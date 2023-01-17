With Neve Campbell's absence from Scream 6 in mind, it will be interesting to see if it can live up to the franchise's consistently impressive legacy. Four of the five movies released have been critically acclaimed, which is impressive as not all horror franchises are consistently solid.

From Screamto another Wes Craven classic, A Nightmare on Elm Street, some franchises have built legacies based upon consistency, more so than others. Each horror outing has something valuable to offer the genre and the franchise.

'Night of The Living Dead' (1968-2009)

In the original movie, several people were trapped in a western Pennsylvanian farmhouse, threatened by the appearance of a growing horde of flesh-eating zombies. George A. Romero's original trilogy came out between 1968 and 1985. Three more films were released, ending with 2009's Survival of the Dead.

The opening film essentially made the zombie sub-genre what it is today and even inspired Edgar Wright's Shaun of the Dead. While the first is known as one of the most iconic horror movies of all time, it inspired a critically acclaimed trilogy. The new films also continued the franchise's legacy with a more modern take.

'Alien' (1979-2017)

The Alien franchise centers on the character of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), who battles against the extraterrestrial xenomorphs. The first four movies include Ripley, with two more movies released between 2012 and 2017.

The Alien legacy is characterized by the iconic Weaver, who portrayed her character excellently as a heroine that popularized strong female characters. The franchise also perfected different genres, with horror in the first film and James Cameron mastering the action genre in Aliens. The success even spawned an Alien vs. Predatorspinoff. While the first two films were the franchises' best, the others were still commendable on their own.

'Evil Dead' (1982-)

Sam Raimi introduced Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) in 1982 and developed his character through three films and a television show. A reboot film was released in 2013, with a spin-off titled Evil Dead Rise to be released in 2023.

Regarding consistency, you can't go wrong with this franchise. With a mixture of comedy and straight horror, and the iconic performances of Campbell, it's got something for everyone. Raimi's masterful usage of practical effects is a genuine delight. The 2013 film was also critically acclaimed, with a bigger tonal focus on scares and gore as opposed to humor, positively surprising viewers.

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984-2010)

Wes Craven's iconic original movie involved Freddy Krueger terrorizing Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) in her dreams. Several films involving Robert Englund's Krueger culminated in Freddy vs. Jason. A 2010 remake was also released.

Krueger's legacy is unrivaled, with his popularity transcending him away from just horror audiences. With the opening movie and the 1987 sequel Dream Warriorsparticular highlights, the franchise is extremely binge-worthy and iconic. While the later films sacrifice fear for comedy, Craven's franchise is adored by many.

'Child's Play' (1989-)

A serial killer escapes death through voodoo, transferring his soul into a "Good Guy" doll known as Chucky (Brad Douriff). He then terrorizes a young child. Spawning many sequels, including the crowd-pleasing Child's Play 2 and Bride of Chucky, the franchise also includes a television show.

On the whole, it should be commended for having many sequels that fans and critics have enjoyed. With Douriff the obvious standout and Jennifer Tilly'sTiffany equally iconic, there is something for all horror fans in this franchise. It appreciates its goofy premise by being over the top at times, and at other points, it is terrifying.

'Hannibal' (1981-2021)

Based upon source material from Thomas Harris' novel, Hannibal was first introduced in 1986's Manhunter. However, Silence of the Lambs is where the franchise was born, with Jodie Foster starring as an FBI trainee looking to solve grizzly murders. She utilizes the help of the notorious serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). Two further films made up the trilogy, and Mads Mikkelsen also brought the character of Lecter to life in a television adaptation.

What makes this franchise so special is that Lecter is such an incredibly complex character and has been brought to life fantastically by two different actors. That makes this franchise a consistent one, as there are options for fans.

'Scream' (1996-)

Scream is a franchise that doesn't contain a bad movie. The first follows Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) as they uncover the identity of the killer, Ghostface. Four sequels have followed, with Scream 6 set for release in March.

Scream is consistently fantastic. The late Craven again made horror history, with this franchise shaping the '90s. By popularizing teen slashers with self-awareness, the opening movie was made for unmissable viewing. As did the performance of Campbell, with Matthew Lillard also deserving respect. Scream 3isthe weakest entry, but it is still a solid movie, so it's clear why so many fans adore this franchise. The latter film was boosted by an excellent balance of new and legacy characters, which included a perhaps career-best performance from Arquette. However, it also proved that even in a world without Craven, the franchise is still in very capable hands.

'Final Destination' (2000-)

Alex Browning (Devon Sawa) has a premonition of a fatal plane crash, and before the plane can actually crash, he saves himself and a group of his classmates. However, Death itself has to pick up the pieces. The other four films follow the same formula, with a new sequel after over a decade coming soon.

With a formula that remains consistent and films that all reference each other, this franchise is consistently strong and is boosted by an eerie performance from Tony Todd. Aside from a lackluster fourth movie, the quality is generally maintained. The franchise is known for its over-the-top kill scenes, which is the main selling point. The acting is also generally excellent. It's been confirmed that Final Destination 6won't follow the same formula, so fans are excited about what comes next.

'Saw' (2004-)

The Saw franchise began in 2004 and will be expanding into double figures with a new film in 2023. It involves the infamous serial killer known as Jigsaw (Tobin Bell), who loves to test his victims' will to survive through sickening tests.

The franchise became iconic immediately regardless of its low budget, with an incredible score and a stunning plot twist making it so. While the sequels generally dipped in quality, the franchise is still going strong with fantastically gory death scenes. It also helped to shape horror by popularizing the "torture porn" era of the early 2000s.

'The Conjuring' (2013-)

James Wan created Saw, and he also went on to make another iconic franchise. The franchise includes The Conjuring Trilogy and other spin-offs, The Nun and Annabelle.

It contains at least three films that have the potential to become horror classics, with The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, and Annabelle Creation being loved by many people. With a direct focus on the acting abilities of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, it is easy to see why it's been going strong, with this year marking a decade since it began.

