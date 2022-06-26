Why has crime become one of the most common and favored genres in a television series? It is human nature to be curious about criminal behaviors and want to know the ‘who’, ‘what’, and ‘where’ of criminal acts. Humans, for a long period of time, have been trying to study criminals to better understand how they think.

With the continued success of popular crime TV shows like Fargo and Peaky Blinders, it's clear that some series have made a huge impact on both audiences and critics alike over the past few years. Many shows have given a deeper insight into what might make criminals tick and possible reasons why they’ve chosen to commit heinous acts. While some best crime series focus on the criminals themselves, others show the investigative side of crime; catching the criminals. From an extensive list of brilliant crime shows to select from, there are some that have stood out as the best crime shows of the 21st century, all featuring the excitement, complexity, and criminally good stories that fans have come to love.

20 'Good Girls' (2018 - 2021)

Good Girls is a gripping crime dramedy on NBC that takes a look at what happens when three fed-up suburban mothers do illegal things to get quick cash. What starts as a desperate attempt to get some fast money lures them into a maelstrom of crime, fraud, and risk as they become ensnared with a dangerous gang.

Good Girls is a top-notch crime show due to its darkly humorous plot with amazingly high drama stakes. The appeal of Good Girls lies in humanizing the main characters who have fallen into crime for varied reasons. The series goes even further and gives an outlook on what people are willing to do to care of their families and to secure their future. Sadly, the show only lasted for four seasons, although many fans think that Good Girls should have been renewed.

19 'How to Get Away With Murder' (2014 - 2020)

How to Get Away with Murder is a high-strung, high-voltage legal thriller. Following the life of Professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis), the show takes a look at her thrilling cases, as well as the murder that upends her life. Her loyal students also get involved, and they navigate the complexities of the legal system, with secrets spilling out and alliances crumbling and reforming.

The show is a must-watch for those who crave a captivating legal drama with a twist. The series excels at weaving intricate plots and suspenseful storytelling, constantly going back and forth between timelines to tell the full story. Witnessing Annalise wield the legal system alongside her students, each of whom is grappling with their own ethical dilemmas, makes for a fascinating exploration of justice and the blurred lines of morality.

18 'Criminal Minds' (2005 - )

Criminal Minds is a long-running procedural drama going deep into the minds of some of the most sinister, dangerous criminals. The series follows the Behavioral Analysis Unit of the FBI as they are charged with the task of profiling and catching serial killers. They review a new case and use their knowledge to predict criminal behavior in a way that is beyond human mental limits.

Where Criminal Minds elevates to the top tier of crime shows is the psychological profiling, which almost gives viewers an in-depth and all-too-chilling perspective of criminal behavior. The key here is the format through which various stories can be told, each taking its unique twist to help keep things fresh and alive. Some of the most chilling episodes of Criminal Minds highlight some of the most horrifying characters on TV. All in all, the show goes beyond the procedural genre and shows the camaraderie of the main characters and their backstories.

17 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' (2000 - 2015)

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation is considered by viewers a revolutionary TV show due to its use of forensic science and the most serious attention to detail. Set in Las Vegas, a flock of crime scene investigators solves the most complicated cases in town by applying high technology and scientific methods. In the show, William Petersen stars as Dr. Gil Grissom, the chronological yet cryptic team leader of the Las Vegas Police Department

CSI redefined what a procedural crime show should be. The detailed depiction of autopsies and the utilization of groundbreaking technology were unlike anything seen before. By weaving intricate mysteries with meticulous scientific analysis, CSI made for a captivating and intellectually stimulating watch for viewers worldwide.

16 'Bones' (2005 - 2017)

Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) work together to solve crimes using only the remains of victims in Bones. Part crime procedural and part forensic anthropology, the show puts a spotlight on how the main characters Bones and Booth use forensic evidence to identify the victim, reconstruct the crime scene, and track down the culprit.

The analytical mind of Brennan and the gut instincts of Booth sometimes seem to be at loggerheads with each other but become an unbeatable body when put together. This is what makes Bones different — it not only focuses on the forensic anthropology aspect of crime solving but also takes a look at the personal and professional challenges of the main characters. The show's quirky supporting cast, affectionately known as the "squints," adds another layer of charm and heart to the show.

15 'Money Heist' (2017 - 2021)

It's hard to imagine that one of the most popular crime shows ever made, Money Heist, almost never became an international hit. On the verge of being canceled by the Spanish network Antena 3, Netflix acquired rights for the series that went on to become a massive hit around the world. The series chronicles a group of well-written characters led by The Professor (Álvaro Morte) as they infiltrate and steal from financial institutions. No matter how perfect the plan for the heist is, however, things can still go horribly wrong.

The show became a global phenomenon, with fans everywhere singing their own versions of "Bella ciao" and wearing the Dali masks from the series. Fans loved the series for its high-stakes heists that are meticulously planned by the Professor and prepared for by the entire group. Its drama is even more exciting, as it's rooted in mistakes and messy feelings along the way. Money Heist has won numerous accolades and even inspired a South Korean adaptation (Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area) and a Netflix spin-off series (Berlin).

14 'Broadchurch' (2013 - 2017)

Although Broadchurch only ran for three seasons, they were enough to prove its worthiness as one of the best crime drama shows of the 21st century. Set in the titular fictional English town, the show's story follows a murder investigation of an 11-year-old Danny Latimer (Oskar McNamara), led by D.I Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and D.S Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman).

Broadchurch was able to turn what seems like an ordinary murder-mystery plot line into something with a lot of substance. It was able to tie in everything seamlessly; the everyday struggles of police detectives and their imperfections, the grief of losing a loved one, and the inevitability of trust and betrayal. Plus, Tennant and Colman have incredible chemistry that really makes their characters' development obvious as the series progresses.

13 'Pushing Daisies' (2007 - 2009)

Aside from being a legendary comedy-drama, Pushing Daisies is also a fantastic crime series that follows Ned (Lee Pace), a pie-maker who can bring dead things to life just by touching them. Alongside the PI Emerson Cod (Chi McBride) and his colleague Olive Snook (Kristin Chenoweth), Ned begins to use his unique skill to solve murder cases. Learning what murder victims saw or heard in their last moments becomes invaluable for seeking justice for them.

Balancing wit, humor, and a wholly unique premise, Pushing Daisies is still a must-see show nearly two decades since it first aired. It never takes itself too seriously, but also manages to get viewers invested in its characters' stories, which eventually evolve beyond their comedic aspects. It's unfortunate that it ends on a notoriously frustrating unresolved TV cliffhanger that fans are still discussing to this day, with many likely still holding onto hope that a revival will bring the series' distinct premise and heart back.

12 'Hannibal' (2013 - 2015)

Despite its brief three-season run and being canceled by NBC due to low viewership, Hannibal has been dubbed one of the greatest but most underrated shows of all time. The complex dynamic between criminal profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and psychiatrist – and cannibal – Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) makes a strong foundation for the series. With Will Graham being an FBI special investigator and Dr. Lecter being who he is, the duo develop a strange but engrossing connection.

There are high expectations in reinventing classic characters such as Hannibal. But the show developer, Bryan Fuller, and the production team have successfully executed their stylized reinterpretation of Hannibal with incredible performances from the actors. Hannibal is one of the best versions of the story that has been nominated for and won awards from Emmy Awards, Saturn Awards, and Critics’ Choice Television Awards, solidifying its status as one of the best crime TV shows ever.

11 'Ozark' (2017 - 2022)

Ozark quickly became part of the most renowned crime drama TV shows after its release, eventually earning a whopping total of 45 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Directed by and starring Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde alongside Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, the show depicts the couple's move with their children to the Lake of the Ozarks after a violent encounter with a drug cartel. Soon, Marty and Wendy become successful criminals, finding new and creative ways to outsmart the cartel they're supposed to be working for.

It's a riveting series with excellent character transformations, most notably Ozark local Ruth Langmore's storyline, which earned Julia Garner three wins for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Ozark always keeps fans on their toes, throwing one stressful situation after another at the morally complex Byrdes, whose situation escalates dramatically. It's their characters' transformation from vulnerable and terrified individuals to powerful and unapologetic villains that are at the heart of the series.

10 'Mindhunter' (2017 - 2019)

It is natural for anyone to be fascinated by the nature of crime and the criminals behind them. Viewers want to understand how criminals think or why they choose to commit their crimes. It is one of the reasons why Mindhunter – one of the best crime TV series of all time – is a marvel at exploring the psychology behind the minds of the world’s most notorious criminals.

Instead of the typical treatment criminals get in which they are viewed as wild and irrational, two FBI agents (Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany) interview them and try to understand them as humans. This approach lends a more intense and realistic atmosphere to the series, which also dramatizes real-life serial killers like Edmund Kemper and Charles Manson. Of course, Mindhunter features how methodical, psychopathic, and twisted these murderers can be in its unique take on a police procedural that delves into the psychological aspect of a crime.

9 'Dexter' (2006 - 2013)

Unquestionably among the best crime drama series, Dexter is a massively popular crime-drama show centered on the titular character (played by Michael C. Hall) who is a forensic technician with a knack for bloodstain pattern analysis. He's also a vigilante serial killer who goes after murderers he feels have evaded justice.

Its dark humor and surprisingly charming protagonist have kept audiences hooked and asking for more. Despite its lackluster follow-up in the form of the miniseries, Dexter: New Blood, the original show maintains its status as one that is beloved by its loyal fanbase. Throughout its eight seasons, Dexter manages to get fans to root for its complicated anti-hero, whose strange perspective on justice unravels as the show goes on. Hall has become synonymous with the famous character, who will forever be remembered as one of the small screen's scariest killers.

8 'Peaky Blinders' (2013 - 2022)

British crime drama series Peaky Blinders has been universally acclaimed due to its originality and shining a light on English history rarely explored on television. Set in Birmingham, the series is centered on the titular crime gang whose operation grows in a post-World War I environment. This is met with opposition from rival gangs, political enemies, and even villains from within who seek to sabotage the group.

The series has made a huge cultural impact in the UK, with the gangster drama’s stylish cinematography and impressive costumes never failing to amuse the audience – it’s what makes Peaky Blinders look like every aspect has been meticulously thought out. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), in 2018, the name Arthur became the top ten boys' names for the first time since the 1920s, and likewise with the name Ada, which was included in the girls’ top 100 names for the first time in a hundred years. These two names are inspired by Peaky Blinders characters, Arthur Shelby Jr. (Paul Anderson) and Ada Thorne (Sophie Rundle), highlighting the cultural impact of the show.

7 'Better Call Saul' (2015 - 2022)

Some have argued that in many aspects, the spin-off prequel Better Call Saul, is a better-made series compared to Breaking Bad and that it is one of the best prequels ever made. Jimmy McGill (Saul Goodman) is a more relatable “protagonist” compared to Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in the prequel, with the origin story of the devious lawyer being a surprisingly grounded yet still entertaining character study.

The best Better Call Saul episodes are also recognized for having more distinct storylines compared to Breaking Bad, as they delve into each main character's intriguing arc. Knowing Jimmy’s ultimate fate also stimulates a high level of curiosity among the viewers, especially among those who were desperate for more following Breaking Bad's iconic conclusion. Questions of “how did Jimmy/Saul end up there?” constantly hang above their heads, and the prequel series answers all of these in time.

6 'Fargo' (2014 - )

Fargo is based on the Coen Brothers' 1996 film of the same name and is set in the same fictional universe while also following the movie's continuity. It's an award-winning anthology series, with each season taking place in different time periods and locations, featuring a variety of crime-focused stories alongside flawlessly cast characters.

What makes Fargo unique is its ability to perfectly blend the genres of crime and dark comedy into one seamless genre, just as the movie it's based on was able to. Each season is also heavily influenced by various Coen brothers films, with each containing numerous references to them that hardcore fans might be able to spot. The latest and already critically-acclaimed fifth season takes place in North Dakota and Minnesota and stars the talented Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and more, marking yet another successful release for the modern masterpiece.

5 'True Detective' (2014 - )

True Detective is an anthology crime television series that has run for four seasons starting in 2014. The first season of one of the best detective series by HBO follows a murder investigation led by two homicide detectives, “Marty” Hart (Woody Harrelson) and “Rust” Cohle (Matthew McConaughey). True Detective changed things up a little in the second season by casting a woman as one of the leading detectives, Rachel McAdams. She stars alongside Colin Farrell who played Detective “Ray” Velcoro. Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff play the leading detectives of the third season.

While all seasons of True Detective have received praise, the first season, in particular, has been named the best season out of the three. The chemistry shared between detectives Harrelson and McConaughey, followed by a strong plot line and characterizations, made it an impeccable season. Its latest season titled True Detective: Night Country stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis and received praise for bringing back the elements that made its first few episodes such acclaimed standouts from the show.

4 'The Wire' (2002 - 2008)

First aired in 2002, The Wire never won a Primetime Emmy nor any significant awards and was referred to as an Emmy snub. It only received average ratings but as time has progressed, the show is now commonly cited as one of the best television programs ever made. Taking place in Baltimore, Maryland, The Wire is an insightful and biting depiction of the institution's relationships with law enforcement, tackling subjects like illegal drugs, bureaucracy, education, and more.

Many have praised the show’s accuracy in its rare depiction of the failure of local institutions and its subsequent domino effect on poverty in an urban population (urban inequality). The Wire’s accuracy has inspired universities such as the University of York to study the social topics explored in the program. University of York’s Head of Sociology Roger Burrows said the show “makes a fantastic contribution to their understanding of contemporary urbanism.”

3 'Sherlock' (2010 - 2017)

Often cited alongside the best detective shows of all time, Sherlock is an award-winning crime-drama TV series based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes detective stories. It's centered on the misadventures Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Doctor John Watson (Martin Freeman) experience within and around their iconic home in London, 221B Baker Street. The duo forms an unlikely connection after a memorable first meeting and become inseparable soon after.

Aside from winning a Peabody Award in 2011, the show has also received numerous Emmy Awards and has become a global hit, even launching a mobile app called Sherlock: The Network. It remains one of the most well-known and successful depictions of Sherlock Holmes on the small screen, lauded for its sharp humor, unexpected twists, and impeccable casting choices (most notable Cumberbatch and Freeman, whose chemistry is off the charts on the show).