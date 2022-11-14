The best directors, from Christopher Nolan to Steven Spielberg, always know the value of collaborations. These are the kinds of filmmakers who build relationships with other artists which last years and enrich their movies, from collaborations with actors to collaborations with screenwriters. One kind that sometimes gets overlooked, though, is the composer-director collaboration.

RELATED:10 Best Times Movie Composers Collaborated On a Score

This kind of relationship usually imbues a director's filmography with strong and engaging musical consistency. From Nolan's work with Hans Zimmer to Spielberg's with John Williams, these movie scores are always a delight to listen to.

Ludwig Göransson & Ryan Coogler

Image via Marvel

Ryan Coogler is relatively new to the game, with 2013's Fruitvale Station being his feature film debut, and already he has undeniably made a name for himself. The score of each of his movies (including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) has been composed by his college friend Ludwig Göransson.

Göransson, who has also worked on The Mandalorian and Chris Nolan's Tenet, has one of the most distinctive and fresh voices in the industry. His work with Coogler has already earned him an Oscar (for Black Panther), and it wouldn't be wild to guess that there might be more of those in their future as collaborators.

Michael Giacchino & Brad Bird

Image via Paramount Pictures

Michael Giacchino, one of the highest-grossing composers at the worldwide box office, has fruitful collaborations with a few directors, like J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, but perhaps the most prolific is the one with Brad Bird.

All but one of Bird's movies have been scored by Giacchino, from The Incredibles to Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol. They play off of each other beautifully, complementing each other's sense of world-building, characterization, and thrilling tone. Whether the film is a superhero dramedy, an action thriller, or a family movie about a cooking rat, Giacchino is up to the challenge.

Jonny Greenwood & Paul Thomas Anderson

Jonny Greenwood may be better known as the lead guitarist and keyboardist of Radiohead, but he also has a number of stunning movie scores under his belt. The best of them arguably come from his work with director Paul Thomas Anderson.

PTA's filmography is known for being enveloping and atmospheric, and Greenwood is largely to thank for that in five of the filmmaker's movies, from There Will Be Blood to Licorice Pizza. The musician's scores are nuanced and highly complex, and he likes to work with intelligent directors like Anderson who really understand his style.

RELATED:7 Best Jonny Greenwood Movie Scores

Alberto Iglesias & Pedro Almodóvar

Legendary Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar has directed a little over 20 feature films throughout a career spanning more than four decades, and Alberto Iglesias has composed the score for twelve of them (and counting).

Iglesias has a powerful style that blends classical roots with more modern influences. He finds a surprisingly intimate connection with the most profound themes of every movie he works on, uprooting them to audiences' ears with his unique sounds. This only empowers Almodóvar's equally unique films, which makes it unsurprising that they work together so well and so often.

John Carpenter & Himself

John Carpenter is a multi-talented man. Director, producer, writer, and even composer, having penned the music for a whopping seventeen of his movies — as well as David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy and this year's Firestarter.

As a musician, he's best known for the incredibly iconic Halloween main theme, but that's far from being the only great song that he's composed. He's fully aware of his limitations as a musician, and finds refuge in minimalism as a result. It works wonderfully. His voice as a composer is almost as strong as his voice as a filmmaker.

Hans Zimmer & Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

This is definitely one of the most popular and iconic composer-director collaborations, and it isn't hard to see why. Both Zimmer and Nolan are insanely talented by themselves, but when paired together, they're explosive.

Zimmer has composed the score of six of Nolan's movies, to magnificent results. From the simple but thrilling soundscape of the Dark Knight trilogy to the booming and expressive sci-fi music of Interstellar, this magnificent relationship is one that has offered numerous unforgettable songs.

Danny Elfman & Tim Burton

Danny Elfman is a highly accomplished musician with an admirably large scope and creativity, but he's arguably at his best when working with auteur Tim Burton.

Despite an underlying sense of darkness and Gothicism, Burton's filmography is highly varied and versatile, which allows Elfman to toy with that variety and deliver numerous scores that always feel fresh, unique, and innovative. He can do it all, from the quirky comedy of Beetlejuice to the superhero excitement of Batman and the romantic melodies of Edward Scissorhands.

RELATED:7 Best Tim Burton and Danny Elfman Collaborations, Ranked

John Williams & George Lucas

John Williams and George Lucas have only collaborated on the Star Wars films that the auteur has directed, but that's still four movies' worth of absolutely outstanding sci-fi epic music.

Many of Williams's most stunning melodies come from A New Hope and the prequel trilogy, from the Star Wars main theme to "Duel of the Fates" and "Across the Stars". In large part, his artistic voice is what helped give the franchise its distinct and unmistakable tone and feel.

Ennio Morricone & Sergio Leone

Sergio Leone, one of the most prolific and important directors of his generation. Ennio Morricone, arguably the greatest film composer to ever explore the craft. It's a match made in heaven.

Morricone composed the score for both of Leone's theme-connected trilogies: The Dollars trilogy and the Once Upon a Time trilogy. All six films have stunning scores, with The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Once Upon a Time in the West, and Once Upon a Time in America standing out as the best. These films wouldn't be as amazing as they are without Morricone's powerful style.

John Williams & Steven Spielberg

If there's one composer-director collaboration that virtually everyone knows, it's this one. Even if someone doesn't know Williams or Spielberg, they're bound to have heard the main theme of E.T., Jurassic Park, or Jaws at some point.

Williams and Spielberg's collaboration is a strong contender for one of the most fruitful in the history of cinema. The composer (who announced that he'll be retiring after James Mangold's Indiana Jones 5) came up with the music for a staggering twenty-nine of Spielberg's films, with many of those being among the most iconic, popular, and atmospheric scores ever composed for a movie.

NEXT:The Top 10 John Williams Scores of All Time