No cinematic genre is as reliant on the world seeming in flux as the conspiracy thriller. These films, which see characters oppressed against the truth in a world of lies, deceit, and deception, grew in popularity during the 20th century.

The protagonists of these movies are often pegged as the little guy who must fight against the larger forces that be to find out the truth, and in turn justice. Often expressing the feelings and uncertainties of the times they were released, many of these movies are heralded as some of the finest the thriller genre has to offer.

10 'Coma' (1978)

IMDb Score: 6.9/10

Directed and written for the screen by famed novelist Michael Crichton, Coma is a pretty chilling mystery that combines elements of mystery, thriller, and horror. Concerning a doctor who notices a string of bizarre deaths at her hospital, Coma sees Genevieve Bujold, as smart and arresting as ever, in one of her best roles.

RELATED: The 10 Best Political Thrillers Of The 21st Century (So Far)

With a creepy atmosphere and excellent pacing, Coma really works because of how high the conspiracy goes. It's a film that is unpredictable without resorting to ridiculousness. Although the studio wanted her role to be played by a man, Bujold proved to be the perfect person for the role, with her size and limited authority making her the ideal hero in peril.

9 'The Parallax View' (1974)

IMDb Score: 7.1/10

The second in Alan Pakula's 'paranoia thriller' trilogy, The Parallax View captures the confusion of post-Kennedy assassination America as well as any of its era. Beginning with a political assassination, the film follows a reporter's investigation into the cryptic Parallax Corporation.

In The Parallax View, the powers that be are incredibly large scale and influential, seemingly altering the entire country. While many scenes are great, its montage, which perfectly depicts the fear and decaying trust of America, is one of the decades best. Its ending is cynical, a clear message that the public are helpless, and the controlling forces will always prevail.

8 'No Way Out' (1987)

IMDb Score: 7.1/10

A remake of the 40s film The Big Clock, No Way Out puts a political spin on a classic noir. At this time, 1987, Kevin Costner was arguably the biggest star in the world, with The Untouchables coming out the same year. No Way Out proves to be one of his best films, a well plotted, literate political thriller that stands out during a period when many were being produced.

RELATED: 10 Movie Remakes That Are Actually Better Than The Original

No Way Out is a movie of a bygone era, when major stars could muscle mid-budget genre films to become hits. The film isn't flashy, but makes good use of its Washington D.C. setting and quality twist. Rife with two facedness and criminal conversation, No Way Out sees Costner and Gene Hackman squarely in their element.

7 'Enemy of the State' (1998)

IMDb Score: 7.3/10

Most conspiracy thrillers tackle the concerns of their time, and Enemy of the State is no exception. Released at the precipice of the burgeoning technological boom of the noughts, the film sees a tape of a murdered congressional representative end up in the hands of an unsuspecting lawyer.

Like many conspiracy thrillers, the movie focuses on governmental control, particularly in the age of technology with new, eye in the sky equipment. The cast here is excellent, with Will Smith and Gene Hackman leading the charge. Combining a strong concept with Tony Scott's explosive direction, Enemy of the State proves to be an action thriller that has certainly held up.

6 'Three Days of the Condor' (1975)

Image via Paramount Pictures

IMDb Score: 7.4/10

Three Days of the Condor seemed very of its time, a post-Watergate thriller that was as exciting as it appeared plausible. However, it is almost more interesting today than it was when it got released, as seen by its television remake, Condor. Starring Robert Redford, the film is an interesting comparison to other conspiracy films of its era, including Redford's own All the President's Men.

Redford is not a sly actor, and his earnestness works well here. Faye Dunaway, in a love interest role, provides enough enigma for the two of them, as does Max Von Sydow as the killer Joubert. Syndey Pollack's direction is strong, if not stylistically overwhelming, and Three Days of the Condor would be a thematic precursor to his future films The Firm and The Interpreter.

5 'Blow Out' (1981)

IMDb Score: 7.4/10

Recognized now as one of the few great movies of the 80s as well as a masterpiece of the fading old 'New Hollywood', Blow Out was a bomb upon release and started the career tailspin for star John Travolta. However, critics and scholars alike acknowledge the Brian De Palma thriller as one of his seminal works.

RELATED: The 25 Best Psychological Thrillers of the 1980s

The film is far more sleazy than other conspiracy thrillers. While it concerns a political assassination, the movie is rawer than many other genre contemporaries, and is elevated thanks to De Palma's virtuosic staging, sexuality and twisted humor. A commentary on both the political landscape and movie making as a whole, many cite Blow Out as De Palma's opus.

4 'The Game' (1997)

Image via PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

IMDb Score: 7.7/10

As an actor, Michael Douglas is at his best when his natural shrewdness can be placed in a world that seems to be crumbling under his very feet. In these roles, Douglas is a victim of uncontrollable forces, although not always a sympathetic one. The best director and arguably the best film to bring out this side of Douglas was David Fincher with The Game.

A cryptic puzzle, the movie cleverly creates doubt and suspense through what could be a frivolous premise. The Game suspends belief by blurring the lines for both Douglas's Nicholas Van Orton and the audience. Fincher's always sharp direction and the films playful yet cunning scenario makes The Game a twisty treat.

3 'The Fugitive' (1993)

Image via Warner Bros

IMDb Score: 7.8/10

Besides Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford is cinema's preeminent damoiseau. These are men who thrived in films where their regular male white collar lives are upended, and they must find out why. Taking away control from typically controlling men, Ford had a run of these movies including Witness, Frantic, and Presumed Innocent, and culminated in The Fugitive.

Based on the 1960s television series of the same name, the film finds Dr. Richard Kimble falsely accused of murdering his wife as he must outdo a deputy marshal and find out the truth. Quotable lines, cat and mouse exhilaration, and high impact chase sequences make The Fugitive one of the 90s most taut adult action thrillers.

2 'The Conversation' (1974)

IMDb Score: 7.8/10

Possibly the defining post-Watergate film, The Conversation is a thriller of such immense, cavernous moral brooding. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola in a wink between two Godfather films, The Conversation was Coppola's misunderstood but brilliant middle child, ironically starring The Godfather's middle child John Cazale alongside Gene Hackman.

RELATED: 10 Best Thrillers From The 1970s, According to Letterboxd

The Conversation is tragic, but it's hard to verbalize exactly why. Perhaps it's Hackman's distant performance as a man who has technological insights into everyone's lives yet knows nothing. Coppola's use of metaphors has always been one of his great gifts and The Conversation may be his peak, as its denouement is one of the great final scenes in history, a capsule of ruination.

1 'Chinatown' (1974)

Image Via Paramount Pictures

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

Nominated for 11 Oscars, Chinatown is rightfully placed among the greatest films ever made. It is perfectly constructed, both literary in all the right places and cinematic in all the right places. Every member of the elite ensemble add their own flavor, making the film the perfect dish.

Private eye movies by nature are often conspiracy thrillers as they are focused on lies and coverups. However, Chinatown runs deeper than meager human diversions or seedy red herrings. While at the surface a noir about power and corruption, Chinatown works equally well as a grim, labyrinth psychological drama.

NEXT: 10 Thrillers From the 70s That Bombed, But Became Cult Classics