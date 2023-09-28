Like it or not, conspiracy theories can be fun. There's something entertaining about hearing people's ideas evolve into a full-blown plot against humanity. Sometimes, we even get a movie or TV show based on a famous conspiracy theory, and if done right, those programs become incredibly popular. Cue the classics like Three Days of the Condor, Eyes Wide Shut, and many more.

Reddit users in the r/movies thread discussed their favorite features with or based on conspiracy theories, and they didn't hold back. From a movie about a fake Mars landing to the events of Watergate, the list expands for folks who enjoy mind-boggling theories, one plot twist after another, and big movie stars.

10 'Conspiracy Theory' (1997)

Who knew a movie about conspiracy theories could just be named Conspiracy Theory? This Mel Gibson/Julia Roberts-led feature film dives into a storyline many real-life theorists would love to see come true. Gibson plays a taxi driver full of conspiracy theories and government critiques; one day, one of his theories turns out to be true, and the action begins.

Many Redditors in the thread mentioned Conspiracy Theory, adding that it's a classic and a pretty great watch. Though several people feel the movie went overboard in some parts, many agreed some things were guessed right, like the user KomithEr saying Conspiracy Theory "pretty much got it right about government surveillance."

9 'Enemy of the State' (1998)

Often considered one of the best conspiracy thrillers of the 20th century, Enemy of the State was at first just a wild work of fiction from Tony Scott. Now, its story mirrors many conspiracy theories spewed out daily. The 90s were a golden age for predicting where technology will go - The Matrix went as far as to say we're all inside a simulation.

Just a year before The Matrix, Enemy of the State claimed the US Government spies on its country's citizens. Will Smith is a charismatic lead, while Gene Hackman returns to spy thrillers (much like the cult classic The Conversation). The user cerberaspeedtwelve recommended Enemy of the State, saying it "was definitely ahead of its time."

8 'All the President's Men' (1976)

For those who prefer their thrillers action-packed, All the President's Men isn't for them; this one hits cerebrally, causing tension and unease. All the President's Men depicts investigative journalism and its impact, with Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman as real-life journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, who uncovered the details of the Watergate scandal.

Watergate was seemingly the tip of the iceberg. Everyone Woodward and Bernstein met was secretive, afraid, and paranoid to talk about the truth behind the scandal. Many Redditors recommended All the President's Men, with the user dougprishpreed69 adding: "I'd definitely suggest the 'Paranoia Trilogy' from Alan Pakula: Klute, The Parallax View, and All the Presidents Men."

7 'The Parallax View' (1974)

As mentioned, The Parallax View is an Alan Pakula movie, part of his Paranoia Trilogy. When folks are asked about the best conspiracy movie ever made, The Parallax View is an unmissable suggestion. Warren Beatty leads the way in a story about a persistent investigative journalist who chases the truth, no matter the cost.

The Parallax View takes viewers on a journey they didn't imagine from the start. How far and wide the movie goes was best described by this comment from the user Necronomiconomics: "The Parallax View may be the ultimate conspiracy movie. Spielberg called it "too paranoid for me." It's not just an excellent conspiracy movie but a great journalism movie, all in all.

6 'The International' (2009)

Potentially the least successful film on the list, The International was listed as one of the best conspiracy movies in numerous Reddit threads. Clive Owen leads the way as the Interpol agent bent on uncovering the role of a powerful bank in international arms dealing. Naomi Watts joins Owen as Assistant District Attorney, who helps in the investigation.

Despite the predominantly bad reviews, The International isn't a bad movie. User SeeingRedNov6th leaned into the conspiracy, saying, "Someone mentioning The International here brings a tear to my eye. Great thriller even though it didn't get good reviews (because international bankers made sure of that)."

5 'The Pelican Brief' (1993)

Another Pakula conspiracy, another Julia Roberts feature. The Pelican Brief was somewhat controversial because the news of Denzel Washington refusing to kiss Roberts in the movie spread far and wide. Washington had his reasons, which ultimately didn't take away from the intensity and allure of the talent-packed The Pelican Brief.

Roberts plays a young student who discovers the truth behind two Supreme Court Justices' deaths, and Washington is the journalist helping her. The Pelican Brief was based on John Grisham's novel of the same name. It was also an answer to user BillyBoyShears's request for movies with "Someone who stumbles on something and is dealing with the resulting paranoia of the possible consequences."

4 'Seconds' (1966)

Part of a different Paranoia Trilogy, Seconds is the final movie of three by John Frankenheimer. This movie surprised many folks because they didn't believe Rock Hudson had such a role up his sleeves. Seconds deals with questions of identity, while some call it a modern version of Frankenstein. Many conspiracy movie threads listed Seconds as excellent viewing material.

In a thriller that ramps up the paranoia, Frankenheimer uses tight close-ups and intense tracking shots. Seconds is essentially conspiracy-themed, but its sci-fi elements make it feel modern and ahead of time. In a thread about Frankenheimer's Paranoia Trilogy, the user TheRealProtozoid said: "The cinematography and the music are unforgettable."

The first feature of Frankenheimer's Paranoia Trilogy was The Manchurian Candidate. Many might see this and get surprised - wasn't this a Denzel Washington movie? There is a 2004 version, also highly recommended by Redditors. The 1962 version beat it by a hair as more people felt the Frank Sinatra-led film portrayed war-induced paranoia better, which was pretty high during the 1960s.

The Manchurian Candidate stars Sinatra and Laurence Harvey, but the real star is Angela Lansbury. She was nominated for an Oscar for her role here, and many wonder how the award slipped her fingers. Redditor Kendoval described the 1962 movie with ultimate praise: "I think it's an incredibly thrilling story, full of gripping twists and turns, that manages to perfectly capture the paranoia of its era."

2 'Capricorn One' (1977)

People still believe the Moon landing was faked, a conspiracy theory as old as the event itself. Capricorn One played into that with Peter Hyams writing and directing a star-studded movie. Sam Waterston, James Brolin, Elliott Gould, and OJ Simpson star in this feature film that boosts (or more likely plays on) the real-life conspiracy about the Moon landing.

A rocket headed to Mars leaves Earth, but it's unmanned. To save face, the team behind the launch fakes the Mars landing, which proves to be a feat as big as the real thing. Redditors mentioned Capricorn One in almost every conspiracy movie thread. One Redditor contributed to one by writing: "The most incredible thing about that film is that NASA officially cooperated with the production and provided them with the use of real items like a prototype Apollo Lunar Module despite the subject matter."

1 'JFK' (1991)

Possibly the most mentioned conspiracy movie on Reddit, Oliver Stone's JFK takes the lead as one of the best to grace the silver screen. JFK's assassination sparked (and continues to spark) numerous theories that people still discuss and dissect. While JFK was based on real-life events, Stone seemingly sewed in some of his own ideas about the President's death.

Kevin Costner plays District Attorney Jim Garrison, who dives deep into the President's assassination. There seems to be a lot more at play to him, and he's on a mission to uncover the truth. With an impressive and justified runtime of 3 hours and 9 minutes, the theories go far and wide. One user, Interesting_Ranger73, recommended JFK, writing: "JFK" by Oliver Stone is quite thought-provoking. And the ideas presented are quite convincing and grounded."

