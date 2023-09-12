For decades, the crime genre has been among the most popular in the realm of television. These are typically fascinating stories populated by morally complex characters in interesting situations. There's nothing quite like experiencing the thrill of chaos and the fringes of the law from the comfort of one's own home.

Whether it's a show like The Sopranos about the people committing crimes or one like True Detective about the people who try to fight them, crime shows are among the most beloved by users on IMDb, with many present in the site's list of its top 250 highest-rated TV shows.

10 'True Detective' (2014-)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Probably HBO's most popular anthology series, True Detectivefollows police investigations as they uncover the personal and professional secrets of those involved, both within and outside the law.

The show has had its ups and downs, but it never fails to deliver a fascinating philosophical experience about the human condition and the masks that people put up for the world to see. Season one is among the highest-rated seasons of TV on IMDb, and everything that follows is just as interesting and admirably well-crafted.

9 'Death Note' (2006-2007)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Many people's gateway into the world of anime, Death Noteis one of the art form's most notable modern representatives. Mixing fantasy and crime drama tropes, it's about a smart high school student who goes on a crusade to eliminate criminals after discovering a notebook that can kill anyone whose name is written on it.

Although most fans on IMDb seem to agree that the series' weaker second half detracts a bit from the engrossing first, that's nothing more than a nitpick when it comes to one of the most thrilling animated crime shows ever. Death Note is clever, surprising, and relentlessly fun.

8 'Sahsiyet' (2018)

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

In the highly-praised Turkish miniseries Sahsiyet (whose title translates to "persona"), the protagonist is a man diagnosed with Alzheimer's who suddenly decides to punish criminals. If you enjoy Turkish dramas, Sahsiyet is a must-see.

The show takes a while to really pick up steam, but once it does, it's hard to take your eyes off of it. Users on IMDb praise the great intelligence and nuance with which the script of every episode is written, as well as the impressive lead performance by Haluk Bilginer.

7 'Better Call Saul' (2015-2022)

IMDb rating: 9.0/10

Prequels aren't typically successful, but when they are, they can only dream of being as outstanding as Better Call Saul. Set years before the events of Breaking Bad, the series focuses on criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill in the years leading up to his fateful transformation into the immoral Saul Goodman.

There are plenty of good reasons why Better Call Saul is almost as highly regarded as its predecessor. It's a stirring character study with a perfect balance between crime and legal dramedy, two genres that begin to clash more and more often as the story progresses.

6 'Batman: The Animated Series' (1992-1995)

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

Dark and complex, yet fun and family-friendly, Batman: The Animated Seriesis one of the best-ever takes on the character of the Dark Knight. It follows the hero on many of his crime-fighting escapades in Gotham City, with the occasional help from allies like Robin and Batgirl.

The show often does much more than just show the Bat Family solving crimes. It redefined many characters of the Batman mythos and showed the Caped Crusader himself in an unprecedented light, which makes it unsurprising that DC fans commend the show as much as they do on IMDb.

5 'Sherlock' (2010-2017)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

Modern spins on old beloved classics are always fun, and Sherlockis no exception. The show brings Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic works to modern-day London, where the titular sleuth and his partner-in-crime-fighting John Watson solve crimes together.

Quirky, fresh, and creative, the show offers a stylish take on the detective crime genre in episodes that are 90 minutes long yet never seem to get tiresome. Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman's takes on their legendary characters are incredibly fun, and they often provide the story with a surprising amount of heart and emotion.

4 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

Anyone familiar with the history of television knows that HBO's The Sopranoswas a before and an after for the medium. This crime drama about a New Jersey mob boss dealing with the personal and professional issues affecting his mental state launched the era of prestige television, and the art form would never be the same again.

It isn't the least bit hard to see why The Sopranos is generally considered one of the best TV dramas ever made. Masterfully written and directed, with some of the best performances the medium has ever had to offer, and a fresh take on many of the crime genre's tropes, it's as close as any show comes to perfection.

3 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' (2020)

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

Based on a true story, the Indian Hindi-language biographical crime thriller Scam 1992 examines the rise and fall of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly took India's stock market to great heights, not always through fully legal means.

For those willing to delve into more non-Western crime television, Scam 1992 is a phenomenal place to start. Reviewers on IMDb call the series a must-see, thanks to surprisingly solid production qualities for a web series, compelling performances, and a wonderfully crafted script.

2 'The Wire' (2002-2008)

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

Taking place in Baltimore, The Wireis an engrossing crime series exploring the city's drug scene, as seen through the eyes of drug dealers and law enforcement. It's a tough topic to deal with, but the show was always masterful in how it depicted its subject matter while always delivering a quality story.

There are plenty of reasons to love The Wire. Its consistently great season finales, fascinating characters, and brilliant storytelling techniques are but a few. The way it handles its themes is pretty much flawless, and they're always at the center of a riveting story.

1 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

Breaking Bad is nothing short of IMDb's highest-rated show of all time, and that comes as no surprise. This is a drama about a chemistry teacher who, after a deadly diagnosis, decides to dive into the drug business to ensure that he secures his family's future before he dies.

Full of shocking twists and turns, Breaking Bad always has new surprises in store up until its finale. With some of the best performances, character arcs, and storylines that television has ever seen, it's a crime show that lives up to its fame and then some.

