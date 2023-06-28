Creature features are movies, usually horrors, that revolve around fearsome, deadly monsters. These kinds of stories have been a mainstay in cinema since the medium's earliest days, dating to at least 1910 with the first Frankenstein adaptation.

Audiences have remained fascinated by rampaging beasts and the unquiet coffin ever since. The subgenre is broad and evolved over time, from the early Universal monster movies to King Kong, Godzilla, an explosion of kaiju films, and then the innovations of Alien and Predator. More recently, movies like The Host and A Quiet Place continue to experiment with the creature feature format to great success.

10 'Godzilla' (1954)

Image via Toho

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

The effects are dated by now, but there's no denying how innovative and groundbreaking the original Godzilla was at the time. The story is deceptively simple: a team of scientists discovers the existence of a prehistoric monster awakened by nuclear testing in the Pacific Ocean. The gargantuan lizard emerges from the depths, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, and sets its coldblooded sights on Tokyo.

RELATED: The 10 Best Franchise Crossover Movies, Ranked According to IMDb

The movie single-handedly created a new kind of creature feature blueprint, laying the foundations for all the kaiju movies that would follow. It's also surprisingly thoughtful, with themes reflecting Japanese society's apprehensions about nuclear technology. After all, this was less than a decade after the end of World War II.

9 'An American Werewolf in London' (1981)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Often cited as one of the best comedy-horror movies of all time, John Landis's An American Werewolf in London revolves around two American backpackers, David (David Naughton) and Jack (Griffin Dunne), who get lost in the English countryside. Their innocent adventure takes a terrifying turn when they are attacked by a mysterious creature, leaving Jack dead and David critically wounded. As David recovers in a London hospital, he is haunted by gruesome and increasingly vivid nightmares, warning him of his impending transformation into a bloodthirsty werewolf.

RELATED: 10 Dramatic Actors Who Need to Do More Comedies, According to Reddit

Here, Davis himself is the movie's real monster, which makes it scary in a different way. The highlight is his grisly metamorphosis at full moon, realized with impressive practical effects. Not for nothing, Edgar Wright has named the movie as one of his all-time favorites, saying in The Guardian, "There's something about this movie that cast a kind of spell on me, and it's really influenced a lot of my work."

8 'A Quiet Place' (2018)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

A Quiet Place put a fresh spin on the subgenre by introducing monsters with supersonic hearing. To avoid them, the main characters have to keep dead quiet. This clever premise allowed director John Krasinski to play with sound and silence in novel ways. There's one particularly masterful scene where he builds tension with just a simple shot of an exposed nail in the floor.

RELATED: 10 Comedy Movies With the Best Plots, According to Reddit

The result is one of the most memorable creature features in years. A Quiet Place was a runaway success, grossing $341m against a $17m budget and drawing praise from high priest of horror Stephen King.

7 'Frankenstein' (1931)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Mary Shelley first published Frankenstein in 1818, but this 1931 Universal adaptation is its defining incarnation, which established the monster's signature look. The story follows Dr. Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive), a scientist consumed by his desire to create life from death. With the help of his assistant, Fritz (Dwight Frye), Frankenstein steals corpses and conducts macabre experiments in a secluded laboratory. Finally, his experiment succeeds, but the result is a horrifying and misunderstood monster (Boris Karloff) who soon wreaks havoc.

The movie's gothic imagery was hugely influential, particularly its depiction of a "mad" scientist. The heart of the film, however, is Karloff's towering performance as the reanimated creature. This is still his best work in a career jam-packed with horror classics.

6 'Predator' (1987)

Image Via 20th Century Studios

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in this action sci-fi classic as Dutch, the leader of a group of elite commandos on a rescue mission in a Central American jungle. There, the soldiers find worse threats than enemy guerrillas as they are hunted by an advanced extraterrestrial with superior technology.

Predator is an '80s gem, pure high-octane fun from beginning to end. Most impressively, the special effects team succeeded in creating a visually striking alien that was different from what had come before. Where the xenomorph from Alien was pure wildness, just fangs, claws, and acid blood, the predator's scariest feature is his strategy and godlike gadgets.

5 'King Kong' (1933)

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Filmmaker Carl Denham (Robert Armstrong) ventures to the uncharted Skull Island in search of a legendary creature said to dwell there. He and his crew find and subdue the great ape, and take him back to New York City in chains. But Kong escapes, leading to a citywide showdown atop the Empire State Building.

King Kong might not look like much now, with its grainy black-and-white photography and rickety stop-motion, but at the time it represented a major step forward for special effects and ambitious storytelling. It would go on to inspire a host of filmmakers, including Godzilla co-creator Tomoyuki Tanaka.

4 'Jaws' (1975)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Jaws is Steven Spielberg's riff on Moby-Dick but with Hitchcockian tension and explosions. This lean, mean film about a great white shark stalking a New England beach was an instant sensation and catapulted its director to the forefront of Hollywood. It hasn't lost its potency. Even today, most thrillers are minnows in comparison.

Jaws drew on earlier creature features. It borrowed some ideas from 1950s horrors like It Came From Outer Space, and the shark's point-of-view scenes are reminiscent of some shots from Creature from the Black Lagoon. However, it took all these elements to the next level.

3 'The Thing' (1982)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

In an isolated research facility in Antarctica, a group of scientists encounters a shape-shifting alien organism that infiltrates their ranks. They attempt to work together and survive, but paranoia and distrust grow as anyone could be the Thing.

It's a simple but effective premise, which John Carpenter executes with striking visuals and a haunting score by Ennio Morricone. Although it was critically maligned on release, The Thing has come to be regarded as a cult classic and one of Carpenter's best movies.

2 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

"Life finds a way." After setting a creature feature benchmark with Jaws, Spielberg revolutionized the subgenre again with Jurassic Park. This time, he didn't have just one animatronic monster at his disposal but dozens, including the now-iconic T-rex. These dinos still look great now, arguably better than some of the CGI in the more recent films.

A legion of Jurassic Park sequels would follow, but the original towers over them like a Brachiosaurus at a petting zoo. It's an epic adventure, filled to the brim with whimsy, emphasized by John Williams's lovely score. Jurassic World: Dominion was a big disappointment, but at least the first film will always be there to welcome us back.

1 'Alien' (1979)

Image via 20th Century Fox

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Alien fires on all cylinders, from the acting to the believable world-building to the killer creature designed by H.R. Giger. He and Ridley Scott created cinema's best monster. The xenomorph is pure nightmare fuel, from its slender head to its razor-sharp tail to the mouth on its tongue. Its life cycle adds to the creepiness, as it develops from egg to face-hugger to chest-burster to its final adult form.

The monster design alone would have ensured Alien's place in creature feature history, but Scott went above and beyond with a taut, engaging story and nuanced characters. Not to mention, Alien includes one of the most satisfying one-liners ever, when Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) yells at the xenomorph, "Get away from her, you bitch!" A sci-fi masterpiece, Alien has been endlessly imitated but never surpassed.

KEEP READING:10 Movies With a Weak Premise But Great Execution, According to Reddit