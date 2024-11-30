Alright, great crime movies. There are a ton of them. Going through them all means rounding up the usual suspects, and there are actually so many phenomenal crime movies to uncover during this process that The Usual Suspects itself might get snubbed. It potentially can, when one is talking about crime movies with great direction. There, the direction is competent for sure, but it’s the screenplay that does most of the heavy lifting.

With the following classic crime films, some for sure have phenomenal screenplays, but all are selected and outlined below because they contain particularly impressive direction. These are well-assembled, intricately planned, and wholly satisfying movies, all brought together with an authoritative voice (or two) pulling various strings to craft an overall masterpiece. To keep things interesting, there’s a restriction of one movie per director, or team of directors, given a couple of these were directed by a duo.

10 'West Side Story' (1961)

Directed by Jerome Robbins, Robert Wise

There are two West Side Story movies that have great direction: both the 1961 version, which was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, and the 2021 version, which was helmed by Steven Spielberg. Consider the latter receiving an honorable mention here, because the earlier version feels bolder, more colorful, and comparatively ahead of its time compared to the great – but perhaps less revolutionary – directing found in Spielberg’s version.

Translating West Side Story perfectly from stage to screen, this 1961 film retains a level of theatricality, but also manages to feel more dynamic, exciting, and raw compared to seeing the events of the story play out on a stage. It’s vibrant while also feeling dark, and just looks and feels unlike any other movie musical out there, both compared to those released around the same time and more modern efforts from the decades that followed.

9 'The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover' (1989)

Directed by Peter Greenaway

Image via Palace Pictures

The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover is more than just a crime movie, being a quintessential sicko film and also a piece of arthouse cinema specifically about revenge. That’s a well-worn theme, but this film unpacks it in a strange, striking, and undoubtedly disturbing way. Once seen, it’s the kind of thing that’s not easily forgotten by any means, regardless of whether you actually liked the damn thing.

Beyond being impactful and unique, The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover also succeeds because it blends horror, grotesque images, cruelty, and beauty, all within the one film. Peter Greenaway has come close to doing similar things in some of his other better-known films, but this one stands as easily his best overall, having a certain intoxicating and intriguing quality that only comes around every so often, even when you're talking about a highly-skilled filmmaker.