Crime movies are among the most compelling and interesting subgenres that film has to offer. Typically depicting investigatory elements, street-level corruption and centering around the rise and fall of morally flawed yet engaging characters, crime movies allow law-abiding viewers a window into a dangerous world of conniving and murder.

Crime movies are an umbrella categorization that can cover an array of subgenres, such as gangster movies, true crime thrillers or character studies covering a morally corrupted central personality. The 21st century has had its fair share of great crime movies, and this is a selection of some of the greatest.

10 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

Directed by David Fincher

Investigative journalist Michael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig) is hired by an elderly industrial tycoon to investigate the 20-year-old unsolved murder of his niece. Allowed a research assistant, Blomkvist is joined by Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara), a technically gifted and anti-social computer hacker. The deeper they dig, the more sinister the findings.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is as bleak and uninviting as crime thrillers come, a movie that's as dreary and icy as its snow-capped Swedish setting. An aura of dread permeates The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo as a sadistic and cyclical history of savagery is unearthed in the narrative, making for a compelling but not particularly easy watch. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is chilling, unnerving and unafraid to shock an audience into submission.

9 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Directed by Benny and Josh Safdie

Eccentric gemstone dealer Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), operating out of the bustling chaos of New York City, secures what he believes to be his biggest sale yet: an incredibly rare uncut opal from Ethiopia. Looking to clear his gambling debts and make a deal with a high-profile buyer, Howard soon finds himself in over his head as he tries to juggle obligations with associates, family, and relentless mobsters.

Simply put, Uncut Gems is one of the most impressive feats of filmmaking and screenwriting of the 21st century. The Safdie brothers captured lighting in a bottle; no other movies have forward momentum and energy quite like Uncut Gems. It's perhaps the fastest 135 minutes one could possibly experience, a cinematic, near-perfect adrenaline shot of a movie that's sure to leave viewers breathless by the end and will make real life feel in slow motion. Uncut Gems is an absolute must-watch of the genre.

8 'Emily the Criminal' (2022)

Directed by John Patton Ford

Emily (Aubrey Plaza), like many unfortunate souls her age, is battling student debt and unable to find a steady job. With nowhere else to turn, Emily accepts a position as a "dummy buyer," purchasing goods with stolen credit cards provided by a shady criminal racket. Soon in over her head, Emily finds herself being pulled into the seedy underworld of Los Angeles where the consequences could prove deadly.

Plaza is a commanding force in this underappreciated, taut and energetic crime thriller. Emily the Criminal is as simple as the title is general, but that's not to say the movie isn't effective; some sequences in Emily the Criminal should only be described as nerve-racking. This is a crime movie that's suitably grounded—many are likely to find themselves sympathizing with Emily's plight. With no frills, bells or whistles, Emily the Criminal is just a rock-solid, blue-collar crime movie.

7 'American Gangster' (2007)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Set in 1970s New York, Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington) establishes and manages one of the largest heroin rackets the city has ever seen. A former bouncer and collector for the New York mob, Lucas seizes a leadership position following the death of his mentor. As his empire expands, the honest and hard-headed detective Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe) leads a task force looking to take Lucas down.

One of legendary director Ridley Scott's more underappreciated efforts, American Gangster is a well-acted and utterly absorbing crime drama. As entertaining as it is to witness Lucas' villainous rise to power, it's detective Roberts' story that provides a strong emotional backbone to the sprawling narrative; he's incorruptible, almost to a fault, but imperfect as a man. American Gangster is as sturdy an effort as the genre has to offer.

6 'City of God' (2002)

Directed by Fernando Meirelles

Survival in the slums of Rio de Janeiro is anything but guaranteed. Spanning the 1960s to the 1980s, a young Brazilian boy named Rocket (Alexandre Rodrigues) isn't tempted towards a life of crime that his friends and brother embrace. As his neighborhood gradually descends into violence and chaos, Rocket does what he can to keep his dream of becoming a photographer alive.

City of God is a fiery, disturbing and gut-wrenching work of international cinema that proves itself to be essential viewing for those able to stomach the harshness. Its portrayal of violence influencing the youth and their culture is poignant and elegantly presented. City of God is unafraid to take viewers to some truly dark places. In a reality such as this, the comfort of hope is all too fleeting.

City of God Release Date February 13, 2004 Director Fernando Meirelles , Kátia Lund Cast Alexandre Rodrigues , Leandro Firmino , Matheus Nachtergaele , Phellipe Haagensen , Douglas Silva , Jonathan Haagensen , Seu Jorge , Jefechander Suplino Runtime 130 Minutes

5 'Monster' (2003)

Directed by Patty Jenkins

Michigan native Aileen Wuornos (Charlize Theron) was the victim of an exceedingly harsh upbringing. Her move to Florida didn't offer much in the way of refuge, as her lack of education and job experience forces her into sex work. After an exchange gone horribly wrong, Aileen finds herself on a path of self-destruction and violence that will eventually lead to her becoming one of history's most prolific killers.

Based on the life of prostitute turned serial killer Aileen Wuornos, Monster is an unflinching biopic that presents an American crime saga with emotional complexity and authenticity. Theron's physical transformation is shocking in what is a committed and meaty central performance, further exemplifying why she is one of Hollywood's most adept talents. Monster is gritty and challenging, making it one of the finest true crime tragedies that modern cinema has to offer.

4 'The Departed' (2006)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

The Boston police force is engaged in a war against Irish-American organized crime. Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a young undercover cop assigned to infiltrate the ranks of kingpin Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson). Police investigator Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) opts to bat for the other team, acting as an informant for Costello, ensuring that the crime syndicate stays one step ahead of law enforcement at all times. As the war on crime escalates, both Costigan and Sullivan must maintain their false identities in their attempts to expose one another.

A bonafide gangster classic from the man who could be described as the genre's pioneer, The Departed is gritty entertainment executed with a level of finesse that only a master filmmaker could muster. Director Martin Scorsese is no stranger to masterpieces, yet The Departed is a uniquely excellent effort; not only does it harken back to an era in which Scorsese reigned supreme, but it reinforces his status as the master of this style of movie. Fiery, pulse-pounding and ferociously acted, The Departed is not only one of the best crime movies of the century but one of the greatest of all time.