A new David Fincher movie is always an exciting prospect, and 2023 saw the release of his latest film, The Killer. Starring the always-compelling Michael Fassbender, The Killer is a stylish, straightforward, and consistently tense crime thriller about a meticulous assassin struggling to keep a handle on things after a job goes wrong. The direct premise and central character are perfectly suited to Fincher's sensibilities as a filmmaker, and the finished result is incredibly striking as a result.

The Killer has garnered critical praise in its limited theatrical run before its Netflix debut on November 10 brings it to an even wider audience. For those who want to see more movies that scratch the same itch and perhaps even inspired parts of The Killer, there's no shortage of options available. These crime films share the same DNA as The Killer, with stylish visuals, narratives based around illegal and dangerous activities, and unusual yet compelling characters throughout, much like Fincher's latest effort.

Image via Netflix The Killer (2023) Release Date November 10, 2023 Director David Fincher Cast Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton Rating R Runtime 118 minutes

10 'Le Samouraï' (1967)

Director: Jean-Pierre Melville

Image via S.N. Prodis

First and foremost, it must be said that 1967's Le Samouraï is the film most similar to The Killer. This one has a very similar premise to Fincher's latest, as it's also about a methodical assassin seeing his life get more chaotic after he gets targeted after a job. It introduces a seemingly calm and collected man - played with effortless cool by Alain Delon - and explores what happens when he's pushed to his limits.

Some may want to call films like Le Samouraï and The Killer style over substance, but both offer things to dig into thematically if you want to engage with them that way. Also, in both cases, the style is so immediately striking that there's no immediate need for traditional "substance." The pacing and use of narration in Fincher's effort certainly give it a slightly different flavor from its predecessor, but otherwise, The Killer and Le Samouraï satisfy and entertain for similar reasons.

9 'Zodiac' (2007)

Director: David Fincher

Image Via Paramount Pictures

It's a bit of a no-brainer to suggest that other crime movies directed by David Fincher are also worth seeking out for those who liked The Killer and might otherwise be new to the director's work. One of his best crime films - one that sometimes gets a little overlooked - is 2007's Zodiac. Running for more than 2.5 hours, Zodiac is a look at how a serial killer in the 1960s terrorized those in the San Francisco Bay Area.

It becomes more about investigations and obsession as the movie goes along, showing how a few select people had the murders change the course of their lives permanently. Although it doesn't show things from a killer's viewpoint like The Killer, Zodiac gets right into the minds of some of the journalists and detectives who get absorbed in the case. Although largely ignored during its initial release, Zodiac's reputation has increased over the years, and it is now widely considered among the all-time best cinematic thrillers.

Zodiac Release Date March 2, 2007 Director David Fincher Cast Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Edwards, Robert Downey Jr., Brian Cox, John Carroll Lynch Rating R Runtime 157

8 'Point Blank' (1967)

Director: John Boorman

John Boorman's filmography might not be as large as expected, given he started directing in the 1960s, but it is undeniably eclectic. He was behind perhaps the most divisive of The Exorcist's sequels and made an iconic - and very R-rated - fantasy movie in 1981, Excalibur. Before those now-infamous movies, he also helmed a stylish and expertly constructed crime thriller: 1967's Point Blank.

Not to be confused with the eponymous 2010s movie, this Point Blank follows a lone wolf-type who gets betrayed and stops at nothing to find answers and get back some money stolen from him. It's got Lee Marvin in the lead role, perfectly doing what he usually does. Point Blank is a movie that doesn't waste time at just 92 minutes long and holds up very well, considering it's now well over half a century old.

7 'Drive' (2011)

Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

Those who like their action movies with an arthouse edge have likely already seen Drive; if not, they should put it on their watchlists immediately. Drive follows a loner who rarely talks while working as both a stuntman and a getaway driver for robbers wanting to quickly slip away from crime scenes. As is natural for crime movies, complications ensue when the unnamed protagonist gets involved in a planned heist by his neighbor's husband, fresh out of jail.

With its deliberate pace, stylish visuals, terrific soundtrack choices, and fantastic cast, including Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, and Oscar Isaac, it's easy to see why Drive's become a modern classic. It will likely acquire a timeless quality as the years go on; in some ways, Drive is a throwback to films and conventions of the past, yet it also feels singular and distinct, a wholly chaotic and original thriller for the new millennium.

6 'Le Cercle Rouge' (1970)

Director: Jean-Pierre Melville

Image via Variety Distribution

An iconic crime film from the 1970s, Le Cercle Rouge is another French classic by director Jean-Pierre Melville starring Alain Delon. A straightforward heist movie and one of the best of all time, Le Cercle Rouge remains influential today. At just 140 minutes, it has room to explore the set-up, execution, and aftermath of a complex jewel heist from both sides of the law, allowing for maximum tension.

All throughout, Le Cercle Rouge maintains a tight pace and proves constantly involving. Simple yet complex, the plot adds to something that's overall hard to fault and resist, especially for fans of crime movies. Le Cercle Rouge is also worth watching for the famed dialogue-free heist sequence alone, which is masterfully constructed and showcases the crime genre at its peak.

5 'Blood Simple' (1984)

Directors: Joel and Ethan Coen

Image via Circle Films

Over the past four decades, The Coen Brothers have delivered many underrated movies, acclaimed masterpieces, and even a few box office hits. Blood Simple was their directorial debut, and even if it doesn't quite reach the heights of some of their later crime movies, it's still pretty great and stunning for a first feature. It's a fairly bleak and small-scale neo-noir movie, where a simple plan unravels to reveal itself as being anything but.

Blood Simple is the perfect introduction to the strange and compelling Coen Brothers style, with its intimacy and low-budget feel making it all come across as very personal and psychological. This naturally makes it shockingly intense in parts and demonstrates that even when they were starting out, Joel and Ethan Coen were already close to masters of their craft. Led by the Coens' usual collaborator, Frances McDormand, Blood Simple is a criminally underappreciated crime thriller and a worthy watch for fans of the esteemed genre.

4 'Elevator to the Gallows' (1958)

Director: Louis Malle

Elevator to the Gallows is, without a doubt, one of the best movies of 1958. It's one final French crime movie that's worth mentioning for its influence on the genre in the years that came after its release because crime-thriller movies don't get much simpler or more stylish. Narratively, it's really just about the aftermath of a scheme involving murder and robbery gone wrong, tracking each unforeseen consequence in painstaking detail.

It might not sound like anything special on paper, but it's all in the execution, with Louis Malle's filmmaking shining here - remarkably, like Blood Simple, it was also a feature film debut. It's also hard to talk about Elevator to the Gallows without also mentioning the iconic Miles Davis score, which works on its own as a jazz album and within the film as a perfect aural accompaniment to the stylish and moody visuals on offer. Elevator to the Gallows is widely acknowledged as an early and groundbreaking entry in the French New Wave movement and remains highly influential today.

3 'Thief' (1981)

Directed by Michael Mann

James Caan in 'Thief'

When it comes to 1980s neo-noir crime movies, few have mastered the subgenre quite as well as Michael Mann. Thief was his debut theatrical feature film and showed his ability to take on this kind of film right from the outset. The premise is familiar, given it's about a professional thief who wants to pull off one last job before retiring from the lifestyle; however, he finds such a thing is easier said than done.

Thief is among the best crime movies focusing on a single character and will likely scratch the same itch as The Killer. It's a straightforward and no-nonsense movie that befits its similarly singular title. Mann's movies became more ambitious as his filmmaking career went on, but Thief still holds up and is compelling, even with it playing certain tropes quite straight by modern standards.

2 'Se7en' (1995)

Director: David Fincher

Image via New Line Cinema

Beyond Zodiac, Se7en is another Fincher movie worth highlighting for its similarities to The Killer. With its unsettling atmosphere and grisly storyline about a murderer doing a series of killings based around the seven deadly sins, Se7en is almost a horror movie posing as a crime-thriller. While it treads familiar territory, its willingness to experiment with genres sets it apart from some otherwise comparable movies.

However fans want to define it, Se7en is undoubtedly compelling and consistently intense, with Fincher's methodical direction alongside some committed performances helping make it one of the all-time great 1990s movies. Notably, it was also written by Andrew Kevin Walker, who re-teamed with Fincher in 2023 to write The Killer's adapted screenplay, based on the graphic novel series by Alexis Nolent.

Se7en Release Date September 22, 1995 Director David Fincher Cast Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow, R. Lee Ermey, Daniel Zacapa, andrew kevin walker Rating R Runtime 127 Main Genre Crime

1 'Collateral' (2004)

Director: Michael Mann

Image via Dreamworks Pictures

After directing great crime movies like Thief, Manhunter, and Heat, Michael Mann went on to make another in 2004. Collateral is noteworthy for having a rare villainous performance from Tom Cruise, as he portrays a cutthroat and scarily determined hitman. He forces a cab driver, played by Jamie Foxx, to take him around one night to various places he needs to go for his business, which helps to keep the film constantly tense and very much in the moment.

Even though it doesn't entirely take place in real-time, the sensation is almost like that of watching an entire night unfold, so Collateral's pretty pulse-pounding, to say the least. Cruise and Foxx are dynamite together, and the simple yet high-concept premise is executed well throughout. Collateral does the uttermost with the least, making it a finely-tuned, satisfying crime-thriller from Mann.

Collateral Release Date August 4, 2004 Director Michael Mann Cast Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffalo, Peter Berg, Bruce McGill Rating R Runtime 119

