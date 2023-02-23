For fans of horror out there who don't know, cosmic horror (also known as Lovecraftian horror) is a subgenre of horror fiction that focuses on the horror that comes with the fear of the unknown and incomprehensible. Cosmic horror is best at emphasizing the terrifying nature of things we do not understand rather than focusing on the gore or jump scare tropes that are getting increasingly overused as the years go by.

Another thing about cosmic horror is that the subgenre tends to see humanity as tiny in the grand scheme of things and surrounding said humanity with a terrible unknown they never fully understand. These movies are packed full of scary things shrouded in mysteries the human mind can never begin to comprehend.

The following articles contain some spoilers for the movies discussed.

10 'Bird Box' (2014)

Among global destruction from an unknown and unseen entity, single mother Malorie (Sandra Bullock) and her two children must set out on a dangerous journey that may cost them their lives to find the last safe haven on earth. The real danger, however, lies in the thing destroying the world, which takes the most important sense away from people, sight.

When one looks upon the creature, it is said they see their worst fear, deepest desire, or their downfall. Once they have seen it, nothing can stop them from killing themselves in a manner of horrific ways that always end up endangering those around them. The audience and the characters never find out what exactly this thing is, which is all the scarier.

9 'The Mist' (2007)

When a ferocious storm hits a small marine town, it comes to a mysterious mist that the towns folk immediately feel is ominous. As the gets thicker and larger, a group of people finds themselves trapped in the local grocery store, and outside, something lurks hellbent on killing humans.

The Mist could have easily become a run-of-the-mill monster horror, where the creatures run around eating humans, but luckily the film is much more nuanced. The real horror lies in how the presence of the creatures turns "civilized" humans into hateful monsters themselves.

8 'Pandorum' (2009)

Picture this. In a seemingly abandoned spaceship, two astronauts who wake from hyper-seep have no recollection of who they are, where they are, or what they are doing floating in the middle of space. The two work out a way to explore the craft while the other guides him. Splitting up was never a good idea as the two uncover shocking and extremely deadly secrets that the abandoned" ship contains.

Of course, that deadly secret is the creatures that are hunting them down. The reveal that the creatures were once human came as a shock to audiences as they learn that these humans have been genetically engineered and infected with a disease called Pandorum with the hope that they can adapt to new planets' environments.

7 'Splinter' (2008)

Marooned to the unlikely setting of a gas station, a young couple and an escaped prisoner fight for their survival. Against what? A vicious splinter parasite that seeks victims to infect them, turning them into deadly hosts.

With the origins of the alien parasitic creature known as the Splinter Fungus unknown, the air around the creature is filled with fear and mystery. One of the coolest yet terrifying things about this creature is how, after effectively jabbing into a sentient being and killing them, the parasite will reanimate the dead body as a sort of zombie, ready to do its bidding.

6 'The Endless' (2017)

After escaping a sinister UFO death cult, two brothers receive a cryptic message luring them back to cult. With hopes that it would bring them some closure, the brother set off to visit the place they sought to escape from. There they are forced to reconsider the cult's beliefs, and as a mysterious event is approaching, the two brothers must race to uncover the truth behind everything before they are sucked into the cult once again.

The best thing about The Endless is how everything throughout the film is unknown. For the majority of the film, there are no answers. Not only does this drive the brothers mad, but also the audience is forced to sit ever increasingly confusing moments that will have them thinking for days.

5 'The Ritual' (2017)

Five friends discover that Sweden is home to more than just stunning mountain scenery, meatballs, lingonberries, and Brännvin as they embark on a hiking tour across the country in honor of their deceased friend Rob. Due to the injury of one of their group members, the daring hikers are forced to stray from their usual route. As a result, they soon unintentionally found themselves at the hands of a cult.

What ancient entity with unfathomable power wouldn't be complete without its own cult? The cult worships the terrible jötunn, a towering quadrupedal creature that lives in the forests and promises immortality to its devoted believers. And per its order, terrorize the hikers who stumbled into their land.

4 'The Empty Man' (2020)

The film follows the story of a retired police officer searching for a girl who went missing mysteriously. As he digs more and more into leads, the unsuspecting officer stumbles into a mess that is sure to pose great danger. A cult is trying to summon a demon.

The Empty Man shocked the audience, for when the trailer came out, they thought the film would be another tireless attempt at an overused horror trope. They were in for a sweet surprise when the film was released, and the movie had an overwhelming depth that made it a sleeper hit.

3 'In the Mouth of Madness' (1994)

One of the three films of John Carpenter's Apocalypse Trilogy, In the Mouth of Madness, is regarded as a horror masterpiece. The characters in the trilogy's three movies are confronted by forces beyond their comprehension in a world without hope. However, In the Mouth of Madness stands apart from its siblings simply because of how bizarre it is.

The film plunges Sam Neill's character into the hallucinatory embodiment of a horror writer's creations rather than using an entity, no matter how abstract. Following that come some of the most terrifying scenes as Neill's character is made to doubt his existence as a being distinct from the author's works.

2 'Annihilation' (2018)

The main example of cosmic horror fiction is an establish society and strong world come tumbling down by unknown forces and cast into destruction. There is no better example than Annihilation. When a mysterious meteorite hits the coast of America, an unknown substance called "The Shimmer" starts to expand slowly from the crash sight.

A team of scientists ventures into The Shimmer, hoping to understand what it is and why no one comes out of it. What they find inside is insane and impossible amounts of genetic mutations in animals, plants, and humans. When it comes to the end of the film, no one knows what this entity wants and why it is here. It's a perfect sci-fi horror movie.

1 'Black Mountain Side' (2014)

A lot of the terror presented here instills fear in people toward things that are typically assumed to be normal. Black Mountain Side introduces a new thing to fear: architecture. When a group of archeologists finds evidence of a settlement in a remote part of Northern Canada, they uncover multiple artifacts and structures and unknowingly release a malevolent force.

When things start to take a turn for the worse, the men become mentally strained and feel like they are losing their minds. The film remains firm with the ambiguity around what is the cause of the deterioration of the group. Is it disease, the supernatural, or a infectious pull to insanity? The film leaves audiences on the first note that some things should never be tampered with.

