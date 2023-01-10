Fans of television are no stranger to a good cop show, and nowadays, there are more-than-enough out there to get your gritty kicks on the beat. For over fifty years, police procedurals have entertained viewers with the rough and tough - and sometimes heartbreaking - side of the streets. While the majority are based on fiction, some take inspiration from real-life events.

Regardless of whether a show is fiction or fact-based, the subgenre of procedural TV has given us a fair share of drama, tensity, and nail-biting scenes from worldwide locations. From Chicago P.D. to Luther, Criminal Minds, and everything in between, believe it or not, there are dozens of binge-worthy shows to stream that aren't Law and Order and its spin-offs.

'Rookie Blue' (2010 - 2015)

Rookie Blue is a police drama that ran for six seasons between 2010 and 2015. Ever been the new kid at school or new to a job? Then you know how daunting it can be. As executive producer, Tassie Cameron said, it's like "feeling like a fraud" or "pretending to know what you're doing. But what happens when you mix those feelings with possessing a gun?"

The show is set in Toronto, Canada, primarily focusing on five rookies as it takes audiences through the ups, downs, lefts, and rights of being in that situation, navigating your way through life as a new cop, and dealing with everyday struggles - like relationships. Rookie Blue has often been referred to as the police version of Grey's Anatomy. Do with that information as you will. Or go binge-watch this as you did with that.

'S.W.A.T.' (2017 - Present)

Currently airing its sixth season, this 2017 series is based on both the 1975 series and the 2003 movie of the same name. S.W.A.T. is a popular action procedural well received by audiences. It may consist of the occasional common cliché often found within police shows, but it remains a gripping series with some undeniably charming characters.

S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as Sargent Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, an ex-marine turned cop, as he fronts a group of specially trained people as part of a Specialist Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) unit within the LAPD. Is it the most accurate portrayal of police tactics? No. But if you're looking for an action show to get stuck into, this is a worthy contender just for those action kicks.

'Chicago P.D.' (2014 - Present)

Now on its 10th season, NBC's Chicago P.D. is one of three shows that make up Wednesday's most-watched dramas. It primarily focuses on the Intelligence Unit of the CPD's 21st district and follows the crime that lies on the streets of Chicago as well as the lives of the people that make up the team.

At times, Chicago P.D. can be an accurate depiction of the crimes and general issues that can occur on the streets in day-to-day real life. And despite some not-so-accurate police procedures, this TV procedural has many aspects that'll have a nail-biting effect on you. The show certainly isn't afraid to show raw emotion, heinous crimes, and the tough side of the streets of Chicago.

'Blue Bloods' (2010 - Present)

Blue Bloods is an American police procedural currently airing its thirteenth season on CBS, where it has been since starting in 2010. Since its release, it has been entertaining viewers with its likable characters and storylines. It has often been praised for its use of on-location filming throughout New York City.

Blue Bloods has a well-known cast, namely Tom Selleck as main character Frank Reagan, who, along with others, has been present on the show since its beginning thirteen years ago. The series takes audiences through crimes from drug busts to terrorist attacks and has the ability to hook you from the start.

'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' (2000 - 2015)

Where did it all begin? Las Vegas, Nevada, at the start of the new millennium. From 2000 to 2015, before the Miami or New York teams, there was the Las Vegas group in the original series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. The show ran for fifteen seasons sparking multiple spin-offs and some characters that would stand the test of time within the entertainment industry.

CSI follows a team of individuals within the Las Vegas Police Department tasked with using evidence collected at the crime scene to decipher the clues and solve the murder. Atop of this, you can be sure to find your average amount of drama in this decade-and-a-half-long show. Fancy a binge-watch session? Well, look no further.

'Hawaii Five-0' (2010 - 2020)

Not the 1968-1980 original, although that's an iconic part of 1970s procedural TV. No, the 2010 reboot that aired from the start of the new decade to the midpoint of 2020. Running for ten years, Hawaii Five-0 became a successor to its forty-year-old predecessor, garnering praise as a modern tribute to the old show.

With a focal point on a specialized task force within the Hawaii Department of Public Safety, the show covers crimes ranging from robberies to terrorism threats. In dealing with crimes considered the worst of the worst, the team is free to treat the situation in any way they deem necessary and do what's needed to bring down those responsible. What could possibly go wrong?

'Line Of Duty' (2012 - 2021)

Line Of Duty is a British police procedural drama currently spanning six seasons with five to seven episodes each. The show's focal point surrounds bringing down corruption within the force and stopping the people responsible. However, it covers other topics as well.

Cover-ups, dirty cops, and more keep viewers on the edge of their seats from the moment they press play, and with few episodes within each season, it makes for a super binge-worthy series. The multi-award-winning show is one of the best performing of its kind from the last two decades. And it's not hard to see why.

'Criminal Minds' (2005 - Present)

When you think of police procedural TV shows, there are a few that probably spring to mind more than others, and the long-running CBS drama, Criminal Minds is one of those sure to do just that. To date, it's one of the network's biggest hits and remains one of its most popular, initially airing from 2005 to 2020.

The show returned in 2022 following cancelation two years prior. It is now on its 16th season with a whopping 324 episodes under its belt. As the title suggests, Criminal Minds focuses on various crimes and their suspects but primarily centers on the elite team of FBI profilers that track them down before they can hurt anyone else.

'Luther' (2010 - 2019)

While not technically dubbed a police procedural, the Idris Elba-starring psychological crime thriller has its fair share of aspects to be considered among others that fall into that category. The series consists of five seasons spanning almost ten years, between May 2010 and January 2019. Sadly there will not be a season six, but a new movie entitled Luther: The Fallen Sun is set to release in March this year.

The series follows DCI John Luther (Elba) and his unpredictable temperament as he deals with the horrendous crimes he sees on a daily basis. Unlikely bonds, horrendous crimes, and edge-of-your-seat storylines make Luther a fantastic series to dig your teeth into. Even better? It only consists of twenty episodes, so it's ideal for a gritty binge-watch set primarily on the streets of London.

'NCIS' (2003 - Present)

NCIS stands for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and any criminal activity within the United States Navy or Marine Corps goes straight through them. The show's primary focus surrounds the special agents within the service and covers the types of crimes they'll regularly come face to face with.

NCIS got its start as a spin-off of JAG in 2003, introduced as a backdoor pilot. What followed was the creation of an entire franchise consisting of four spin-off series and a further fifth set in Sydney, Australia, in the works. And twenty seasons and 444 episodes later, it's still going strong. To date, it remains the seventh longest-running U.S. primetime TV series ever. And third, only to Law and Order and Law and Order: SVU, is currently the third-longest-running scripted, non-animated U.S. primetime TV series.

