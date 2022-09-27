Crime has been a well-known and beloved movie and television genre for many years. It is a fascinating yet chilling phenomenon many are curious about; What happened? What motivated them to do it? How did anyone let this happen? These are questions that are often left wandering in our heads.

RELATED:The Best Crime Series on Netflix Right Now

While some may find it hard to watch crime shows, others are incredibly fond of it to the extent that it may well be the only genre they look forward to watching. Some shows, no matter how dark or gritty, are so incredibly well-made that it is hard to resist the temptation of watching them over and over again.

‘Bones’ (2005 - 2017)

Bones is a crime procedural television series that, as its title suggests, is based on the fields of forensic anthropology and forensic archeology. Each episode focuses on a different case where FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) presents human remains to forensic anthropologist Temperance “Bones” Brennan (Emily Deschanel) to examine them.

Bones became a series that the audience kept returning to because not only did every episode tell a different story, but it also explored the characters' personal lives. With 15 seasons (and years), it is no surprise that Bones became the longest-running one-hour drama series produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

‘Dexter’ (2006-2013, 2021)

Dexter released its first episode in 2006 on the Showtime network. The series centers on Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a forensic technician specializing in bloodstain pattern analysis for the Miami Metro Police Department by day but is a vigilante serial killer by night. Dexter's victims are those who have not been fairly punished by the justice system, whether for corruption or legal reasons. He justifies his actions by believing he is doing justice to the world.

While the series ended after seven seasons in 2013, many were not satisfied with the finale, ending Dexter on a sour note. Some even regarded it as one of the worst endings of all time. Given Dexter’s pragmatic thought process, simply unplugging her sister Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) from life support and abandoning his son Harrison did not make sense. Not only that, the questionable CGI storm shot in the final scenes certainly did not impress anyone. To redeem the series' worth, they released a revival miniseries of Dexter, titled Dexter: New Blood. With an approval rating of 76% on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.1/10 on IMDb, the series redeemed itself with a satisfying ending that served Dexter right.

‘The Sopranos’ (1999 - 2007)

The Sopranos is a crime drama series that focuses on the life of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), who struggles to balance his life as an Italian-American mobster and his role as a father and husband to his family. Unable to express his feelings, Tony resorts to attending therapy sessions with his psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco), where they explore and discuss his inner struggles.

The series is commonly referred to as the best television series ever made. Although it is essentially a crime show about members of the mafia engaging in criminal activities, the everyday struggles that Tony Soprano and other characters experience are ones that the viewers can relate to. The series' success has proven that The Sopranos has remained a classic still enjoyed by many today.

RELATED: 7 Underrated European Crime Shows To Binge

‘Fargo’ (2014 - )

The Fargo film by Joel and Ethan Coen (The Coen brothers) inspired the making of the black comedy crime television series of the same name. Each season comprises different stories with different characters and is set around Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. What makes the series distinguishable is the smart presence of comedy in what is otherwise an utterly dark series.

All four series starred big names such as Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman, who starred in the first season, and Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson, and Jesse Plemons in the second season. The third season starred Ewan McGregor and the latest and fourth season starred Chris Rock. In February 2022, the creators announced the renewal of a fifth season for Fargo, which will star the likes of Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The overall series has won 51 out of its 226 award nominations from the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Writers Guild of America Awards, and Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

‘Sherlock’ (2010 - 2017)

The Sherlock crime drama series was adapted from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s timeless Sherlock Holmes detective stories. The series follows Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch), an unusual intellect and “consulting detective” who solves the crime mysteries of modern-day London with his flatmate, Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman). Although members of the Metropolitan Police are initially suspicious of him, Holmes eventually gains their trust and frequently assists them in their investigations.

Time has proven that a great story doesn’t necessarily make a great film or television series, as it all comes down to a combined effort from the writers, director, actors, editors, and others involved. So not only have Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories provided a strong foundation for what would be an incredible series, the production team excelled in all departments. It is no surprise that the series is often praised for its writing, acting, and directing quality, and has been nominated for and won many awards in that regard.

‘Breaking Bad’ (2008 - 2013)

There are many reasons Breaking Bad has remained one of the most beloved series worldwide. The storyline of a chemistry teacher going rogue (Bryan Cranston) and partnering up with his ex-chemistry student (Aaron Paul) to start a meth business might sound out of this world, but its success proves that sometimes the wildest stories are what we look for; something other than the ordinary. Because of the successful creative collaboration between the cast and crew members, Breaking Bad became a huge success.

There is no denying that a story that involves a good man turning bad is guaranteed to be a dark and uneasy story to watch unfold, but Breaking Bad makes it worth watching more than once.

RELATED:Why Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan's 'Breaking Bad'-verse Is a Massive Storytelling Feat

‘Better Call Saul’ (2015 - 2022)

During the making of Breaking Bad, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould decided that a spin-off prequel of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) would make for an interesting series. A few years later, Better Call Saul was released, and it has since become a critically acclaimed series, with some claiming to favor it over Breaking Bad.

Despite his flaws, Saul Goodman is more relatable to the viewers because of his ongoing battle between his good and bad sides. Unlike Walter White, who increasingly gets worse with no willingness to change, we see various attempts of Saul trying and wanting to be a better person. Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), Mike Ehrmentraut (Jonathan Banks), Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), Chuck McGill (Michael McKean), and the rest are also well-written characters whose powerful performances drove the triumph of the series.

‘Twin Peaks’ (1990 - 1991, 2017)

Twin Peaks is a drama mystery series created by Mark Frost and David Lynch. Although the series first aired in 1990 and ran for two seasons, it returned for a third season in 2017. The series follows an investigation led by FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) and Sheriff Harry S. Truman (Michael Ontkean) on the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) in Twin Peaks, a fictional town in Washington.

Although Twin Peaks seems like a small town at first glance, there is more to it than that. The longer the Laura Palmer case is left unsolved, the stranger things seem to get. Many abnormalities start to unravel the town’s supernatural existence. The series is distinguished not only by its surrealism (a Lynch signature) but it is also known for its cinematography and blending the genres of drama, mystery, crime, science fiction, and even humor very well.

‘Luther’ (2010 - 2019)

Luther is a dark psychological crime thriller television series that follows Luther (Idris Elba), a detective chief inspector whose job is to make cases against criminals. In the first episode, he investigates the psychopath and murderer Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson). Unable to arrest Morgan due to lack of evidence, the two form an unlikely relationship with each other instead.

With the help of Morgan’s brilliant and criminal mind, she often assists Luther with his criminal investigations. The series partly owes its success to powerhouse performances by both Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson. Luther has also been claimed as Elba’s best performance since his role as Stringer Bell in The Wire.

RELATED: 9 Gritty Crime Dramas You May Have Missed Recently

‘Criminal Minds’ (2005 - 2020)

Criminal Minds is a police procedural crime drama series that ran for an impressive 15 seasons (and years) and consists of 324 episodes. The series follows a team of criminal profilers working within the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) in the FBI. The team uses behavioral analysis and profiling to conduct criminal investigations and find the undue (unknown subject), a term used to call perpetrators.

The series became a big hit and one of the most-watched series for CBS, even until a year after the series ended, in 2021. The success of Criminal Minds spawned a media franchise, spinoffs (including a South Korean adaptation), and a video game.

KEEP READING:8 Underrated Crime Films You Probably Haven't Seen Before