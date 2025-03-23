No one makes a dark crime thriller like David Fincher, and the evidence is in three of his films where the villain wins in the end. Arguably, these three are also the best movies in the crime genre of the last three decades. Even if they didn't pioneer flawed anti-heroes, gritty worlds, and brutal serial killings, Fincher showed how it should be done. He draws audiences into the obsessive investigations in Se7en and Zodiac, then flipped expectations with the unreliable narrator in Gone Girl, each of these three leaving an impact on the movies and shows to come after.

The Crime Movies by David Fincher That Have Influenced the Genre

The moody color grading and slick camera movements are part of Fincher’s visual style, which is an essential part of fueling the grim storytelling as obsessed detectives try to find their killer. Mills (Brad Pitt) and Somerset (Morgan Freeman) are detective partners in Se7en on the trail of a serial killer leaving behind victims based on the seven deadly sins, but they clash instantly. The inexperienced, impatient Mills is not like the exhausted, veteran Somerset. Inspectors Toschi (Mark Ruffalo) and Armstrong (Anthony Edwards) in Zodiac are more attuned to each other as they struggle to apprehend the titular killer. Detective Rhonda Boney (Kim Dickens) and Officer Gilpin (Patrick Fugit) in Gone Girl continue a dynamic closer to Se7en where Gilpin, like Mills, gets irritated by their partner's methodical approach to investigating.

Although these movies didn't create this trope that pops up in the best crime movies, they did make for memorable depictions. True Detective is one example of the genre continuously being influenced by Fincher, more specifically by Se7en. Just as important in having these films be so effective is the lack of identity around the villains, which makes them appear unstoppable. John Doe (Kevin Spacey) mutilates his fingertips to avoid detection, and the Zodiac killer wears a mask, both of them becoming nameless killers who are only known for their bloodlust. Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike) is no different. She conceals her true self from the public, who view her as the “perfect wife” or are reminded of her sweet doppelgänger from children’s books her parents wrote. Performance-wise, each of these three becomes a chilling monster.

David Fincher Knows How to Craft a Master Criminal