endearing movie about the bond between two people: one of whom's growing up while the other's growing old.

18 'Lady Bird' (2017)

Before directing the highly anticipated Barbie movie and adapting Little Women to the big screen with style in 2019, Greta Gerwig's directing career first took off with 2017's Lady Bird. It's a dramedy with a simple premise, following a girl named Christine who wants to move from California to attend college in New York, which causes her to clash with her mother.

There are plenty of movies about the unique and complex bonds that form between mothers and their daughters, but few are as compelling as Lady Bird. Gerwig's screenplay might be up there with the best in recent memory, as it's both funny and heartbreakingly true-to-life, while Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf both shine in Oscar-nominated performances.

17 'Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.' (2023)

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. was an acclaimed novel released all the way back in 1970, and it surprisingly took more than half a century to get adapted into a feature film. The story centers on an 11-year-old named Margaret, and follows her and her family as they move from New York City into the suburbs of New Jersey.

Thankfully, the 2023 adaptation did the novel justice, already feeling like an essential coming-of-age movie despite its relatively recent release. It captures the awkwardness and anxieties experienced by girls as they approach their teenage years, doing so in a way that's honest yet accessible, balancing the hardships present in such a premise with heart and humor.

16 'The Last Picture Show' (1971)

Capturing angst and realism in a way that many acclaimed American films of the late 1960s and 1970s did, The Last Picture Show is perhaps the greatest entry in Peter Bogdanovich's body of work. It takes place in a desolate Texas town, following a group of young people as they work out how they can break free from such a life while also trying to survive the boredom that permeates it.

Thankfully, it manages to capture a dull and tedious way of life that's far from dull and tedious to actually watch. It's beautifully shot in black and white, has great performances from the likes of Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd, and Ellen Burstyn, and deals with the sorts of themes and feelings that Bruce Springsteen would essentially make a career out of exploring through music, most notably with albums like Born to Run and Darkness on the Edge of Town.

15 'The Fabelmans' (2022)

There are plenty of Steven Spielberg movies that have autobiographical elements, but it's fair to say that with The Fabelmans, subtext turned to text. It may be about a family with the surname "Fabelman," but this is essentially "The Spielbergs," with the story centering on how Sammy - a teenage boy who's a stand-in for Spielberg - takes steps towards becoming a filmmaker while also coming to terms with the breakdown of his parents' marriage.

As such, The Fabelmans feels intensely personal, even by coming-of-age movie standards. It was likely a therapeutic movie for Spielberg to make, and for those who love his movies, it also holds a great deal of value for showing, in effect, the origins of how he came to be such a great filmmaker.

14 'Eighth Grade' (2018)

Before 2018's Eighth Grade, Bo Burnham was best known for his groundbreaking comedy specials like What and Make Happy. Then again, since Eighth Grade, he's also been best known for his groundbreaking comedy specials, with both Inside and The Inside Outtakes being insightful looks at post-COVID times. Eighth Grade therefore stands out as the only traditional feature film he's directed so far.

Still, it's a great film, and perhaps one of the most uncompromising within the coming-of-age genre. It focuses on a 13-year-old girl struggling to fit in during the final week of middle school, showing all the ups and downs (mostly downs) of living life at that age. It's funny at times, and uncomfortably honest at other times, overall excelling because of its style, pace, and realism.

13 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

Few films define the term "hangout movie" quite as well as Dazed and Confused, which is one of the best-known films directed by Richard Linklater. It takes place largely over one night, following a group of students at the beginning of their summer break, all trying to enjoy life while thinking about where their futures will take them.

It takes place in 1976, expertly capturing that period in time while utilizing the setting as an excuse to have a great soundtrack. It's funny, comforting, and heartfelt, all in equal measure, making the most of its straightforward premise and becoming a coming-of-age classic in the process.

12 'Rushmore' (1998)

Though Wes Anderson's movies have become more stylized and perhaps less grounded as his career's gone on, his earlier films did a great job at incorporating his trademark style with more heartfelt - and deeply human - stories. One of his earliest films, Rushmore, demonstrates this particularly well.

In depicting the life of an intelligent and unusual high school student, there's plenty of quirky, deadpan humor and creative camerawork, sure, but also a sense that the characters within the story do feel at least mostly like real people. This results in a humorous and relatable movie, with its unique comedy getting complemented by some more dramatic moments to make a wholly satisfying and memorable film.

11 'City of God' (2002)

City of God is one of 2002's greatest movies, and also ranks among the greatest crime movies of the 21st century so far. It's a Brazilian film that takes place in a Rio de Janeiro favela called the City of God, and centers on a pair of young people - first as children, then as teenagers - with one wanting to escape the crime-heavy lifestyle around him, and the other thriving within it.

It's an ambitious movie with a very fast pace and plenty of side characters, but it's the sort of chaotic narrative that's very well controlled, making for an intense and captivating viewing experience. It transports a relatable story about growing up, but places it in a specific - and often frightening - setting, making it equally great as both a coming-of-age story and a crime film.

10 'Cinema Paradiso' (1988)

Few Italian movies are quite as beloved and popular as Cinema Paradiso, a classic that serves as a coming-of-age movie, a romance film, and a love letter to cinema itself. It follows a young boy named Toto, who befriends a grumpy cinema projectionist before growing into a teenager who himself wants to make movies one day.

It's framed by Toto as a middle-aged man looking back on his life, having found success yet always wondering what could've been, had he chosen a different path in life. This all adds up to make it perhaps one of the most devastatingly bittersweet movies of all time, with such emotions also hitting hard thanks to the film containing an all-time great ending and one of the best scores ever composed by Ennio Morricone.

9 'The Graduate' (1967)

Any young people living today who struggle with the early stages of adulthood may take some comfort in watching 1967's The Graduate by realizing that back then, things weren't necessarily easy for young people either (at least that's what the film seems keen to tell its audience).

It was a movie that made a star out of Dustin Hoffman, and arguably remains the greatest entry within Mike Nichols' impressive filmography. It's about a restless and aimless college graduate whose life is further complicated when he gets mixed up in a bizarre love triangle with a young woman his age and her mother, the infamous Mrs. Robinson. Even all these years on from release, it still feels radical, funny, and uncomfortable, all in equal measure, making this one of the greatest films about the trials and tribulations of being a young adult.

8 'American Graffiti' (1973)

Perhaps most well-known for being a film featuring Harrison Ford with George Lucas as director made before the two became synonymous with the most famous sci-fi movie of all time, American Graffiti also happens to be a coming-of-age classic, with it standing as a clear example of how Lucas is capable of more than just sci-fi.

Its premise is similar to Dazed and Confused, though while that one was made in the 1990s and had a 1970s setting, American Graffiti was made in the 1970s and had an early 1960s setting. Nostalgia and the bittersweet, fleeting nature of youth are captured in stark and relatable detail here, making American Graffiti a quiet and unassuming film that nevertheless sticks in one's head long after it's over, ultimately showing that its status as a classic is well-deserved.

7 'Y Tu Mamá También' (2001)

Before he directed a Harry Potter movie and incredible works of science-fiction like Children of Men and Gravity, Alfonso Cuarón also made one of the best coming-of-age movies of the 21st century so far. That movie was Y Tu Mamá También, which when translated from Spanish to English means "And Your Mother Too."

It's a road movie that packs a surprising emotional punch, following two teenage boys and an older woman as they take a dramatic trip and ultimately learn a great deal about themselves. It's one of those road movies that has various personal journeys being undertaken while a lengthy physical one is underway, with grounded performances, beautiful visuals, and an impactful climax ensuring Y Tu Mamá Tambiénstands as one film that's hard to forget.

6 'Almost Famous' (2000)

Almost Famous helped the 21st century get off to a great start, as it was one of the best movies released in 2000. Coming 11 years after Say Anything..., it showed once again how filmmaker Cameron Crowe knew his way around a coming-of-age story, with the plot here focusing on a teenage boy who's given a job at Rolling Stone Magazine, as a journalist.

He's tasked with following a rock band named Stillwater as they go on tour, interviewing them and documenting the whole tumultuous journey in the process. It wasn't a huge hit when released, but has since gone on to be recognized as a definitive coming-of-age movie, and surprisingly relatable, even though it's safe to assume that very few people have experienced exactly what Almost Famous' 15-year-old protagonist experiences.