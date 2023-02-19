While several factors go into making a great horror movie, one of the biggest draw cards is the death scenes. Though some movies, like The Conjuring, rely more on telling a paranormal story full of jump scares, many horror movies focus on a cast that will be massacred over time. Great death scenes are not needed to make a great horror movie, but memorable death scenes can turn an average horror movie into a must-watch.

One of the problems that comes with trying to devise death scenes is that almost everything has been done before, with franchises like Final Destinationbuilt around showcasing creative death scenes. A simple stabbing will not be remembered but an elaborate sequence that results in an exploding head might be enough to help your movie live on in the minds of viewers. Reddit was asked what they consider the most creative deaths in the genre, and the answers range from 80s classics to modern favorites.

'Jason X' (2001) - A Shattering Facial Expression

When you have been around as long as Friday the 13th has, it is hard to keep things fresh. So of course for the slasher king's 10th showing, it was decided to take Jason to space in this underrated cult classic. Jason X sees the renegade hockey player carving through the crew of a spaceship in the far future after being frozen.

Jason is not the only one who gets frozen, however, as he shoves intern Adrienne's head into a sink full of liquid nitrogen, with her screams being cut short as her face freezes. Frankenhooker17 says it is their "favorite" death of all time as Jason promptly smashes Adrienne's face into a desk, shattering it into gory pieces.

'Final Destination 5' (2011) - A Back-Breaking Performance

The gold standard when it comes to creative death scenes, the Final Destination franchise went out on a high note courtesy of its fifth entry. When office worker Sam has a premonition of a bridge collapse, he saves his co-workers from a brutal death. This is Final Destination, however, meaning Death will not take no for an answer.

After a lackluster fourth entry, Final Destination 5 delivered on the promise of fantastic kills. The highlight is the one that befalls gymnast Candice, whose routine goes horribly wrong and results in her landing face-first on the mat, snapping her back in the process. Volfgang91 says it was "so brutal and well executed."

'Hellraiser' (1987) - Breaking the Chain

The groundbreaking adaptation of Clive Barker's novella, Hellraiser spawned one of horror's most divisive franchises. The original follows Kirsty as she fights off all manner of deranged forces, from the dangerous Lament Configuration puzzle box to her evil uncle Frank who is fleeing from Pinhead and the Cenobites.

As her twisted uncle tries to kill her during the finale, Kirsty offers him to the Cenobites that have been searching for him. LifeGivesMeMelons says they loved seeing such a vile character "being torn to pieces by a thousand chains", and his final line "Jesus wept" remains endlessly quoted by horror fans.

Thirteen Ghosts (2001) - The Lawyer Split

Thirteen Ghosts has become a cult classic in recent years, despite a negative reception at release. The film follows Arthur (Tony Shalhoub) and his children as they move into a high-tech glass house after inheriting it, where they discover the building is overrun by the terrifying ghosts that his deceased uncle hunted for a living.

Despite featuring some fantastic designs for its signature ghosts, the film's most memorable moment is when shady lawyer Moss is caught in between two shutting glass doors, slicing him in half vertically. As both severed pieces slide down the glass and spill out the gore within, OutcomeOk9186 says they give it a "chef's kiss."

'The Thing' (1982) - The Chest Splitter

A classic of the horror genre, The Thing is a tale built on paranoia. As the workers at a remote research outpost in Antarctica discover a shape-shifting alien lurking among them, the fear-ridden men begin to turn on each other. It falls to helicopter pilot MacReady (Kurt Russell) and his trusty flamethrower to save the day.

When geologist Norris suffers a heart attack, the remaining men quickly get him on a table to revive him. When Dr. Cooper attempts to use a defibrillator on Norris, his chest rips open and reveals teeth on both sides, which bite off Cooper's arms and kill him. ART_Tester says the "first time seeing it was such a shocker and gruesome."

'Ghost Ship' (2002) - A Dance Cut Short

Ghost Ship follows a scrapping crew as they discover an abandoned cruise ship floating in the ocean, and soon find out why it has been empty all these years. But nobody remembers any of that as the opening of Ghost Ship is the only memorable part, with ConsistentlyPeter saying it is the "biggest discrepancy between opening scene and rest of the film ever."

Beginning during the ship's original voyage, young Katie (Emily Browning) joins the guests during a dance party on the deck. Their celebration is cut short as a wire snaps off the roofing and slices through all the guests but Katie, who is forced to watch as everyone falls apart, creating a gruesome sight of severed limbs and bodies.

'A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors' (1987) - Lethal Injection

The best sequel in the iconic slasher franchise, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3 sees Freddy stalking the young patients at a mental hospital. When original survivor Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) returns as a therapist for the tormented kids, she aids them in their fight against the Dream Demon.

Freddy has always tailored his kills to feed on the fears of his prey, so when drug addict Taryn turns into a punk hero and tries to fight him, Freddy responds by swapping his signature razor glove for one containing needles. As he stabs Taryn, killing her with an overdose, TJ_McWeaksauce says the "little, hungry, sucking mouths" it leaves as a wound are "gnarly".

'Resident Evil' (2002) - Laser Hallway

While the Resident Evil movies are often derided for straying too far away from the source material, they still remain dumb fun. The first movie, which remains one of the best in the series, sees a team of mercenaries enter an underground lab that has gone dark, where they encounter horrible monsters and rogue AI.

This same AI traps four of the mercenaries inside a hallway, where they are attacked by a laser that changes forms in order to dismember them. The sequence remains the most memorable part of the film franchise, with gua_ca_mo_le saying it is "pretty cool and gross all at the same time" as the characters are mutilated.

'Fear Street: Part One - 1994' (2021) - Better Off Bread

A horror trilogy created for Netflix, each of Fear Street's three movies pays homage to a different era of horror. 1994 feels like a tribute to Scream as a town is rocked by murder, with a small group of teens striving to solve the mystery before they become the next victims.

When the group makes their final stand at the local supermarket, they are ambushed by a trio of killers. One grabs the likable Kate and rams her head through a bread slicer, causing it to fall apart into several sliced pieces. One Reddit user says the "bread slicer scene was insane" and it stands as the best kill in this well-received trilogy.

'A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors' (1987) - Welcome to Prime Time

A movie so good it makes the list twice, A Nightmare on Elm Street has always featured great death scenes. Focusing on a group of troubled youths in an institution creates prime material for Freddy to torment his latest victims as he haunts them using their deepest fears and past traumas.

Jennifer aspires to be a television actress, hoping to put her past trauma behind her as she spends all her free time watching the hospital's TV to learn the craft. Soon the late-night show is hijacked by Freddy, who taunts Jennifer from the TV before his arms and head burst from the television set and smash her head through the screen. Redditusercameron describes it as "absolute creative insanity."

