A24 is one of the most dynamic independent studios currently releasing films, as the studio is responsible for such great films as First Reformed, Lady Bird, The Spectacular Now, The Lighthouse, Hereditary, and Ex Machina, among many others.

A24 broke barriers during the award season by taking home the Academy Award for Best Picture twice with Moonlight and last year’s breakout hit Everything Everywhere All At Once. One area that A24 has truly excelled in is its commitment to great crime cinema, making these crime movies their best.

'Trespass Against Us' (2016)

A compelling family drama with strong ties to 1970s crime cinema, Adam Smith’s Trespass Against Us follows the honorable traveler Chad Cutler (Michael Fassbender) as he seeks to escape the influence of his career criminal father, Colby (Brendan Gleeson).

The 2016 film explores the challenge of being born into a lifestyle that cannot truly be escaped; as much as Chad wants to grow out of his family's path, he’s still deeply compassionate about his father. Fassbender and Gleeson are absolutely gripping in the film’s emotional heart-to-heart scenes.

'Spring Breakers' (2012)

Harmony Korine’s best film to date was this wild 2012 heist film that shocked anyone who expected it to be a typical R-rated “spring break” comedy. Spring Breakers follows the shocking criminal behavior of four college students who descend into theft and drug dealing when they’re approached by the enigmatic stoner Alien (James Franco).

Korrine captures a unique tone that goes between wildly disturbing and absolutely hilarious at any given moment. Anyone who wanted to see Franco play piano and deliver a Britney Spears cover while covered in cocaine likely walked away satisfied.

'Zola' (2020)

The notion of films being based on viral Twitter threads doesn’t necessarily suggest a lot of creativity for the medium's future, but 2021’s Zola proved that great stories can come from anywhere.

The film follows the nearly unbelievable story of the stripper Zola (Taylour Paige) and the crime-filled trip through Tampa, Florida with her fellow dancer Stefani (Riley Keough) and her wacky boyfriend Derreck (Succession’s Cousin Greg himself, Nicholas Braun). While Zola incorporates a fair amount of absurdist comedy, Colman Domingo brings a sense of legitimate menace with his performance as the pimp known as “X.”

'Hot Summer Nights' (2017)

Hot Summer Nights is the one Timothée Chalamet star vehicle that fans of the Dune actor may have missed. Chalamet stars as the teenage recluse Danny Middleton, who, upon the death of his father, is sent for what he expects to be a dull trip to Cape Cod that results in his first glimpse of the love of his life, McKayla Strawberry (Maika Monroe).

After realizing that McKayla’s older brother Hunter (Alex Roe) is a local drug dealer, Danny decides to do whatever is necessary to win her heart.

'The Rover' (2014)

The Rover hails from the highly underrated Australian filmmaker David Michod and is one of the greatest post-apocalyptic science fiction Westerns since the original Mad Max trilogy. Guy Pearce gives one of the best performances of his career as the lonesome ex-soldier Eric, whose life in isolation is disrupted when a band of robbers steals his car.

Pearce is nearly wordless in his characterization of Eric. Although his experiences are never specifically detailed, it’s evident that he has seen hell on Earth and isn’t afraid to go to violent extremes to achieve personal satisfaction.

'Under the Silver Lake' (2018)

David Robert Mitchell’s Under the Silver Lake is one of the most shockingly hilarious deconstructions of toxic masculinity ever made. The wild crime comedy thriller follows the music buff Sam (Andrew Garfield) as he attempts to unpack a dense conspiracy involving pop music’s subliminal messaging as he tries to find an enigmatic woman (Riley Keough) with whom he had an affair.

What is real? What is in Sam’s head? Under the Silver Lake lets the viewers decide for themselves as Sam’s odyssey into Hollywood continues to get weirder as he digs into film history.

'A Most Violent Year' (2014)

J.C. Chandor’s A Most Violent Year feels like an understated drama that major studios simply don’t deliver anymore. Before their work together on HBO’s Scenes From A Marriage, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain star as the couple Abel and Anna Morales, two New York business partners who watch their company crumble under the pressure of criminal enterprises throughout the 1980s.

Chastain and Isaac have absolutely electrifying chemistry; Abel is heartbroken and infuriated when Anna is forced to go behind his back to work with criminals to save their business.

'Green Room' (2015)

A morbid mix of punk rock and ultra-violence, Jeremy Saulnier’s Green Room is one of the most stressful crime thrillers in recent memory. Green Room follows the D.C. punk band the Ain't Rights as they become trapped in an enclosed area after witnessing a murder at a neo-Nazi bar. What follows is a tight 95 minutes of white-knuckle intensity.

Sir Patrick Stewart proves that he can shed the positivity he's known for in his most notable roles as the fearsome skinhead leader; Stewart’s nonverbal expressions are somehow more terrifying than any of the violence.

'Uncut Gems' (2018)

What’s the worst thing that can happen when gamblers can’t stop betting? Josh and Benny Safdies’ Uncut Gems answers that question through the story of Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a Jewish-American jewelry store owner who overplays his hand when he makes a bad deal in New York’s Diamond District.

This is the role of Sandler’s career; Howard’s addiction to winning more goes to absurd lengths and goes horribly awry. In many ways, it's the logical conclusion of the obsessive man-child performance he delivers in his best comedy movies.

'Good Time' (2017)

While it’s a close call between the two Safdie brothers' films, Good Time edges out Uncut Gems for what a breakthrough it was for the pair. There’s a strangely mythic quality to Good Time; at times, the film’s escalation of stakes gets absurd to a surrealist degree.

Good Time takes the “heist gone awry” premise as it explores the psychology of an unlikeable yet utterly compelling protagonist. Robert Pattinson stars as the volatile bank robber Connie Nikas, who goes on a violent quest throughout New York City to free his developmentally disabled brother, Nick, from imprisonment.

