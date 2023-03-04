The crime genre is a consistently reliable one in the world of film. From the gangster movies of old to film noir movies and detective stories, there's often something engaging - or even thrilling - about seeing dramatized depictions of crimes on-screen. The versatility of the genre ensures some crime movies are fun while others highlight serious societal issues, and similarly, some focus on characters preventing crime while others center on the characters who commit crimes.

2022 ended up being another year which shows the crime genre is in no danger of going away any time soon. The following crime movies were the highest-rated of 2022 according to the users of Letterboxd, excluding short films, documentaries, and titles with less than 2500 views. For any fans of the crime genre who are seeking out new releases, the following would all make for good options.

10 'The Bad Guys'

Letterboxd Rating: 3.5/5

A rare movie that's both an animated film and a crime film, The Bad Guys was a well-received but somewhat under-seen movie from 2022. It's a heist movie that follows a group of skilled thieves who also happen to be animals, with all being brought together to pull off an ambitious heist.

The fact it's aimed at family audiences yet also follows a familiar crime movie narrative might make it something of a tough sell, but The Bad Guys was ultimately given positive reviews and seen as one of the better Dreamworks titles from recent years.

9 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'

Letterboxd Rating: 3.5/5

As far as crime movies go, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talentwas certainly one of the more light-hearted ones of 2022. In all honesty, it emphasizes its buddy comedy and action movie elements more so than any crime film elements, with its story about a gangster/Nicolas Cage superfan hiring the star to appear at his birthday being a pretty breezy one.

When approached as a comedy, it works quite well, and with a 3.5/5 rating on Letterboxd, viewers have responded to it positively. It helps even more if viewers are also Cage fanatics, like Pedro Pascal's character in the film. Those seeking a grittier or more hard-hitting crime movie, however, might be better off looking elsewhere.

8 'The Outfit'

Image via Focus Features

Letterboxd Rating: 3.5/5

The Outfit follows an English tailor named Leonard, played by Mark Rylance, who's used to making suits on Savile Row in London, but ends up needing to live in Chicago. As he struggles to find work there, he ends up needing to make suits for a crime family, given they're the only people who seem to want his particular set of skills.

It's a good showcase for Rylance's talents as an actor, particularly because he's the kind of actor who seems to be given supporting roles more often than leading ones. The Outfit is an opportunity for him to shine in a movie front and center, with the performance - and the movie as a whole - proving to be well-respected by Letterboxd users.

7 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

Image Via Netflix

Letterboxd Rating: 3.7/5

While Glass Onion may feature "Knives Out" in its title, it's not a sequel to 2019's Knives Out in the traditional sense. It follows a different ensemble cast to the first, with the only returning character being Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), who once again finds himself in the middle of a strange mystery involving murder where no one seems trustworthy - at least initially.

It's another satisfying comedic mystery movie, with those crime/mystery elements being interesting enough for it to function as a comedy where you can take the story somewhat seriously (as opposed to it being a parody of mystery movies). It doesn't quite stack up to Knives Out's score of 4.1/5, but 3.7/5 is still commendable.

6 'Decision to Leave'

Letterboxd Rating: 3.9/5

Another mind-bending rollercoaster ride of a film from director Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave is an ambitious movie that functions on multiple levels and across various genres. It's a romance, a crime film, a detective mystery, a thriller, and an emotional drama all at once, and has a relentless pace with frequently dazzling visuals.

Doing so much at such a speed over nearly 2.5 hours can make Decision to Leave feel a little overwhelming, but the impact it has as an experience is hard to deny, even for viewers who might feel lost during parts of it. Its rating of 3.9/5 puts it up there with not only the best crime films of 2022, but the best films of the year full-stop.

5 'Autobiography'

Image via KawanKawan Media

Letterboxd Rating: 3.9/5

The succinctly titled Autobiography is an Indonesian language film that's also a co-production between seven different countries. It's a low-key crime/drama film about a housekeeper named Rakib who works for a retired general who's running for mayoral election and eventually asks for Rakib's help in his campaign efforts.

Rakib is asked to commit increasingly demanding tasks for his employer, and when things eventually turn violent, it starts a cycle of conflict and revenge that proves impossible to stop. It only has a little over 2500 viewers on Letterboxd, being one of the more obscure crime films of 2022 to earn an average rating that exceeds 3.5/5.

4 'The Batman'

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

Despite being a superhero movie, The Batman is relatively low on action. This ends up being to the film's credit, seeing as it allows this take on the famed superhero to be more of a detective than he's ever been in a live-action movie, transforming this Batmanmovie into one that more closely resembles a crime-thriller than an explosive, action-packed spectacle.

It's a beautifully shot and immersive movie, and earns its nearly three-hour-long runtime by having an interesting mystery at its core which reveals itself in a slow-burn, immensely satisfying way. It currently stands at an impressive 4.1/5 rating on Letterboxd, making it one of the highest-rated Batman films on the site.

3 'Argentina, 1985'

Image via Prime Video

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

Argentina, 1985 is an Argentinian movie that focuses on a real-life legal battle: the Trial of the Juntas. It involved prosecuting the members of a military government who were behind a short-term dictatorship in Argentina that lasted between 1976 and 1983, during which there were many crimes on a systemic level committed against certain members of the population.

It's become an acclaimed movie outside Argentina, and was nominated for Best Foreign Film at the 2022 Oscars. Its success is matched by its reception from the users of Letterboxd, with just over 75,000 viewers giving it an average rating of 4.1/5.

2 'Burning Days'

Image via 4 Film

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

A Turkish movie about a prosecutor sent to work in a small town plagued by corruption, Burning Days currently has a rating that puts it above most crime movies from 2022, at least according to Letterboxd users. It's even enough to get it a spot within the site's Top 250 Feature Films list, where it presently sits at #200.

It's one of the lesser-known highly-rated crime films of the year, admittedly, given it's been watched by around 17,000 viewers. It's clearly resonated with those who have seen it, because a 4.2/rating and a spot inside the top 250 of all time list are both impressive achievements.

1 'National Theatre Live: Prima Facie'

Image via Empire Street Productions

Letterboxd Rating: 4.7/5

Prima Facie is a filmed stage play that serves as another installment in the National Theatre Live series, where plays that are usually performed live get filmed and released theatrically. It's a way for those who don't live near theaters to see acclaimed live shows, with previous releases featuring the likes of Tom Hiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Prima Facie is a filmed stage show that features a single cast member: Jodie Comer. In it, she plays a young barrister who's assaulted by a fellow defense lawyer, and sets out to mount a case against him. It has an astoundingly high rating of 4.7/5, and while it might not have the presentation of other crime-related films from 2022 that are beloved by Letterboxd users, it does ultimately qualify as one, and currently stands as the highest-rated from its year of release.

