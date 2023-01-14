From catching bank robbers to solving murders, a crime show is only a good as its crime-solving duos. Their shared loyalty, emotional support, and unwavering devotion to protect one another is what shapes the best partnership. That's why it's no surprise that dynamics often evolve to become romantic.

Between the likes of X-Files, Bonesand NCIS, fans obsess over every secret glance, every coy smile, and every declaration of love - even in the midst of an investigation. It's unconventional, but it's still oddly romantic. These are a few fan-favorite sleuthing couples, ranked according to their time spent together, and how iconic their love story is.

10/10 Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen - 'The Rookie' (2018-Present)

For a show that's meant to focus on the LAPD's oldest rookie, the romantic tension between "Chenford" has stolen the hearts of many fans. The pair first met with Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) being assigned as Tim's (Eric Winter) trainee, and since then, their professional relationship has grown not only as a solid partnership but also a strong friendship, and now a budding romance.

From their fun car-ride chats to saving each other in shoot-outs and kidnappings, Tim and Lucy's will-they-won't-they slow burn dynamics have kept fans hooked for five seasons. In fact, with a highly anticipated first-date between the couple, The Rookie's return in January 2023 saw its highest ratings since 2020. So while this romance is highly beloved and desired by fans, it's only just beginning.

9/10 Patrick Jane and Teresa Lisbon - 'The Mentalist' (2008-2015)

In this underrated crime-show, Patrick Jane (Simon Baker) becomes a consultant for the CBI, after losing his family to a serial killer. Using his mind skills as a former "psychic" and mentalist, he helps solve cases while hunting for the murderer, Red John. Here he meets Senior Agent Teresa Lisbon (Robin Tunney).

Where both characters are emotionally guarded, fans registered their connection through their actions and willingness to protect one another. As their slow burn features jokey flirtations and deeply longing looks, fans can't help but swoon at the iconic love declaration in the season 6 finale - where Jane chases down Lisbon on a plane to profess his true feelings, before she marries another man. In the end, they're happily wed with a baby on the way.

8/10 Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo - 'NCIS' (2003-Present)

With the longevity of NCIS, the relationship between Special Agents Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) was a plot-point that kept fans hooked. Despite their clashing personalities - Tony being a class-clown womanizer and Ziva being the level-headed military woman - their sensual chemistry was palpable. Fans lost their minds when their will-they-won't-they dynamic stretched over 8 seasons.

Where the build up only culminated to a single kiss in season 11, due to Ziva leaving NCIS, fans of the couple rejoiced years later with the introduction of their daughter, Tali. Sadly, where their romantic connection is very much iconic, Ziva and Tony have yet to be seen on-screen as a committed couple. Hopefully, there's a reunion in the near future!

7/10 Kensi Bly and Marty Deeks - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (2009-Present)

In season one, Special Agent Kensi Bly (Daniela Ruah) met LAPD Detective Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) in an undercover investigation. Despite the initial friction, they developed a strong banter-filled friendship once they became partners. But like many crime-fighting TV couples, these two suppress their romantic connection for numerous seasons, even when faced with classic tropes like being an undercover-married couple. It's only in the sixth season that they officially get together. And by the tenth, they're married and are now looking to start a family.

Where this seems like the typical slow burn crime-fighting couple, Kensi and Deeks are given special points for the fun fact that the actors are in-laws in real life. Ruah is married to Olsen's brother, David, who was his stunt double on the show. Interesting.

6/10 Sarah Walker and Chuck Bartowski - 'Chuck' (2007-2012)

When nerd boy computer-whizz Chuck Bartowski (Zachary Levi) meets badass spy Sarah Walker (Yvonne Strahovski), the two become an unlikely dynamic duo for the CIA. Their relationship is nothing short of comforting as it's filled with such humor and heart.

Where their on-an-off dynamic lasts for about three seasons, Chuck and Sarah finally get married by the end of season 4. Fans are gifted with what looks like a happy ending only for it to be stolen by the tragedy of Sarah's amnesia. With no memories of her relationship with Chuck, this was an unexpected twist for its final season. But at least their union was left with a semblance of hope as the ending saw the two sharing a final poignant kiss - almost as if it was filled with magic.

5/10 Rick Castle and Kate Beckett - 'Castle' (2009-2016)

When the charming immature murder novelist, Rick Castle (Nathan Fillion), weaves his way into the NYPD, Detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic), a staunch professional on the force, is less than thrilled to have him shadow her. Yet, as seasons go by, the two form a strong partnership.

For the entire show, the romantic connection was palpable. The only problem, most of the time it was relatively one-sided with Castle making the advances, only for Beckett to repeatedly shut him down. But suppressing her feelings could only happen for so long, and the two ended up getting married - and even eventually had kids.

4/10 Temperance "Bones" Brennan and Seeley Booth - 'Bones' (2005-2017)

As the forensic anthropologist who leads with her head and the FBI Special Agent who follows his heart - Bones (Emily Deschanel) and Booth (David Boreanaz) made an unlikely lovable couple. Starting off on rocky ground with their polar opposite personalities, they ultimately grow to become each other's yin and yang - with a few bumps along the way and a lot of jokey banter.

Where they too had a back-and-forth dynamic for several seasons, it took a casual sexual encounter - that resulted in a surprise pregnancy (thanks to Deschanel) - for them to commit to their feelings; quite unconventional for the typical crime-show couple. At least by season 9, fans got to see them get married, and even have another kid by season 11.

3/10 Dana Scully and Fox Mulder - 'X-Files' (1993-2002; 2016-2018)

Taking nine seasons to fully embrace their romantic feelings, Dr. Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Special Agent Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) were the long-time blue-print for opposites attract. With Mulder being the supernatural believer and Scully being reliant on science, it made for great banter as they solved cases of the supernatural nature.

Where their romance isn't as heavily featured on screen, compared to most crime-solving couples, it almost seems deliberate as their relationship focuses on the respect and admiration they have for each other rather than sensuality. These two don't end up getting married, but they do end up having a son (even though his paternity is challenged by season 11).

2/10 Chloe Decker and Lucifer Morningstar - 'Lucifer' (2016-2021)

Who would've thought the actual devil would help the LAPD solve crimes? When Lucifer Morningstar's (Tom Ellis) friend is murdered, he meets Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) - and that's eventually what ends up transpiring. Along the way, and across many seasons, "Deckerstar" engaged in a will-they-won't-they dance that ultimately ended in them affirming their deep love for each other.

Sadly, by the end of Lucifer's sixth and final season, fans were distraught when it was revealed that Chloe and Lucifer spent most of their time apart - the rest of her whole mortal life in fact - to protect their daughter's existence. It's upsetting, but at least they spend eternity together in love, in the underworld.

1/10 Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013-2021)

When Type A woman met chill fun-loving man, somehow they created the perfect comfort couple. Starting the show as competitive police officers, Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) and Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) quickly grow from "enemies" to best friends to lovers - and fans loved it all.

Between the two, they share such vulnerability, trust and respect that their playful digs are never taken offense. They get married in season 5, and have their son in season 7, but it's the series finale that leaves fans melting. Jake chooses to leave the force to become a stay-at-home dad, so Amy could focus on her new role as Chief of Department. One of the many moments that capture their loving partnership and unwavering support. Truly the best crime-fighting couple.

