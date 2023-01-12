Breaking Bad has proven to be one of the most popular TV series of the 21st century, its story of a simple family man becoming a drug lord resonating with fans worldwide. While viewers were glued to their screens watching the journey of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) as its five seasons aired, the show remains just as popular as new fans are discovering it every day.

The problem with every great show is that eventually it has to end, and fans have to let go of the characters and worlds they have become attached to. While restarting Breaking Bad from the beginning is an option, as is watching the sequel movie El Camino, viewers looking for a new crime-drama obsession have plenty of options. Some possess stories that mirror Mr. White's, while others explore different areas of the criminal underworld.

'Better Call Saul' (2015 - 2022)

Better Call Saul is the obvious choice for Breaking Bad fans not yet ready to let go of that show's world. The series follows the exploits of criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) before his run-ins with Walter White and showcases the events that shaped him into the character he is in Breaking Bad.

Helmed by the same creative team as Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul is the next best thing to that classic series. Some will even argue that it surpasses its predecessor, as it digs deeper into the backstories of some of that show's best characters, such as Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).

'The Wire' (2002 - 2008)

Equally committed to showcasing both sides of the law, The Wire follows those who commit crimes and those devoted to apprehending them. Set in Baltimore, the city is almost the main character of the show as it bares witness to the police, the drug lords, and those caught in between as they battle for control of the streets.

Long hailed as one of the greatest television series of all time, The Wire is essential viewing for anyone. What makes it especially appealing to Breaking Bad fans is its grounded approach to crime, with the thin line between law and chaos on display through fantastic writing and performances that rival those of Breaking Bad.

'Weeds' (2005 - 2012)

After losing her husband to a heart attack, Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker) begins selling marijuana as a way to support her two sons. While her drug operation starts as a small business to merely keep their current lifestyle, it ultimately snowballs into something bigger which puts the lives of Nancy and her family in danger.

Weeds shares a lot of similarities with Breaking Bad, as they both feature a normal parent in the suburbs who turns to selling drugs to make money. Where Weeds differs is that it aligns more with the comedy genre, as it tends to take itself less seriously than Breaking Bad despite the dark subjects it often explores.

'Ozark' (2017 - 2022)

Financial advisor Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) is forced to move his family to the Ozarks region in Missouri after a money laundering scheme goes wrong. In major debt to a Mexican cartel, Marty concocts another scheme that will pay an even larger reward as he works to pay back the money he owes, while his family also becomes involved with local criminals.

Ozark proved to be a major success for Netflix, as it received critical acclaim throughout its four-season run. Fans found it to scratch the same itch as Breaking Bad as it also examines the impact of crime on a seemingly normal family, while the criminals they associate with are also given a focus.

'The Shield' (2002 - 2008)

Swapping criminals for the police, The Shield shows that sometimes those on the side of the law are just as wicked. The series stars Michael Chiklis as Detective Vic Mackey, the leader of an infamous police unit known as the Strike Team, who are not above committing torture and planting evidence to achieve the arrests they want.

While The Shield focuses on those who enforce the law, it draws similarities to Breaking Bad through its protagonist. Like Walter White, Vic Mackey is a bad man who has committed evil deeds, yet the writing for both shows and the performances of Cranston and Chiklis makes it hard not to ultimately root for both characters.

'Boardwalk Empire' (2010 - 2014)

Leaving the world of drugs behind to instead focus on the illegal sale of alcohol, Boardwalk Empire is set in America during the Prohibition era. Focused on the criminals, politicians and police officers that operated during that time, the series is anchored by Steve Buscemi, who plays corrupt city treasurer Nucky Thompson.

While it did not achieve the same mainstream success as Breaking Bad, Boardwalk Empire enjoyed a beloved tenure across its five seasons. Its Prohibition setting makes it unique among other crime dramas, but its focus on a strong cast of shady characters and quality storytelling makes it a good choice for anyone searching for their next binge-worthy show.

'Narcos' (2015 - 2017)

Set in Colombia during the 1980s, Narcos revolves around real-life drug kingpin Pablo Escobar (played by Wagner Moura). Becoming a billionaire thanks to his grip on the cocaine trade, the series follows his rise and eventual downfall as several DEA agents work tirelessly to bring him down.

Narcos differentiates itself by being based in reality, following a villain whose reign of terror was real. While Walter White ended up being a wicked character in the end, at least he was fictional. Narcos charts the impact such an evil character has on the real world, including those they come into close contact with.

'Fargo' (2014 - )

Based on the Academy Award-winning film, Fargo takes the core themes of the movie and uses them to tell its own original stories. Each season follows a new storyline with a different cast, all of them revolving around crimes that have taken place in small towns, and those who are drawn into the shadows it casts.

Like Breaking Bad, Fargo tends to focus on seemingly ordinary people who turn to a life of crime, showcasing the extent they will go to avoid imprisonment. The show's anthology format helps to keep things fresh as each storyline is wrapped up within one season, as a talented cast of actors has lent their talents to the series.

'The Sopranos' (1999 - 2007)

Another contender for the crown of greatest television series of all time, The Sopranos follows mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini). The show follows his exploits as the head of his crime family, while he also tries to manage his home life with his wife and two children. Tony's struggle to balance both of these lives forms the basis for the series.

The Sopranos, The Wire and Breaking Bad are often referred to as the holy trinity of television. Each is a perfect marriage of cast and crew performing at the highest level, and The Sopranos in particular effortlessly submerges viewers into its complex world. The end result is a leading man that is iconic as Walter White.

'Sons of Anarchy' (2008-2014)

Another crime series that quickly became a cultural phenomenon, Sons of Anarchy follows the exploits of an outlaw biker gang and those close to them. Central to the story is Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), a young member of the group whose father used to lead the gang, and the moral dilemmas he faces throughout his life of crime.

While Jax is the focus of the series, what makes Sons of Anarchy work is the colorful cast of characters around him. Much like Breaking Bad, some of the best moments of the show come from supporting characters, which helps to flesh out the world and provide a unique cast where everyone has their own favorite.

