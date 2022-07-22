Whether he is playing the straight-man foil to a sitcom protagonist or leaving you in stitches with his own antics, Craig Robinson is well-deserving of his rise to stardom. Early in his film career, he supported Seth Rogen as a no-nonsense bouncer in Knocked Up, a violent bumbling criminal in Pineapple Express, and a barista in Zack and Miri Make A Porno. Meanwhile, his role as Darryl on The Office became a fan favorite in a sitcom full of fan favorites. Robinson landed all these roles over a decade ago, and has continued starring in multiple movies and television roles since. Here are a few of his best performances:

Darryl Philbin on The Office (2005-2013)

Image via NBC

Darryl Philbin on The Office is a warehouse employee who is serious about work and serves as a great foil to the immature boss of Michael Scott played by Steve Carell. You first get a glimpse of him in the background of a hilarious scene where Dwight (Rainn Wilson) breaks out of a box he was hiding in to spy on Pam (Jenna Fischer). The character's real debut comes with the next episode, when Michael pits the office workers and warehouse workers against each other in a basketball game to see who must work the weekend. Immediately, we see Darryl is laid-back but serious about work. He eventually gets promoted and often bypasses Michael to get his ideas in front of the corporate management team. Overall, Robinson's performance as a serious worker is hilarious in a show full of characters that seem to lack critical thinking skills.

Freight Train on The Cleveland Show (2009-2013)

Image via FOX

Robinson plays LeVar "Freight Train" Brown on The Cleveland Show, the disappointed father of the eponymous Cleveland Brown (Mike Henry). He has a history of cheating on, dumping, and remarrying Cleveland's mom. He puts down Cleveland to the point of adopting his son's wife's ex-husband. He also has a creative side that sings love ballads to his wife and writes mystery novels under a pseudonym. Like Darryl Philbin with Michael, Freight Train serves as a more serious foil to his son's antics. Robinson adds depth to the more serious character with his comedic chops in vulnerable moments, an aspect of any serious character on a sitcom as absurd as The Cleveland Show.

Nick Webber-Agnew in Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Robinson plays one of the four friends who travel through time to 1986 in Hot Tub Time Machine, one of the first films to feature Robinson in a lead role and one of the better entries in its genre as a result. Robinson shares the role with the younger Aliu Oyofo. This raunchy comedy is exactly what it purports to be, a laugh with little to delve into beneath the surface, and Robinson's share of screen time will leave you in stitches. Some excellent moments of Robinson's include him blatantly stating the movie's title and breaking the fourth wall by nodding to the camera, his crying during sex, and a Back to the Future reference in which he takes to the stage to perform "Let's Get It Started" by The Black Eyed Peas.

'The Beast' in Rapture-Palooza (2013)

Rapture-Palooza stars Anna Kendrick and John Francis Daley as they navigate a post-rapture America, and Robinson steals the show with his portrayal of Earl Gundy, or 'The Beast.' Earl Gundy is a politician that takes over in a post-rapture world and eventually reveals himself to be Satan. Robinson's over-the-top portrayal of a modern-day Satan propels Rapture-Palooza into the ranks of memorable comedies.

Himself in This Is the End (2013)

Apocalyptic comedies had a big year in 2013, with the aforementioned Rapture-Palooza, The World's End, and the memorable This Is the End. This Is the End starred many A-list comedians as fictionalized versions of themselves partying at James Franco's mansion in Los Angeles when the rapture happens. Robinson does a fantastic job as himself, and his selfless sacrifice and rapture lead the characters to understand what is actually happening. Any film fan will love seeing this star-studded cast grapple with the end of the world.

Doug Judy a.k.a. 'The Pontiac Bandit' on Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2014-2021)

Image via NBC

On the buddy-cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Robinson portrays Doug Judy, the Pontiac Bandit and criminal arch-nemesis of protagonist Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg). Despite being enemies, his character likely has the most in common with the over-the-top antics of Peralta. Both are charmingly obnoxious, full of absurd pop-culture references, and are generally laid-back. When they first meet, Peralta is unaware that he is facing the elusive Pontiac Bandit, and actually recruits him to help hunt down the car thief. Judy absconds and reveals his true identity to Peralta over the phone, who catches him in a later season. Throughout the show, Judy escapes prison, almost gets caught, gets immunity, and gets rearrested before escaping. Robinson's character serves as the criminal mirror to Samberg's throughout the show, and Doug Judy episodes are a welcome sight in each season.

Curtis Gentry in Morris from America (2016)

You can watch Robinson push his range as Curtis in Morris from America, as he struggles with the death of his wife, living as an expat in Germany, and providing a decent quality of life for his son, the eponymous Mo. Curtis is Robinson at his most serious, dealing with heartwrenching realities of life as a single father. He must support his son through a difficult transition period as he deals with major changes in his own life. The film also tackles heavy themes of race and identity, which become highlighted against the background of the predominantly white German city of Heidelberg. Even those who do not typically enjoy the more gross-out films that are Robinson's bread and butter will love him in Morris from America.

Mr. Shark in The Bad Guys (2022)

Robinson starred in the animated heist-comedy, The Bad Guys, as an anthropomorphic shark named Mr. Shark, who brings his skills as a master of disguise to the group. Robinson stars alongside Awkwafina, Sam Rockwell, and Marc Maron to deliver a great adaptation of the children's book series by Aaron Blabey. Robinson's voice is delightful and hearing it animate a soft-spoken shark in a red sequin dress is equally so.

Craig Foster in Killing It (2022-)

Image via Peacock

Robinson plays the lead role of Craig Foster in Killing It, a new show for Peacock by Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici. Goor and Del Tredici also co-created Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which saw Robinson as the recurring Doug Judy. The show follows Craig Foster, who decides to forgo his life as a security guard to join the Florida Python Challenge, a snake-hunting competition and his believed path to financial success. Hailing from the same studio as The Office and other stellar sitcoms, Killing It is a sick new show, and one for which Robinson deserves much recognition. Robinson also serves as an executive producer on Killing It, showing how much faith he has that this project will stick.