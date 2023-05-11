Netflix presents a wide range of competitive reality shows that captivate viewers with thrilling challenges, engaging contestants, and high-stakes drama. They provide a unique form of entertainment that combines drama, skill, and excitement and an engaging platform for talented individuals to showcase their abilities, fostering a sense of inspiration and admiration in viewers. These shows also offer a glimpse into various industries and professions, providing insights and knowledge.

From culinary battles to physical feats and artistic showdowns, these shows exhibit the best of human talent, resilience, and creativity. Shows like Nailed It! and The Final Table bring entertaining cooking competitions, while Blown Away and Interior Design Masters provide insight into the world of art and design. With a diverse array of talent and breathtaking visuals, these ten shows are a must-watch for fans of competitive reality television.

10 ‘Blown Away’ (2019-)

Blown Away is a reality competition show that focuses on the art of glassblowing. The show stands out for its unique premise and stunning visuals, as the contestants create breathtaking glass sculptures that reveal their creativity and skill. The contestants are a diverse and talented group, and the judges provide insightful feedback and constructive criticism. With its latest season, the third season, being released in July 2022, fans of the show are eager to see what's in store for the next season.

The production values are high, with beautiful shots of the glassblowing process and dramatic lighting showcasing the finished pieces. The challenges are creative and unpredictable, and the tension builds as the contestants race against the clock to complete their pieces. Blown Away is a visually stunning and engaging show that offers a unique and fascinating glimpse into the world of glass art.

9 ‘Nailed It!’ (2018-)

Nailed It! is a hilarious and entertaining baking competition show centered around amateur bakers who attempt to recreate complicated and intricate baked goods, often with disastrous results. The contestants are relatable and endearing, and the show's hosts offer lighthearted commentary and encouragement.

Nailed It! is not only funny but also heartwarming, as the contestants bond over their shared struggles and celebrate each other's successes. The challenges are creative, and the show's production values are high, with colorful sets and engaging graphics. Nailed It! is a delightfully entertaining show that celebrates the joy of baking and the beauty of imperfection.

8 ‘RuPaul's Drag Race’ (2009-)

RuPaul's Drag Race is an iconic reality competition show that unveils the art of drag and honors the creativity and individuality of its contestants. With 15 seasons and still going, the show features a diverse group of drag queens who compete in a variety of challenges, including fashion design, acting, and lip-syncing.

The contestants are talented, fierce, and unapologetically themselves, and the show's host and judges, such as RuPaul and Michelle Visage, offer insightful feedback and guidance throughout the competition. The production values are high, with stunning costumes and makeup, and the show's challenges are entertaining and engaging. RuPaul's Drag Race is also empowering as it encourages self-expression and celebrates diversity.

7 ‘The Final Table’ (2018)

The Final Table is a thrilling and intense cooking competition show that brings together talented chefs from around the world to compete in a series of challenges inspired by different cuisines. The show's high production values are evident in its stunning visuals, with impressive shots of the food and its preparation.

The contestants are skilled and passionate, and the judges are top chefs who provide thoughtful critiques and feedback. The show's format keeps viewers engaged, with each episode featuring a different cuisine and the contestants racing against the clock to create dishes that impress the judges. The Final Table is an exciting and immersive show that applauds the art of cooking and showcases the diversity of global cuisine.

6 ‘The Circle’ (2018)

The Circle is a fascinating and addictive reality competition show that explores the complexities of social media and identity in the digital age. The show features contestants who live in separate apartments but can only communicate through a social media platform called "The Circle." Contestants can choose to be themselves or create a fictional persona to gain popularity and avoid elimination.

The show has twists and turns, with strategic gameplay and surprising alliances. With unique and engaging contestants, and The Circle is a unique and thought-provoking show that offers a window into the ever-evolving world of social media and its impact on human connections.

5 ‘Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr’ (2019-)

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr, or just Interior Design Masters, is an engaging and inspiring reality competition show that attributes the art and creativity of interior design. The show features talented and aspiring interior designers who compete in a series of challenges to flaunt their skills and win the grand prize.

The challenges are diverse and engaging, and the show's format keeps viewers hooked as they watch the contestants bring their unique visions to life. The show is an entertaining and educational show that celebrates the beauty and importance of good design.

4 ‘Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star’ (2019)

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star is an exciting and captivating reality competition show that celebrates the art and creativity of makeup artistry. In the show, skilled and aspiring makeup artists compete in a variety of challenges, ranging from editorial looks to special effects makeup.

The creative challenges and the show's format keeps it entertaining as viewers watch the contestants display their unique visions and techniques. Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star is an inspiring and educational show that highlights the beauty and power of makeup artistry.

3 ‘Sugar Rush’ (2018-2020)

Sugar Rush is a delectable and thrilling reality competition show on the artistry and skill of baking. Talented pastry chefs face off in a race against the clock to create mouthwatering desserts. The contestants use their creativity and expertise in a variety of challenges, including intricate cake designs and delicious confections.

The show's high production values capture the beauty of the desserts, with close-ups that leave viewers drooling. The judges provide insightful critiques, and the energetic hosts keep the pace lively and entertaining. Sugar Rush is a delightful and addictive show that satisfies the sweet tooth while highlighting the talent and craftsmanship of the bakers.

2 ‘Run for the Money’ (2022-)

Run for the Money is a Japanese reality game show that captivates viewers with its unique blend of athleticism and strategy. In the Huis Ten Bosch theme park, celebrity contestants ranging from boy band members to athletes to influencers, compete in a series of intense challenges while trying to outrun black-clad Hunters for a chance to win an ever-growing pot of grand cash prize.

The show's fast-paced format keeps audiences on the edge of their seats as they witness thrilling races, exhilarating feats, and unexpected twists. Run for the Money offers a riveting viewing experience that demonstrates the resilience and competitive spirit of its participants.

1 ‘Ultimate Beastmaster’ (2017-2018)

Ultimate Beastmaster is a thrilling and exhilarating reality competition show that pushes contestants to their limits as they conquer a daunting obstacle course known as "The Beast." With competitors from around the world, the show promotes a global perspective and diverse talent. The celebrity hosts provide engaging commentary, adding to the excitement.

Typically divided into four stages, the challenges are intense and demand physical strength, agility, and mental resilience. Ultimate Beastmaster is a compelling show that captivates viewers with its high-energy competition and showcases the determination and athleticism of its participants, making it a must-watch for fans of adrenaline-pumping entertainment.

