Miniseries have become more and more common lately, thanks in part to the proliferation of streaming platforms, and they can be a great way of telling a contained story with a designated end point, as opposed to continuing for season after season. And in a TV landscape where content is streamed and often enjoyed in one sitting, a miniseries can make for the ultimate binge-watch.

The format has proven to be a great way to tell crime stories, in particular, from horrifying crimes in suburbia to massive drug cartels, and indeed, some of the most compelling miniseries of recent years have been just that. Many of them have been based on books, either nonfiction dives into large-scale crimes or fictional stories that blend characters' personal lives with the crimes they've become caught up in.

10 'The Cry'

Directed by Glendyn Ivin

In The Cry, as new mom Joanna (Jenna Coleman) was struggling to adjust to life with an infant, the child went missing on a cross-country trip from Scotland to Australia for her boyfriend and the baby’s father, Alistair, (Ewan Leslie), to fight for custody of his daughter from a previous marriage. On top of concern for her son, Joanna had to deal with public scrutiny of the situation. The Cry was based on the novel of the same name by Helen FitzGerald.

The Cry was a thrilling series, with baby Noah’s fate and who was responsible remaining a mystery until the end through the series’ many twists and turns, all told through a nonlinear structure which constantly forced the audience to reconsider what information they had and what they were seeing play out. It was as much a psychological thriller as it was a crime drama, with multiple characters as possible suspects—Joanna was exhausted and overwhelmed, Alistair was cold and manipulative and his ex-wife was hurt and vindictive.

9 'Under the Banner of Heaven'

Created by Dustin Lance Black

In Under the Banner of Heaven, devout Mormon Detective Jeb Pyre’s (Andrew Garfield) investigation of the brutal murder of a woman and her baby led a detective to uncover the dark, violent past of the Mormon religion and its effects on modern-day extremist Mormons. The series was a fictionalized account of real events and was based on the book of the same name by Jon Krakauer. Dustin Lance Black served as showrunner.

Under the Banner of heaven was somewhat controversial for its portrayal of the Mormon religion, but it still presented a compelling story. The killing of mother and baby was horrific, but the series was also about faith—Pyre was questioning his just as two men committed a brutal murder in the name of theirs. The cast all impressed, including Rory Culkin in a small but memorable role as the brother of the victim’s husband.

8 'Dopesick'

Created by Danny Strong

Dopesick was a fictionalized account of America’s opioid crisis from the perspectives of everyone involved, from Purdue Pharma’s dishonesty about the addictive nature of OxyContin down to their reps selling the drugs and even those who battled with addiction as a result, as well as regulators determined to hold the company accountable. It was based on the book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America by Beth Macy.

Crime series usually take on subjects like homicides, but Dopesick was a compelling drama about the damage done by an entire pharmaceutical company. The star-studded cast all delivered impressive performances, especially Michael Keaton as the fictional Dr. Samuel Finnix, whose community was ravaged by addiction due to him prescribing the drug without knowing the truth about how addictive it was. Michael Stuhlbarg was unnerving and callous as Purdue president Richard Sackler.

7 'Unbelievable'

Created by Susannah Grant, Ayelet Waldman, and Michael Chabon

After a teenage girl, Marie (Kaitlyn Dever), reported being raped, she was pressured into recanting her story and, upon doing so, was charged with filing a false report in Unbelievable. Three years later, two female detectives investigated a series of assaults exactly like Marie’s and proved she was telling the truth, and could have been prevented if she had been believed. The series was a Netflix original and was based on actual events.

Unbelievable was critically acclaimed and holds an impressive 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the harrowing, emotional story leaves an impression long after the series has ended. Dever delivered one of her best performances as Marie. The story centered on Marie as a victim, from the initial assault to the ways the legal system and even those around her re-traumatized her, and addressed how people can be affected by trauma and how memory can be faulty, and how that can be weaponized.

6 'Candy'

Created by Nick Antosca and Robin Veith

Candy told the story of 1980s Texas housewife and mother Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel), who had an affair with her neighbor’s husband, then violently murdered her with an axe, but claimed she acted in self-defense after she was attacked first when confronted about the affair after it ended. When Candy’s case was brought to trial, a jury believed her story, and she was acquitted. The series was based on a true story.

Biel was unsettling as Candy, alternately a warm, caring person and cold and calculating, in one of the best performances of her career. Melanie Lynskey also impressed as Candy’s neighbor and victim, Betty. Although it was a crime story, the series also dealt with the pressures women face as wives and mothers, particularly when perfection is expected, and addressed the mental state of Candy, in particular leading up to Betty’s death.

5 'Griselda'

Created by Doug Miro, Eric Newman, Carlo Bernard, and Ingrid Escajeda

Colombian drug queenpin Griselda Blanco (Sofía Vergara) created one of the most profitable cartels in history, and the Netflix series Griselda was a fictionalized retelling of her story. The series charted Griselda’s success through the ‘70s and ‘80s, from the very beginnings of her business dealings as she fled Medellín for Miami with her three children through her work as she built her business and ultimately rose to success. The series was told partly through flashbacks, establishing why Griselda left her life in Medellín behind.

Griselda was a hit for Netflix and earned critical acclaim. The series presented a fascinating story, and it addressed the theme of women proving themselves through both Griselda and police officer June Hawkins (Juliana Aidén Martinez). Vergara, who was best-known for her comedic role on the sitcom Modern Family, was almost unrecognizable and showed a completely different side as the titular character, known for her ruthlessness, and impressed with the best performance of her career.

4 'A Friend of the Family'

Created by Nick Antosca

Friend of the Family told the shocking story of a family whose young daughter, Jan, was abducted multiple times by a family friend during the 1970s—first when she was 12, then again two years later at 14. The series detailed the ways the family was manipulated into trusting him. The series was based on a true story, and the actual Jan Broberg served as co-producer, along with her mother, Mary Ann.

A Friend of the Family was a terrifying look at the lengths a person will go to when they’re targeting someone, and it served as a cautionary tale of not just how it could happen but that it could happen to anyone. Despite solid performances from the entire cast, Jake Lacy stood out as kidnapper Bob “B” Berchtold, playing him with a charm that shows how he was able to get close to the family while also managing to show what an alarming sociopath he was.

3 'Black Bird'

Developed by Dennis Lehane

With a 10-year prison sentence looming, criminal Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) was offered a great deal in Black Bird. If he could get killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) to confess and tell him where his dozens of suspected victims were buried, Keene would walk free. The series was based on the real-life Keene’s autobiographical novel In with the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption.

Black Bird presented a great plot, with a bit of a twist on the typical crime story by focusing on two prisoners, as one used the other for his freedom. But the best part about the series was the performances of stars Egerton and Hauser. Egerton was a thrill to watch as Keene while he befriended a truly evil person, in part for his own benefit, but Hauser was terrifying as killer Larry.

2 'Sharp Objects'

Created by Marti Noxon

In Sharp Objects, journalist Camille (Amy Adams) returns to her hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. Her return also meant reuniting with her estranged family and dealing with her own demons, especially the death of her sister at a young age and her relationship with her mother. The series was based on Gillian Flynn’s debut novel of the same name, and she also served as a writer for the series.

Sharp Objects was largely faithful to the book, and it was a hit for HBO—though its dark subject-matter dealing with the secrets of small-town America meant it wouldn’t get a second season. Camille was a great yet troubled character, and Adams did a fantastic job at bringing her to life in one of the best performances of her career. But just as impressive was Patricia Clarkson as Camille’s cold mother, Adora.

1 'Mare of Easttown'

Created by Brad Ingelsby

In Mare of Easttown, a detective, Mare, in a small Pennsylvania town outside of Philadelphia investigated a murder after a body of a teen mother was found in a creek after a party. At the same time, she struggled with her personal life—she was mourning the loss of her son, who took his own life, while also coming to terms with her ex-husband’s new engagement and pursuing a new relationship herself.

Mare of Easttown was critically acclaimed and a hit with audiences and holds an impressive 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes. While it did present a compelling crime, the series was also more than a police procedural, as it dealt with the themes of loss and regret. Kate Winslet delivered a stellar performance as detective Mare, a compelling character who experienced a lot of growth over the course of the series.

