Creepshow's third season has recently hit Blu-ray. Now's a good time to reflect on the Shudder hit, which has frightened audiences since premiering in 2019. Greg Nicotero's horror anthology series has made an incredible impact on the horror community. The show blends humor with terror expertly and will look to continue its streak with a fourth season in 2023.

RELATED: 'Creepshow' Gets Stunning Coffee Table Book 'From Script to Scream'

Many episodes have been able to live up to George A. Romero and Stephen King's original classic in 1982. From an iconicEvil Dead rip-off that epitomizes actually what Creepshowis to the discovery of a bizarre finger that grows into something horrific, fans have already been spoiled.

10/10 "The Companion/Lydia Layne's Better Half" — 6.8

After escaping from his abusive brother, Harry (Logan Allen) discovers a scarecrow that comes to life. Secondly, a tragic accident results in Lydia Lane (Tricia Helfer) murdering her lover.

The Creepshow franchise loves a classic revenge tale, and this was certainly that. The opening segment also had tragic undertones through Afemo Omiliiani's heartbreaking performance. The second story was a claustrophobic thriller set almost entirely in one location. With a well-contained storyline, it managed to create and sustain tension easily.

9/10 "Skeletons in the Closet/Familiar" — 6.8

After opening up a horror prop museum, Lampini (Victor Rivera) becomes worried as a rival collector looks to halt his progress. Then, as a dark force follows Jackson (Andrew Bachelor), his attempts to evade it are unsuccessful.

With segments that contain opposite tones, the show has been known for episodes that have it all. With a lighter tone, "Skeletons in the Closet" was a delight for horror fans; it utilized an array of Easter eggs, including Dennis Hopper'schainsaw from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. However, the segment was more than just fan service, despite that adding to it. "Familiar" was more 'scary' in the typical sense. Bachelor is known for his comedic performances, but he showed his horror potential here.

8/10 "The Last Tsuburaya/Okay, I'll Bite!" — 6.8

Wade Cruise (Brandon Quinn) could never have predicted the impact a certain painting would have on his life. Then, Elmer Strick (Nicholas Massouh) uses his pet spiders for prison protection.

RELATED: 10 Best Stephen King Cameos, from 'IT' to 'Pet Sematary'

Quinn brought the character of Wade to life brilliantly; despite playing a character we're supposed to hate, there was still a sense of sympathy as he was given his comeuppance. The segment contained a moral message that Creepshow is known for. With the addition of terrifying demon designs and an exciting curse storyline, this segment was a real winner. "Okay, I'll Bite," offered further excitement, with a certain eyeball mutilation shot giving us nightmares. This will be a struggle to watch for those living with arachnophobia.

7/10 "Bad Wolf Down/The Finger" - 6.8

A platoon of American soldiers has more than just Nazis to worry about; then, Clark (DJ Qualls) discovers a strange finger, which begins to grow.

A consistently strong episode began with a typically reliable performance from Reanimator's Jeffrey Combs and a tale mixing Nazis and werewolves. It presented a strong moral message about how "war can change a man." The segment cleverly implemented the Creepshow style by using magazine pages to show werewolves' transforming, which was glorious. Nicotero himself directed "The Finger," and it was one of the stronger segments of the show's whole run. Qualls carried the episode as a lonely character that found companionship, but not in the typical sense. With a light tone that involved constant fourth wall breaks, fans quickly fell in love with Bob. This is despite the bodies that were left in his wake.

6/10 "Time Out/The Things in Oakwood's Past" — 7.0

Tim's (Matthew Barnes) wish to have more time in a day comes back to haunt him. Moving on, a town digs out a time capsule that no one could ever have prepared for.

While not containing as much horror as one would expect, "Time Out" is different and has heartbreaking undertones; Tim is a likable character, and his actions are somewhat justified because he's attempting to provide for his family. It makes the deterioration of his life tragic, and the ending compounds that sense. The second segment is fully animated and is boosted by the addition of Star Wars'Mark Hamill. However, Danielle Harris was the standout, with the only issue being that the runtime restricted it.

5/10 "Skincrawlers/By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain" — 7.0

Firstly, an unlikely weight loss treatment seems too good to be true; Rose (Sydney Wease) starts regretting her attempt to prove that a local legend is real.

RELATED: Shudder's 'Creepshow' Series Is Getting a Video Game Adaptation

Season 1 ended fantastically, with "Skincrawlers" satisfying fans of the body horror subgenre. As the chaos began to unfold, the over-the-top gore made for unmissable television. However, the segment also worked as a satire in making a statement against a society that prioritizes extreme weight loss over one's health. Dana Gould's performance was also a standout. While not quite as entertaining, the second segment was strong. The legendary Tom Savini should be commended for his brilliant practical effects.

4/10 "Gray Matter/The House of the Head" — 7.1

Image via Shudder

In the episode that started it all, a grieving father's drinking problem quickly turns him into a monster. Then, Evie (Cailey Fleming) finds a misplaced toy head in her new dollhouse.

The show's run began with the casting of horror royalty, with Tobin Bell (Saw) and Adrienne Barbeau, who featured in the 1982 Creepshow movie, appearing. The segment quickly made it clear that the show was in the best hands, as it adapted a Stephen King short story effectively. Furthermore, by changing the original ending to be more apocalyptic and less hopeful, the show emphasized a new era whilst still keeping the fun of the original. As for the second segment, Fleming, known for her Walking Dead role, carried it well. It is a testament to its success that a toy family's fate could create such tension.

3/10 "Night of the Living Late Show" — 7.3

Simon's invention of a virtual reality experience has allowed him to participate in his favorite films. But, it becomes dangerous as the virtual reality quickly becomes his reality.

Originally meant to include a segment involving Marylin Manson, season two's final episode had only one story. StarringBarbarian's Justin Long, the episode banked on nostalgia by bringing to life Night of the Living DeadandHorror Express with ease. Long fully utilized the segment's longer runtime, as did D'Arcy Carden, who portrayed Renee in an incredibly sympathetic manner. With hints of Black Mirror, the episode continued the show's tradition of ending its seasons brilliantly.

2/10 "All Hallow's Eve/The Man in the Suitcase" — 7.5

A young group of trick-or-treaters terrorizes their town on Halloween: but is everything as it seems? Then, Justin (Will Kandrachuck) discovers a man that spits out gold coins when in pain.

Firstly, as the truth regarding the group's motivation was revealed, the segment became a devastating tale of revenge. The tale's strength is its ability to make audiences despise and sympathize with a group of teens in such a short time. There were no dry eyes when watching this one. Overall, the episode was consistent, with "The Man in The Suitcase" also being excellent. Surrounding a fable about greed and mercy, it showed money's power and how it can change people. The moral message sums up precisely what Creepshow should be about.

1/10 "Model Kid/Public Television of the Dead" - 7.7.

A television station becomes a bloodbath, while Joe faces his evil uncle (Kevin Dillon) and gains help from unexpected allies.

"Model Kid" utilizes classic monsters to great effect: In a great child performance from Brock Duncan, his character overcame the bullies in his life. However, the latter segment is where this episode truly shone; it acted as a love letter to Sam Raimi's beloved Evil Dead franchise. Ted Raimi himself starred, as did Mark Ashworth, who thrived as a calm painter turned hero. In mixing comedy and gore, it was relentless in its entertainment. The segment epitomized fun and showed why the Necronomicon should be left alone.

KEEP READING: The Top 15 Best Stephen King TV Adaptations