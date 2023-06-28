Often depicting a captivating, realistic storyline involving a significant felony, the crime genre is certainly among the most favored in film, with some of its most memorable features including the unforgettable The Godfather, Pulp Fiction, and most recently, the anxiety-inducing A24 film Uncut Gems. Luckily for cinephiles, the genre has seamlessly expanded to the small screen over time, providing global audiences with some of the best, highest-rated shows to watch in the comfort of their homes.

While there is obviously plenty to choose from, television enthusiasts on the popular platform could not help sharing their takes on what are, in their opinions, the best crime series to date. From The Chestnut Man to The Wire, these are 10 of the most essential TV shows in the mysterious, gritty, and bloody category.

10 'The Chestnut Man' (2021 -)

Image via Netflix

After a woman is found brutally killed in a playground with a small man made of chestnuts on her hand, detective Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) is given an intriguingly disturbing case to work on with her partner Mark Hess (Mikkel Følsgaard).

RELATED: 'The Chestnut Man' Ending Explained: It All Goes Back to Childhood

"The Chestnut Man was really good. I read the book after and it was amazing as well," _laoc00n_ wrote regarding the compelling Danish crime show created by Dorte Warnøe Høgh, David Sandreuter, and Mikkel Serup. Compared to other more popular shows, this Northern Europe crime thriller is an overlooked pick in the genre and certainly deserves viewers' attention.

9 'Peaky Blinders' (2013-2022)

Image via BBC One

Centering around Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his feared family business (and local gang), which mostly profits off illegal betting, protection, and the black market, Peaky Blinders is easily one of the most captivating crime shows of the decade.

"Peaky Blinders," as bEthan125 suggested, is also a popular pick on Reddit when it comes to recommendable crime dramas. Packed with fantastic action sequences and excellent cinematography, the Award-winning period series is nothing short of incredible, and its memorable characters, including Murphy's enigmatic gang leader, bring the Steven Knight show to new heights.

8 'True Detective' (2014-)

Image via HBO

The anthology series True Detective's first season focuses on two detectives: Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson) and Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey). The two are brought together by a bizarre murder and are faced with their own personal and professional secrets, which are slowly unearthed.

To scorpious, "True Detective is reason enough to get HBO," and truth be told, there is no getting around these facts. The prized Nic Pizzolatto series stands tall after all these years, even winning the 2015 British Academy Television Award for Best International Programme.

7 'The Shield' (2002-2008)

Image via Sony Pictures Television

Centering on the lives and cases of cop Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis) — also known as one of the worst police officers ever brought to the screen — and the corrupt LAPD team he commands, The Shield is a highly regarded thriller with a brilliant, talented cast.

RELATED: TV Shows That Peaked With Their Pilot Episode

As it turns out, The Shield is quite the fan-favorite crime series on Reddit. According to user LikestoLickToads, it is a "great crime show about a dirty cop played by Michael Chiklis it has some of the best acting and one of the greatest finales ever." All things considered, the accomplished Shawn Ryan series is surely a great pick.

6 'The Killing' (2011-2014)

Image via AMC

In The Killing, viewers tag along as a police investigation, a grieving family, and a mayoral campaign intertwine in the aftermath of 17-year-old Rosie's tragic death in the trunk of a submerged car. The series stars Mirelle Enos and Joel Kinnaman and is based on a Danish television series titled Forbrydelsen, created by The Chestnut's Man author Søren Sveistrup.

"Not sure about best of all time, but The Killing is a quality TV series," nagdamnit remarked with many users agreeing. On a different post, okie-poke encouraged all Redditors to try The Killing, adding that they "really enjoyed that show."

5 'Broadchurch' (2013-2017)

Image via ITV

British crime drama Broadchurch stars David Tennant and Olivia Colman and depicts the tragic death of an 11-year-old boy named Danny, who is found on an idyllic beach. As it slowly unfolds at a deliberate pace, audiences are rewarded with an intriguing mystery and great performances.

Often referred to as one of the best of the genre, this engaging series is, in Original-Invite8109's eyes, "definitely the best of the bunch." They also compare the show to The Killing and The Night, highlighting that "Broadchurch was brilliant from the first episode to the last," whereas the other two mentioned improved as they went on.

4 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

Image via AMC

Sixteen times Emmy-winner Breaking Bad is no stranger to anyone; truth be told, the Vince Gilligan AMC series has surely become one of the biggest series ever. Set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the show follows Bryan Cranston's Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher with a terminal disease who transforms into a kingpin in the drug trade.

When asked which is their favorite crime series, HOGCC wrote: "Breaking Bad. No explanation necessary." No doubt, the gold standard show has conquered the hearts of many with its well-written, grippy storyline, incredible soundtrack, and unforgettable three-dimensional characters.

3 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

Image Via Max

Much like Breaking Bad, The Sopranos has also had its own fair share of critical acclaim, and for very good reason. The 1999 Max original follows Italian-American mobster Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) as he balances family and crime life.

To the question "best crime dramas of all time," (or just best dramas, really) David Chase's show took a spot in a Redditor's list, which also featured The Wire, Bosch, and The Shield. The show is undisputably required viewing for fans of the genre, especially considering its top-notch writing and masterclass acting.

2 'Mindhunter' (2017-2019)

Image via Netflix

It would've been a crime to exclude Mindhunter, and several users on the platform agree. David Fincher's esteemed show follows two FBI agents in the late 1970s as they get up close and personal with real-life monsters and examine the psychology of murder, thus widening the field of criminal science.

RELATED: David Fincher Explains (Again) Why There Is No 'Mindhunter' Season 3

The user AkshayJ_ can't recommend the show enough: "Mindhunter and Mindhunter and Mindhunter." The user tfortamil wrote in a different comment, "It starts slow but once you cross [two] or [three] episodes, it kinda hooks you in. The acting is top notch." Unfortunately for fans, though, the superb show isn't probably getting renewed anytime soon.

1 'The Wire' (2002-2008)

Image via Max

Arguably the best of the bunch, The Wire has startled global audiences from the moment it premiered. The famous crime series has earned massive accolades through the years, standing the test of time even ten years later. With a different focus each year, David Simon's iconic show depicts the Baltimore drug scene through the eyes of those involved (both drug dealers and police officers).

"I am only on the second season, but the first season is fantastic, with great character development/acting like you are looking for," ShadowandSoul24 explained. A different user makes a point to highlight that the series is definitely worthwhile, "especially Season 1,3."

KEEP READINGThe Best Crime Shows of the 21st Century (So Far), Ranked