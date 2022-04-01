Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s excellent documentary Summer of Soul crams so much into its two-hour runtime, one has to applaud his focus. Condensing a six-week musical festival — and analyzing its many cultural repercussions — Questlove memorializes a nearly-forgotten moment in American music history. It has swept award festivals and earned universal acclaim, and it earned itself the distinction of beings one of the greatest concert films ever made.

The concert documentary is a plentiful subgenre of film that is often plagued by the difficulty of balancing the music, the performance, and the actual film itself. It isn’t enough to shoot a concert. There exists the problem of doing something with the material, making a finished product that simultaneously captures the sensation of attending a musical event while filtering out everything but the absolute best of the experience. Filmmakers setting to make a concert movie have the benefit of being nearly anywhere at any time, and a close-up intimacy is allowed that few if any concert-goers have the privilege to experience. Yet the absolute best works of this genre accomplish something even more: they use the medium of film to express something about the performance that is novel—they’re able to use editing, framing, and other cinematic devices to manipulate the concert experience into something generally unfeasible by a single perspective.

We’ve curated a list of some of the greatest concert documentaries from rock to pop to art-punk for your enjoyment. Go ahead, queue them up, and don’t be afraid to dance. And remember: these films are best played loud!

Stop Making Sense (1984)

Image via Cinecom Pictures

Few filmmakers could hope to successfully capture the madcap live energy of Talking Heads, but Jonathan Demme pulls it off in Stop Making Sense. Shot in 1983 on the band’s tour to support their hit record Speaking in Tongues, this concert film showcases cuts from their entire discography up to that point. Beginning with just a cassette player blasting a looped drum beat, frontman David Byrne appears strapped with an acoustic guitar to play a solo version of the single “Psycho Killer”. From there, the band slowly builds itself, with additional members appearing at each new song on the setlist.

While the entire band has magnetic energy, Byrne unquestionably steals the show. He yelps, wails, and sings his way across many of Talking Heads’ greatest hits, breathing a new and exciting life into each track. His dance moves are expressive and bizarre, fitting the songs’ idiosyncratic stylings with equally unusual movements. Filled with the explosive mania of a Talking Heads show, a plethora of visuals and stage props, and an iconic “big-suit” moment, it’s easy to see why Stop Making Sense is a cult classic, still gracing screens across the country to this day.

Homecoming: A Beyoncé Film (2019)

Image via Netflix

By now, Beyoncé has nothing to prove. With over 100 million records sold, a couple of dozen Grammys, and some of pop’s most consistently played tunes, she’s set herself up as one of the world’s most iconic musicians several times over. Yet, with her concert doc Homecoming, she finds showing anybody who didn’t already know that behind all the music is an astounding performer perfectly capable of wowing an audience. She also proves once again to be a singular artist whose vision and skill are rarely if ever parallel by her contemporaries.

The amount of ground covered in Homecoming is staggering. In about two hours flat, The Queen B sprints through nearly every single cut a fan could hope for, somehow managing to still surprise. Unsurprisingly, the execution of the performance is meticulously crafted. Beyoncé and her dancers, all dressed in invariably extravagant costumes, are inexhaustible, never losing steam throughout their lengthy setlist. Featuring guest appearances by Jay-Z—as well as Beyoncé’s Destiny Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, among others—Homecoming is a sensational retrospective of a decades-long discography, a cherry atop a storied, untouchable career.

Sign o’ the Times (1987)

Image via Cineplex-Odeon Films

In Prince’s concert documentary Sign o’ the Times, filmed on the tour to support his album of the same name, the late musician’s power as a performer is undeniable. He commandeers complete control of the stage with ease, crooning and shredding on his signature guitar, oozing a cool charm all the while. His passion for his art is undeniable, and he loses himself in his songs, executing jaw-dropping dance moves—pirouettes, splits, and countless freaky maneuvers in between.

The fact that Prince and the Revolution primarily stick to material from this double-album isn't a problem, considering how good the tracks are. Fans searching for previous hits aren't likely to be disappointed, since each live rendition serves as a grandiose, frenzied portrayal of the recorded version that serves as a testament to the entire band’s skill as musicians. When Prince leaves the stage for the band to play an upbeat interpretation of Charlie Parker’s “Now’s the Time” (which segues into a show-stopping drum solo by Sheila E.) it becomes clear: this is a band at the height of their power, a rare group of musicians talented enough to support one of the greatest musical artists to ever live.

Gimme Shelter (1970)

Image via Cinema 5

In Gimme Shelter, Albert and David Maysles intersect studio footage of The Rolling Stones recording their 1971 album Sticky Fingers with the band’s iconic 1969 concert at Altamont Speedway. On one hand, the film serves as a testament to the band at its creative peak, but on the other, it captures a violent, hellish night of chaos that signaled the final days of the countercultural movement.

It’s the duty of a great documentarian to improvise. When dealing with nonfiction subjects, what’s filmed becomes much less controllable, and with Gimme Shelter, the Maysles know this. Granted, there had to be some idea that something memorable was guaranteed to happen, since arming the Hell’s Angels with pool cues and knives to work security for the world’s biggest rock band isn’t exactly an insurable idea. Still, Jagger, Richards, and crew already had the talent, popularity, and presence to make an interesting concert film, and the Maysles’ camera is probing, observant, and willing to capture everything in all its chaotic grimness.

Monterey Pop (1968)

Image via Leacock Pennebaker

Throughout his career, direct cinema pioneer D. A. Pennebaker documented some of the most crucial moments of American culture in the sixties and seventies. In Monterey Pop, he captures the legendary Monterey International Pop Festival of 1967, filming such acts as Jimi Hendrix, Simon & Garfunkel, Otis Redding, and Ravi Shankar. Pennebaker merges fly-on-the-wall filmmaking that silently observes the festival’s set-up with a trim-but-satisfying selection of performances from the concert’s biggest names.

Pennebaker does justice to each act, respecting their stylistic differences enough to take a varying approach to how each is filmed. Partially a document of a now-bygone era, partially a smorgasbord of popular musical styles from the sixties, Monterey Pop is an intimate concert experience that transports the viewer directly into the crowd. After a string of jukebox classics, the concert nears its end with a still-mystifying Jimi Hendrix performance of The Troggs’ “Wild Thing” that absolutely has to be seen to be believed.

The Last Waltz (1978)

Rock bands on their last leg should learn a lesson from The Last Waltz: hire Martin Scorsese to film your farewell tour. Rock legends The Band did exactly this, and the result is one of the most bittersweet concert documents ever made. Scorsese punctuates full performances from The Band with candid interviews as the musicians reflect sentimentally on the past and future of their musical careers.

Perhaps most impressively, though, is The Last Waltz’s staggering list of guest performers. Muddy Waters, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan—and many more—share the stage at various points with The Band. Scorsese’s affinity for music has never been more clear: the director has a laser focus with capturing the spontaneity and rawness of one of rock’s greatest concerts.

Björk: Biophilia Live (2014)

Image via Cinema Purgatorio

Björk is an artist who disappears into her music, and her concerts are elaborately orchestrated (no pun intended) experiences into which audience members similarly disappear. In Biophilia Live, Nick Fenton and Peter Strickland mesh Björk’s larger-than-life performance with the hypnotic, spacey visuals to accompany the musician’s deeply expressive tunes. Björk, dressed in a futuristic suit-dress-hybrid and a mad scientist-like hairdo of fiery orange, prances across the stage as images both interplanetary and microscopic are projected behind her.

Even better than the visuals, though, is the music. Björk isn’t satisfied with a by-the-books approach to playing her hits. Instead, she mutates them, expanding them into entirely different renditions. It’s nearly impossible not to be blown away by the utter grandeur of it all, and when a musical Tesla coil is brought out to accompany the singer’s performance of “Thunderbolt”, the concert becomes a sheer spectacle. Biophilia Live is simultaneously intimate and extravagant, a living document of one of music’s most brilliant and endearingly bizarre voices.

