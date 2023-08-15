Dan Harmon's cult classic sitcom Community has maintained a loyal and passionate fanbase since its television debut in 2009. Set in the under-funded and deeply chaotic Greendale Community College, the series focuses on a deeply flawed but lovable central cast of characters mostly consisting of members of an on-campus study group.

Although disgraced lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) is Community's nominal protagonist, the series provides ample opportunity for its ensemble cast to shine, creating many of its best episodes. With its hilarious (and often meta) humor, its high-concept genre parodies, and its entertaining characters, Community has many iconic episodes beloved by its fans, earning high ratings on IMDb.

10 "Emotional Consequences of Broadcast Television"

Season 6, Episode 13 (2015)

Image via Sony Pictures Television.

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

"Emotional Consequences of Broadcast Television" is Community's series finale. It focuses on the study group imagining a hypothetical "Season 7" of their friendship, showing each member's interpretations of group dynamics and dream scenarios. The episode includes meditations on change, growth, and friendship that show just how much the characters have developed throughout the series.

RELATED: 'Community: The Movie': Filming Updates, Cast, and What to Expect

The episode is heartfelt and hilarious, providing the perfect send-off to the show and its characters. It is difficult to imagine a better finale for Community's television run, and, unsurprisingly, the episode was a hit with audience members.

9 "Geothermal Escapism"

Season 5, Episode 5 (2014)

Image via NBC.

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

On the last day Troy (Donald Glover) is attending Greendale before sailing around the world, Abed (Danny Pudi) declares a campus-wide game of 'floor is lava' with a $50,000 prize. In characteristic Community fashion, the students and staff alike take the game extremely seriously, with the campus descending into a post-apocalyptic dystopia complete with roving gangs of bandits led by Chang (Ken Jeong).

Although the episode presents a great action scenario akin to the series' paintball episodes, the real hook of "Geothermal Escapism" is its emotional storyline between Abed and Troy, as both admit they are scared about Troy's departure. Ending with a very sweet "goodbye" sequence between Troy and his friends, "Geothermal Escapism" provides excellent closure to one of the series' best characters.

8 "Digital Estate Planning"

Season 3, Episode 20 (2012)

Image via Sony Pictures Television.

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

"Digital Escape Planning" follows the study group as they hear the last will and testament of Pierce's (Chevy Chase) father, Cornelius, and attempt to secure Pierce's inheritance. To do this, the group must play and beat a video game Cornelius created, with much of the episode being presented in the style of 8-bit video game graphics.

RELATED: 10 Wonderfully Weird TV Shows That Aren't Afraid to Be Bizarre

The visual presentation of the episode is fantastic, and seeing the protagonists navigate the video game world is very entertaining, with Abed's storyline, in particular, being a highlight. Featuring a great guest performance from Giancarlo Esposito and a surprisingly heartwarming final decision from Pierce, 'Digital Escape Planning' is one of Community's best and most unique episodes.

7 "Basic Lupine Urology"

Season 3, Episode 17 (2012)

Image via NBC

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

Written by Megan Ganz, now known for her writing and executive producing work on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, 'Basic Lupine Urology' follows the study group as they investigate who "murdered" the yam they were growing as a Biology project. The episode parodies Law & Order in one of Community's best pop culture parodies, with the characters fully embodying their detective roles.

The episode is frequently praised as one of the funniest Community episodes, as its parody elements and original characters are used to great comedic effect. With excellent guest appearances from Michael Ironside and Michael K. Williams and a creative stylistic parody at its center, "Basic Lupine Urology" is one of Season 3's standout episodes.

6 "Conspiracy Theories and Interior Design"

Season 2, Episode 9 (2010)

Image via Sony Pictures Television.

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

When Jeff pretends to enroll in a fake conspiracy theories class run by a man named "Professor Professorson" (Kevin Corrigan), who then turns out to be real, he and Annie (Alison Brie) uncover a grand conspiracy centering around Greendale's night school. Meanwhile, in the episode's B-plot, Troy and Abed create a giant blanket fort that becomes home to an entire society.

RELATED: 10 Movies and TV Shows That Poke Fun at Fandom

The episode's mystery plot is compelling, with many hilarious twists and turns as Annie and Jeff repeatedly team up and double-cross one another on their mission. In contrast, the blanket fort plot is equally strong because of its absurdity and visual creativity. "Conspiracy Theories and Interior Design" is a great episode with an especially strong performance from Alison Brie as Annie juggles her loyalty to her friend with her affinity for rules.

5 "For a Few Paintballs More"

Image via Sony Pictures Television.

Season 2, Episode 24 (2011)

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

"For a Few Paintballs More" is part two of Season 2's finale, in which Greendale's students participate in a giant paintball contest to win $100,000 to save the school. The episode stylistically parodies Star Wars, departing from its previous episode's Western theme.

The episode features great character moments, such as Britta (Gillian Jacobs) and Shirley (Yvette Nicole Brown) taking out Greendale's enemies in an unexpectedly badass action sequence and Pierce ultimately saving the day by demonstrating selflessness and kindness towards his peers. Unsurprisingly for a paintball episode, "For a Few Paintballs More" is beloved by fans.

4 "Advanced 'Dungeons & Dragons'"

Season 2, Episode 14 (2011)

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

In "Advanced Dungeons and Dragons," Jeff invites fellow student Neil (Charley Koontz) to join the study group in a tabletop roleplaying game after feeling guilty about making fun of his weight. While the rest of the study group attempts to build up Neil's self-esteem, Pierce takes on a villainous role, antagonizing Neil's player character at every opportunity he has.

RELATED: 10 Running Jokes 'Community: The Movie' Should Continue

Pierce is wonderfully loathsome in this episode, continually throwing a spanner in the works of the study group's plans when he feels excluded from their game. "Advanced Dungeons and Dragons" is very funny, and centering the entire episode on a game of Dungeons & Dragons allows for a simple yet creative status quo break, creating one of the series' most popular episodes.

3 "A Fistful of Paintballs"

Season 2, Episode 23 (2011)

IMDb Rating: 9.6/10

Part 1 of the Season 2 paintball finale, "A Fistful of Paintballs," parodies Western movies as the students of Greendale battle each other in a paintball war. The episode emphasizes the study group's interpersonal dynamics, as their friendship with Pierce becomes strained due to his selfishness and lack of trust in him.

The Western theme allows for extremely fun action sequences that differ greatly from those in the Season 1 finale, keeping the concept fresh and entertaining. Community's paintball episodes are some of the show's most popular, and IMDb's high rating makes it clear that "A Fistful of Paintballs" is the fans' second favorite finale.

2 "Remedial Chaos Theory"

Season 3, Episode 4 (2011)

Image via NBC.

IMDb Rating: 9.8/10

One of Community's most creative episodes, "Remedial Chaos Theory," explores the seven diverging timelines that occur when each study group member leaves a dinner party to collect the pizzas they ordered. Each timeline explores different character dynamics between members of the study group, and one, "the Darkest Timeline," that occurs when Troy leaves, devolves into utter pandemonium.

Funny, complex, and shockingly high-concept for a network television sitcom, the episode showcases Community's best qualities. 'Remedial Chaos Theory' is an iconic episode, with its science fiction premise even earning it a nomination for the prestigious annual Hugo Awards.

1 "Modern Warfare"

Season 1, Episode 23 (2010)

Image via NBC.

IMDb Rating: 9.8/10

Undoubtedly Community's most famous episode, "Modern Warfare," is the first episode in the series that depicts the students of Greendale becoming completely wrapped up in an enormous game of paintball. The episode, directed by Fast & Furious' Justin Lin, features fantastic action set-pieces that parody and reference popular action films like Die Hard and The Warriors, as the characters take the game incredibly seriously.

Alongside its fantastic action sequences, "Modern Warfare" features important character development as Jeff and Britta resolve their season-long sexual tension. Perfectly illustrating the series' strengths with its absurd premise and its characters' hilarious commitment to the scenario, "Modern Warfare" is the fan-favorite Community episode according to IMDb ratings.

KEEP READING: Every 'Community' Christmas Episode, Ranked