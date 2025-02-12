Are you a fan of true crime? Gun-toting justice seekers? Troubled protagonists and even more troubled antagonists? The must-watch crime shows of the world have all those things, and they might even make you root for some bad guys along the way. With so many crime series to watch, choosing only ten feels like a full-time job, but there are some that are just a lot more iconic than any other.

A mix of international titles is important because viewers should agree there's a lot more content to enjoy and explore when you venture out of your own country through the TV. For example, British crime shows are often cornerstones of good TV, including police procedurals and crime family dramas. An honorable mention goes to the still relevant Law & Order: SVU, which is the longest-running primetime crime show, and has been going strong since 1999. With these ten must-watch crime shows, there's no time to waste; prepare to feel like a gangster (or a troubled detective) for the next few months to a year after binge-watching them.

10 'Dexter' (2006–2013)

Created by James Manos Jr.

Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is a forensic technician by day, and a serial killer by night. Hiding in plain sight is his expertise, and the show's premise was able to take Dexter's story far. As one of the more relevant popular culture shows, it'd be a shame not to recommend Dexter to anyone getting into the biggest crime shows of all time. No matter what anyone thinks about the ending or the last two seasons, Dexter remains one of the biggest series that combines crime, thriller, and dark humor seamlessly. It makes you even want to cheer for him.

Though Dexter's serial killings are based on him choosing someone deserving of death, there's no denying he has the same urges as any random bad guy. That's what makes Dexter such an interesting show - the protagonist is a morally gray character, and so is everyone else around him. Meeting people with a dark side comes naturally to Dexter, and for anyone interested in the human psyche and offbeat, dark characters, this show will be the perfect pick.

9 'Top Boy' (2011–2023)

Created by Ronan Bennett

Image via Netflix

Top Boy is one of the best crime dramas out there, but it may have gone under the radar for many people. Top Boy first aired in 2011 as a two-season show on the UK's Channel 4. After the cancelation, Netflix showed interest in the show and revived it for three more seasons in 2019. The show follows life in the council estate called Summerhouse, including gang life, the fight against racial prejudice, and the fight against the unjust evictions and demolitions of council housing. The show is incredible all around: from airtight writing to beautifully tragic character building, Top Boy will move and hype you up.

The leads are Dushane (Ashley Walters), the face and the voice of the estate's gang, and Sully (Kane Robinson), Dushane's quiet partner with an unmatched violent side. Dushane and Sully often have their differences, but work well together and keep a tight ship. In later seasons, more younger actors are added, with stellar performances from Jasmine Jobson and Micheal Ward. Top Boy can also be considered a milestone of popular culture, since Walters and Robinson are also famous musicians in the UK; Walters used to be in the So Solid Crew and Robinson is one of the UK's best rappers under the pseudonym Kano. In a way, watching Top Boy will also connect viewers with this aspect of their fame.