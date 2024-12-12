Corny movies can include anything, from action movies to romances to sci-fi to teen movies. Those sentimental moments and love declarations, the sometimes ridiculous gags and twists, and the clichéd, overly optimistic endings are frequently looked down upon as unrealistic and too sweet, but they are also the things that make audiences return to these corny movies over and over again. They make movies entertaining, funny, feel-good or uplifting.

Movies that don't take themselves too seriously, or may not garner any awards attention, like The Meg, are still worthwhile to watch, and even movies that do garner critical attention can be corny, like Titanic. Movies are meant to entertain, and so long as they accomplish that goal, they can make an impact. A valuable, entertaining movie is not mutually exclusive from a corny movie, and the following movies prove that.

10 'Titanic' (1997)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via Paramount Pictures

One of the highest-grossing movies of all time, Titanic tells the story of Rose Dewitt Bukater (Kate Winslet), a young American socialite aboard the titular Titanic who is engaged to a demanding, rich man named Cal Hockley (Billy Zane) in order to save her family from financial ruin. Feeling deeply lonely and as if no one cares about her, she runs to the back of the ship ready to jump off. A young, poor artist named Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) sees Rose run by and talks her off the ledge. Rose and Jack form a bond after their initial meeting, and before the ship starts to sink, Rose makes the decision to leave her first-class life behind to be with Jack.

This incredibly romantic, action-packed film may be considered corny due to the very emotional story of Rose learning to speak up for herself and her ill-fated romance with Jack, but those elements are what solidified Titanic as a pop culture mainstay. The stunning set design, the portrayal of the ship's sinking, and the coming-of-age story are timeless, making the film highly rewatchable. Titanic would not be the same movie if it had only told the story of the ship's doomed voyage without any of the emotional and romantic elements.

Titanic is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+

9 'The Fall Guy' (2024)

Directed by David Leitch

Image via Universal Pictures

Ryan Gosling stars as retired stunt performer Colt Seavers in this action comedy romance movie. After breaking his back during a stunt for his usual star, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Colt stops doing stunts and starts working as a valet. When Tom's producer, Gail (Hannah Waddingham), calls Colt to tell him that his ex-girlfriend Jody (Emily Blunt) is directing a movie and has asked for him to do the stunts, he cautiously agrees to return to the job. Instead of spending his time doing what he wants to do, reconnecting with Jody, Colt is forced to help find Tom, who has mysteriously disappeared.

The comedy chops of Ryan Gosling are on full display in this movie, and the chemistry between Gosling and Blunt is electric. Additionally, the supporting cast, including Winston Duke, Stephanie Hsu and Teresa Palmer, make for a really fun action movie that does not take itself too seriously. The extremely meta dialogue is written for movie-lovers, the idiosyncrasies of Tom Ryder and Gail Meyer poke fun at celebrity, and the action sequences are incredibly unbelievable in the best way. The Fall Guy knows exactly what kind of movie it is, and this levity makes for a deeply entertaining movie.

The Fall Guy is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

WATCH ON PEACOCK

8 'Pretty Woman' (1990)

Directed by Garry Marshall

Image via Touchstone Pictures

When rich entrepreneur Edward (Richard Gere) is in need of a date for a few social engagements, he hires Vivian (Julia Roberts), a prostitute that he meets one night in Hollywood. As they spend time together, they learn more about each other and shed their judgments about how the other one lives. Edward finds Vivian's quirks and honesty charming, while Vivian feels looked after by Edward as she sees him defend her to strangers and friends alike. Despite the harsh words they share during some arguments, the Cinderella romance in this film has left a mark on fans.

This classic romance is not exempt from the sentimentality and corniness that usually plagues romance films, including a sweeping love declaration by Edward at the end of the film, and a pairing that would likely not occur in the real world, but the chemistry between Gere and Roberts makes audiences root for their unconventional romance anyway. The escapist, fairy tale nature of this story is part of what makes it so fun to watch, and a romance that took itself too seriously would not be very fun at all.

Your changes have been saved Pretty Woman Release Date March 23, 1990 Director Garry Marshall Cast Richard Gere , Julia Roberts , Ralph Bellamy , Jason Alexander , Laura San Giacomo , alex hyde-white

Pretty Woman is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

WATCH ON HULU

7 'La La Land' (2016)

Directed by Damien Chazelle

Image via Lionsgate

Struggling actor Mia (Emma Stone) is growing weary of going to audition after audition only to be ignored and overlooked, while pianist Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) is getting tired of playing small gigs to make ends meet, when his passion lies with jazz music. When the two meet, they bond over their dreams and try to push each other to achieve them, but as their circumstances start to change due to their respective successes, they have to decide whether they can survive as a couple.

La La Land is undeniably an excellent film, from the use of color, the acting, the tried-and-true chemistry between Gosling and Stone, and the writing, but it's idealistic message of following one's dreams, even when it feels hopeless, is corny. However, that message is what makes the film so emotional. Audiences go along with Mia to her auditions and feel her despondency when her one-woman show is not well-received. And they go along with her as she sees a glimmer of hope right before she gives up for good. It's a cliché, but it's a cliché because it works!

La La Land is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

WATCH ON HULU

6 'Red, White & Royal Blue' (2023)

Directed by Matthew López

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Based on the novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston, Red, White & Royal Blue follows the romance between the First Son of the United States, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), and the British Prince, Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). After their public disagreements start to raise concerns about the relationship between Great Britain and the United States, the two are encouraged to make public appearances together to make it seem like they are friends. As they start to pretend to enjoy each other's company, they start to develop real feelings for one another.

The romance between Henry and Alex has everything that romance lovers adore: real chemistry, fun banter, dramatic love declarations and the tension of the main couple going public. As a result of this romance checking all the boxes, it cannot escape some corniness. But its greatness is derived from its commitment to the emotion of Prince Henry and Alex's relationship, which is impacted by the social stigma of a gay relationship on a global scale. Red, White & Royal Blue is a tender romance movie that is made stronger through its corniness.

Red, White & Royal Blue is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

5 'M3GAN' (2022)

Directed by Gerard Johnstone

Image via Universal Pictures

After the death of Cady's (Violet McGraw) parents, her Aunt Gemma (Allison Williams) reluctantly takes her in. But due to Gemma's busy work schedule as a robotics engineer, she uses one of her own company's toy prototypes, M3gan (Jenna Davis, Amie Donald), to keep Cady company. Initially pleased with her solution to Cady's loneliness, Gemma starts to regret her decision when Cady grows overly attached to M3gan, and it only worsens when M3gan starts disobeying Gemma's commands.

This sci-fi thriller follows the standard formula of a thriller that involves robots: the coexistence of humans and robots starts off well, but when the robots realize that they don't have to take orders from their creators anymore, things start to go awry. The premise of M3GAN's story may be cliché, but M3GAN really excels in the entertainment department with the humor of M3gan's creepy behaviors, from her attacking the neighbor's dog to her dancing menacingly in a hallway before killing someone. The ridiculousness of this movie is exactly what makes it so fun for viewers to watch.

Your changes have been saved M3GAN Release Date January 6, 2023 Director Gerald Johnstone Cast Amie Donald , Kimberley Crossman , Allison Williams , Ronny Chieng , Violet McGraw , Brian Jordan Alvarez

M3GAN is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

WATCH ON HULU

4 'Clueless' (1995)

Directed by Amy Heckerling

Image via Paramount Pictures

Superficial and spoiled teenager Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is stylish, well-liked, and frequently gets what she wants, and when Tai (Brittany Murphy), a new student at her school, appears in need of a makeover, she and her best friend Dionne (Stacey Dash) take on the challenge. But as Tai starts to climb the ranks of popularity, and eventually sets her sights on Cher's ex-step-brother Josh (Paul Rudd), Cher starts to reconsider her priorities and discovers feelings for Josh that she never knew she had. This coming-of-age story takes audiences on Cher's journey to becoming a more well-rounded, empathetic version of herself, realizing that she is the one who has been in need of a makeover this whole time.

Clueless is based on Jane Austen's Emma and is beloved by fans of romance. Cher's spoiled rich girl persona and Josh's sudden realization of his feelings for Cher are two of the various clichés throughout the film, but they work together to make a very endearing movie. The writing as well as the comedic timing by the cast help keep the all-too-common teenage romance film feeling fresh and exciting, and Cher's emotional ups and downs throughout the film humanize her to the audience, who would otherwise believe that she is just another rich girl from Beverly Hills.

Clueless is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

WATCH ON HULU

3 'Legally Blonde' (2001)

Directed by Robert Luketic

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

When smart and fashionable sorority girl Elle Woods's (Reese Witherspoon) boyfriend, Warner (Matthew Davis), breaks up with her because he doesn't think she is serious enough of a person to settle down with, she decides to follow him to Harvard Law School to prove that she is serious. Studying hard for months with the help of her sorority sisters, Elle makes it into Harvard Law, but when she gets there, she realizes that she will never be enough for Warner, and starts to work hard for her own benefit, showing everyone "how valuable Elle Woods can be."

Elle is the stereotypical pretty blonde woman, and is therefore underestimated by everyone, from her boyfriend to her classmates and her professors. The people around her see her interest in fashion and beauty as a weakness, but it's these interests that help her adequately defend a high-profile client while she is helping out on one of her professor's criminal defense cases. Legally Blonde's corny message of being yourself and not feeling shame for straying from the pack are the best parts of the film, which tears down the dumb blonde stereotype and is a really empowering example for young women with big dreams.

Legally Blonde is available to stream on MGM+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON MGM+

2 '10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Directed by Gil Junger

Image via Touchstone Pictures

In another film adapted from a famous work of writing, 10 Things I Hate About You takes on Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and stars Julia Stiles as Kat Stratford, the intense, unapproachable older sister to Bianca (Larisa Oleynik), who captures the eye of Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). But Cameron can't date Bianca until Kat gets a boyfriend, as per Mr. Stratford's (Larry Miller) rule, which he believes is foolproof because Kat has no interest in boys. But with the help of his friend Michael (David Krumholtz), Cameron hires the scary loner Patrick (Heath Ledger) to take Kat out.

A high school romantic comedy built on a bet that inevitably gets back to the one being bet on is a story line that is ripe for extreme sentimentality, and along with the ridiculous humor throughout, from Allison Janney as the erotica-writing counselor to the self-absorbed, amateur male model Joey (Andrew Keegan), 10 Things I Hate About You is a classic for its commitment to the bit. Additionally, the great cast knows exactly what movie they are in, playing out the comedic parts with levity, such as Heath Ledger's performance on the bleachers, and adding weight to the emotional scenes, like Kat's "10 Things I Hate About You" poem reading.

Your changes have been saved 10 Things I Hate About You Release Date March 31, 1999 Director Gil Junger Cast Julia Stiles , Heath Ledger , Joseph Gordon-Levitt , Larisa Oleynik , Larry Miller , Andrew Keegan , David Krumholtz , Susan May Pratt

10 Things I Hate About You is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

1 'The Meg' (2018)

Directed by Jon Turteltaub

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Meg stars Jason Statham as rescue diver Jonas Taylor, who has quit after losing two of his crew members on a rescue mission. Years later, Jonas's old friend Mac (Cliff Curtis) visits Jonas in Thailand to recruit him to help with a rescue for Mana One, an underwater research facility. Reluctantly agreeing, he manages to carry out the rescue mission, but loses a member of the Mana One crew who sacrifices himself to save the others. During the mission, a Megalodon, a prehistoric species of shark, follows the crew out of the Mariana Trench and is now threatening humans, who will not be safe so long as the Meg is roaming free. Mana One and Jonas set out to kill the Meg before it causes too much damage.

Jason Statham plays a likable, athletic daredevil who will do whatever it takes to protect his team, even if it's unpopular, and the stakes of the story are so high that it completely grips the audience. The reluctant hero who is dragged out of retirement, the romance between Jonas and his oceanographer colleague Suyin (Bingbing Li), and the myriad near-death moments that always end up working out for the main characters make The Meg not only corny, but an incredibly fun watch for fans.