Crime movies come in as many varieties as the crimes they depict. From classics of Hollywood's golden age to modern-day masterpieces, crime has been an inspiration to both veteran and burgeoning filmmakers. Audiences' interest in the genre has never waned either, only shifted as each decade brings with it a new favorite flavor of criminal intent.

Noir gave way to cop thrillers, the streets of New York were traded for the streets of Los Angeles, and fictional movie killers were pushed aside for serial killer documentaries. With all the subgenres that clot the arteries of criminal cinema, there's a wide selection for any discerning viewer. These are the ten crime movies that are must-watches.

10 'A Better Tomorrow' (1986)

Directed by John Woo

Standing right next to comedies, action crime movies provide the same level of delirious entertainment value, focusing on the gun fights and car chases that apparently are everyday occurrences for most criminals. Filmmaker John Woo put his own definitive spin on the subgenre with his Heroic Bloodshed films of the 80s and early 90s, the first of which was the hugely influential A Better Tomorrow.

Featuring Ti Lung and Chow Yun-fat as triad members trying to navigate their way out of the Hong Kong underworld, the plot includes familiar elements from the crime genre, including the brothers on opposite sides of the law trope, but is punctuated by Woo's signature gunfights and directorial style. A Better Tomorrow kicked off a prolific period in Woo's Hong Kong career that is all killer, no filler, and is a must for any crime fiction aficionado.

9 'Brawl in Cell Block 99' (2017)

Directed by S. Craig Zahler

The arc of crime films terminates in the prison drama, a caged microcosm of the criminal underworld. Some focus on the thrills offered by the inherently cinematic prison break, while others delve deeper into the dark psychological trauma that comes with a heavy sentence. The darkest of these prison dramas include the underrated Shot Caller, the unsettling Tom Hardy showcase Bronson, and S. Craig Zahler's searing Brawl in Cell Block 99.

Featuring Vince Vaughan's most unhinged performance as a drug trafficker turned inmate who has to brawl his way through the prison hierarchy in order to save his wife and unborn child. Its exploitation in its purest, most brutal form. Vaughan uses his intimidating stature to portray a man of bottled rage, which is subsequently unleashed on several unfortunate prisoners and guards. The escalating scenes of brutal violence underscore the film's unflinching style. It's a modern crime tour de force that proved Zahler's mettle in crafting uncompromising pulp thrillers and reinvigorated Vaughan's career.