The recently released true-crime movie The Good Nurse tells a spine-chilling story of murder and deception. It’s only one of the latest additions to the established crime genre, which has given viewers some of the most intense, well-written, and unforgettable films in cinematic history.

IMDb users have made it easy for fans to discover the best that the genre has to offer. The highest-rated crime movies on the platform for film buffs include numerous award-winning classics like The Godfather and more recent international hits like Jai Bhim. These genre-defining titles should be considered essential viewing for fans of crime movies.

‘Se7en’ (1995) – 8.6

Director David Fincher’s Se7en is a box office hit that revolves around an unusual string of murders and the two detectives that try to find the serial killer. The disillusioned detective William Somerset and arrogant David Mills have to work together to figure out who is using the seven deadly sins as a motif or inspiration to stage gruesome scenes after heinous killings.

The whodunit sets itself apart from other crime films with its superb writing and well-thought-out scenes. It can also be unbelievably unsettling, especially when audiences see the famous twist it’s known for and is still referenced in memes and other forms of media today.

‘The Green Mile’ (1999) – 8.6

The renowned classic from director Frank Darabont, The Green Mile follows Warden Supervisor Paul Edgecomb and a new inmate on death row, John Coffey. John has been accused of a heinous crime that led to the death of two young girls, but his supernatural gifts soon make Paul question whether he’s really guilty.

Those who have seen it know that it’s a heartbreaking movie that’s too painful to watch again. It’s impossible not to root for the kindhearted and innocent John, who develops a genuine friendship with Paul. John changes everyone around him, and audiences are no exception. The crime element is woven into fantasy and drama, making it a truly absorbing film.

‘City Of God’ (2002) – 8.6

City of God is a critically-acclaimed epic crime movie that revolves around Rio de Janeiro’s eponymous slum. Co-directed by Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund, the film depicts criminal activity, poor living conditions, and constant violence in that area. A young and ambitious photographer who grew up there makes it his goal to document significant events and show the world what shouldn’t be ignored.

The terrifying and often jarring way the movie portrays the titular location will leave viewers shocked by how terrible the ‘City of God’ really is. Its frantic pace doesn’t allow for any breaks that are too drawn out, as there’s always some new form of crime or brutality around the corner.

‘Goodfellas’ (1990) – 8.7

Director Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas is based on the true story of the mob associate Henry Hill. It chronicles his rise to power alongside his associates from 1955 to 1980, as well as the changes in their lifestyles, relationships, and tolerance for murder and other crimes.

The gangster movie provides an intriguing fresh perspective on the genre, which shows the messiness of dealings between made men and the younger generation. It gives viewers an idea of what kind of criminal activity and sacrifice is expected from people who choose to pursue a life in the mafia.

‘Pulp Fiction’ (1994) – 8.9

Image via Miramax

Pulp Fiction is the wild crime film that made director Quentin Tarantino a household name. Set in Los Angeles, the movie is told from different perspectives and weaves together various stories of crime. The storylines include the retrieval of a mysterious suitcase for the gangster Marsellus Wallace, a depiction of Bonnie and Clyde, a night gone wrong with Mia Wallace, and more.

Often considered Tarantino’s masterpiece, the movie has an obviously original tone, atmosphere, and characters. It’s a culturally significant work of art that continues to be parodied and referenced in different forms of media today.

‘Jai Bhim’ (2021) – 8.9

Based on an actual case fought by Justice K. Chandru, Jai Bhim is a legal drama that delves into police brutality and the oppression of a marginalized community. When Rajakannu is arrested by the authorities and then mysteriously goes missing, his wife ​​Sengeni finds an advocate in Chandru to fight for her all-too-common case.

Taken as a fictional film, it does an excellent job of telling an engrossing and compelling tale that delivers its strong message about inequality. That said, director T. J. Gnanavel’s movie has been criticized for its reductionist approach to the complex issues it tries to portray by painting its victims without agency in their own story.

‘12 Angry Men’ (1957) – 9.0

Director Sidney Lumet’s 12 Angry Men is a legendary courtroom drama that revolves around the titular jurors, who struggle to come to an agreement in a hot and stuffy jury room of the New York County Courthouse. The case involves a young teenager who has been accused of murdering his own father.

The film is known for its incredible dialogue, complex characters, and use of one setting for the majority of the movie. It’s often cited among the best films from the 1950s, as it raised (still) relevant and hard-hitting questions about the legal system and racism in a thought-provoking way that can move and inspire audiences to re-evaluate their own beliefs.

‘The Godfather Part II’ (1974) – 9.0

The Godfather Part II continues director Francis Ford Coppola’s epic crime trilogy by serving as both a sequel and prequel to the 1972 film. It follows two main storylines: first, Don Vito’s roots and his experiences establishing the influential mafia and, second, Michael’s increasingly violent and risky encounters as the new patriarch of the family.

The engrossing sequel adds further details and nuances to the intricacies of the relationships, betrayals, and dangers within the Sicilian clan. Coppola proves that he has more to show audiences what life is like for a gangster, as they aren’t the comical and witless villains they’re often made out to be in the film industry.

‘The Dark Knight’ (2008) – 9.0

Image Via Warner Bros.

Still considered by most fans and critics as the best live-action Batman movie, The Dark Night is a dark and gritty superhero film that’s difficult to compare to anything in the oversaturated genre. Director Christopher Nolan tells a captivating tale of the way Batman teams up with district attorney Harvey Dent and police lieutenant James Gordon to reduce crime in Gotham, only to fall short when an enigmatic villain known as the Joker steps in.

From its daring action sequences and impressive visual effects to its compelling characters and surprisingly unsettling scenes, it’s easy to see why the film is still well-loved by fans. It doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to its shockingly disturbing moments and impossible-to-answer questions about morality.

‘The Godfather’ (1972) – 9.2

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Godfather is a crime film that needs no introduction. Based on Mario Puzo’s eponymous 1969 novel, the iconic movie is centered on the Sicilian clan headed by Vito Corleone. Aside from depicting the ruthlessness and perilous activities that are so common in the mafia, it also follows the initially reluctant youngster, Michael Corleone, and his rise to power.

It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that Coppola’s masterpiece reinvigorated the gangster genre, as its unprecedented portrayal of psychologically complex characters shed new light on the inner workings of a mafia. The first movie is still the best of the trilogy and still holds up incredibly well today.

