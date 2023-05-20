Back in the day, animation was all about hand-drawn animation with pictures or stop-motion using puppets, but in the 1990s, a shift began to take place. Computer animation rose to popularity in the movie world, opening up a whole new realm of possibilities for what animated movies could be.

Some might criticize computer animation for not being as "classic" or labor-intensive as hand-drawn animation, but powerhouse animation studios like Disney-Pixar, among others, have proved the naysayers wrong with some truly beautiful and entertaining films. According to Rotten Tomatoes, these are the films that are the best of the best when it comes to computer animation.

10 The Lego Movie (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

The nostalgia of childhood toys, crossovers, and a great cast of voice actors - The Lego Movie has it all. The story revolves around an ordinary Lego figure named Emmet, who is mistaken for being a savior of his world, something he's woefully unprepared for.

The animation of the film itself is beautiful, filled with so many details that audiences could spend multiple viewings studying. Beyond that is the fun storyline and cast of characters, including Lego Batman, that steal the show and bring the comedy. Inspiring sequels, spin-offs, and renewed interest in a toy franchise, there's a reason this film is a favorite.

9 The Incredibles (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

In a world well saturated with superhero movies, The Incredibles is in a league of its own. This Pixar film tells the story of Bob and Helen Parr, retired superheroes trying to live a normal boring life with their powered kids before getting roped back into the hero business.

Part of the movie's appeal is that it's a totally original hero story that audiences hadn't seen before, with witty writing and exciting animated action scenes. Quite simply, it's a fun movie with strong female characters and great one-liners while also having a lot of heart as a story about a family.

8 Coco (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

In need of a movie to make you cry? Look no further than Disney-Pixar's Coco. Miguel is a young boy at odds with some family members when it comes to his love of music. But on the Mexican holiday Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, he finds himself on an adventure in the Land of the Dead, learning about his family, music, and more.

Visually speaking, the animation in Coco is simply stunning, with bright colors and numerous details to take in. Beyond the visuals, the story itself is heartwarming and meaningful, the songs fun and on theme, and is a beautiful representation of Mexican culture that has been lauded by audiences around the world.

7 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

There's certainly no shortage of Spider-Man movies and animated TV shows, but none quite like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. When young Miles Morales gets bitten by a radioactive spider, the familiar origin story begins, but soon various versions of Spider-Men (and women!) begin showing up from other universes, and they have to work together to set things right.

This film is a master class in animation with spectacular visuals worthy of admiration. The action scenes, the story, the comedy, the crossovers, the Easter eggs for fans of the comics, and more are all part of what made this movie a success with critics and fans alike, who are now eagerly awaiting the sequel.

6 UP (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Pixar seemed to outdo itself with UP, making audiences cry within the film's opening montage. Elderly Carl is a balloon salesman with a lifelong dream to travel to a special place and sets out to make that dream come true by attaching hundreds of balloons to his house and flying away. But not all is what it seems in paradise.

The animation in UP is not only beautiful but also somewhat realistic, with the gorgeous scenery Carl encounters in his adventure that feels as though audiences have stepped into a postcard with him. The story itself is charming and poignant and definitely falls into a "feel-good" category that's hard to resist.

5 Zootopia (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Few know how to build a world quite like Disney does, and Zootopia is a great example of that. In a world of anthropomorphic animals that mimic the real world, bunny Judy Hopps moves to the big city to make her dreams of becoming a cop come true and ends up stumbling upon a larger conspiracy afoot.

Part of what makes Zootopia a great watch is the animation itself, from the way the animals' facial expressions and actions are animated to the details in each world that leave so much to discover. The story is fun, with witty repertoire, as well as being a clever commentary on some larger social issues in society, and has inspired an upcoming sequel.

4 Inside Out (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Explaining emotions, especially with kids, might seem like a difficult task, but Inside Out does it masterfully. The story follows Riley, a usually happy 11-year-old girl whose emotions go wonky after moving to a new city, emotions who are anthropomorphized and going along on the journey with Riley.

Inside Out was lauded by critics, fans, and psychologists for providing a creative and intuitive way to voice emotions and feelings that many struggle with and creating a moving story to go along with it. Boasting an impressive cast of voice actors, as well as beautiful animation, there's a reason this became a Pixar favorite.

3 How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

When it comes to a good dragon movie, look no further than the delight that is How to Train Your Dragon. Welcome to the island of Berk, where dragons frequently swoop in and wreak havoc, and a young Viking named Hiccup struggles to keep up with fighting them off. But that all changes when he finds himself befriending a dangerous dragon.

The movie is enjoyable, with great writing and a story that is fun while also holding a lot of emotional depth. The animation is superb, with colors and scenes that suck the audience into the story and make everyone wish they could be in Berk with some dragons as well, making it clear why this movie has ranked so high with both fans and critics.

2 Finding Nemo (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 99%

"Just Keep Swimming!" With this memorable quote and more, Finding Nemo takes its audiences on a dive into the sea. The story follows a clown fish named Marlin, who is a single dad to his son Nemo, and subsequently ends up on a journey with a fish named Dory in order to find Nemo when he goes missing.

The animation involved in creating the beautiful scenes in the ocean, the fish, the colors, and more are simply incredible and truly bring the story to life, making audiences want to dive into the waters with the characters. It's a movie with plenty of humor and fun but also never compromises on the emotional impact.

1 Toy Story (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

While all 4 Toy Story films have earned a place among the best of computer-animated films, the original Toy Story is the one that started it all and birthed a franchise. The movie tells the story of toys Woody and Buzz, among others, belonging to a boy named Andy and the antics that ensue when Woody feels his position as a top toy is threatened.

Toy Story was a game-changer in the world of computer animation and showed a wider audience just what it was capable of. The semi-realistic details, the touching and entertaining story, the talented voice actors, and more are just part of what made this franchise a success and helped establish Pixar as a force to be reckoned with in animation.

