In cinema over the years, crooked cops have become some of the most fascinating antagonists ever portrayed in the crime and action genres.

These fictional law enforcers were meant to be the "good guys," but were more interested in protecting and serving themselves. These 10 crooked cops in movies are terrible but make for fascinating characters, according to Redditors from a recent post on r/movies.

10 Detective Trupo — 'American Gangster' (2007)

Detective Trupo (Josh Brolin) was tasked with preventing the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics on the streets of New York. In actuality, he was taking these drugs from the criminals to resell them later to make huge profits for himself and his cohorts. He even used his authority to intimidate and extort money from the local drug kingpin Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington).

"Josh Brolin's character in American Gangster was more criminal than cop," said user oocakesoo. "Detective Trupo is up there. This man is running a racket on drug dealers and reselling their products," said user Agent_Burrito.

9 Captain McCluskey — 'The Godfather' (1972)

Captain Mark McCluskey (Sterling Hayden) was a corrupt official in the NYPD who embedded himself in the pockets of the powerful mafia boss Virgil Sollozzo (Al Lettieri). Together the two worked to maintain a strong drug smuggling operation and topple over their rivals in the Corleone crime family.

"Captain Mark McCluskey in The Godfather. That guy got what he deserved," said user Nick_The_Knight. "Haven't seen him listed yet. But McCluskey from Godfather is pretty corrupt. The book provided more backstory about how close he was with the Mafia," said one user.

8 Terence McDonagh — 'Bad Lieutenant: Port of New Orleans' (2009)

Lieutenant Terence McDonagh (Nicolas Cage) was a highly respected New Orleans cop dealing with a heavy drug and gambling addiction that he tried desperately to keep secret from the public. Whether it was paying off his debts or scoring his next high, McDonagh wasn't afraid to use intimidation to get what he wanted.

"Nic Cage in Bad Lieutenant is f****** hilarious," said one Redditor. "It's arguably Cages' most unhinged performance, and for a man who's famous for over-the-top performances, that is saying something," said user ARussianBus. "He changes scents several times throughout, and I'm not convinced it's entirely intentional or unintentional. Cage lives in a quantum state of both."

7 Dennis Peck — 'Internal Affairs' (1990)

LAPD officer Dennis Peck (Richard Gere) was a wolf in sheep's clothing as he masked his dark, murderous criminal side hidden underneath a squeaky clean police record.

When Internal Affairs agent Raymond Avilla (Andy Garcia) started looking into his history, Peck was willing to commit all sorts of atrocities to stay out of jail. "Richard Gere in 'Internal Affairs' is a pretty nasty piece of work," said one Redditor.

6 Ray Donlan — 'Cop Land' (1997)

In a town created for NYPD officers and their families, veteran lieutenant Ray Donlan (Harvey Keitel) led a group of corrupt cops who used their power and authority while serving as drug traffickers for the mob. Donlan was determined to keep his criminal activities hidden and even went as far as to intimidate and even murder those who threatened his freedom.

"The cops from Cop Land. They were pretty corrupt," user Proof_Clerk_7233 said. "Harvey Keitel was my first thought," another Redditor commented. "It's a testament to the film and Keitel's performance that I don't think I've ever hated a character more than his," user dtudeski replied.

5 Dudley Smith — 'L.A. Confidential' (1997)

Police Captain Dudley Smith (James Cromwell) was respected and admired by many of his colleagues and the public for his involvement in the fight against the mob's crime rackets plaguing Los Angeles. However, he was playing both sides of the law to take over the mob's territory and rule the city without anyone standing in his way.

"Smith was a terrifying villain hidden in plain sight. Had his curiosity not gotten the better of him, I'm certain he remains police chief and finds a way to make Bud White and Ed 'Disappear,'" SubXeroz said. "Dudley Smith enjoyed a long career of crime and corruption," said user Veetupeetu.

4 Colin Sullivan — 'The Departed' (2006)

Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the best detectives in the South Boston police department. Secretly, however, he only joined the department to act as a mole for his vicious crime boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson).

"Maybe Matt Damon's character in The Departed. That guy was an F***** snake," said user horkus1. "When Mark Wahlberg kills him at the end, a rat runs on a window sill. It's pretty obvious what that's symbolizing," said another user.

3 Norman Stansfield — 'Leon: The Professional' (1994)

Image via The Walt Disney Company France

DEA agent Norman Stansfield (Gary Oldman) was a terrifying and unhinged psychopath who reveled in the rush and excitement of being involved in the New York criminal underworld. With his brilliant intellect and penchant for using violence, Stansfield joyfully harmed and killed anyone he perceived as a threat to his illegal activities.

"What about Gary Oldman in Leon: The Professional? Man at the top controlling the drugs from the inside. Love it," said user Ok_Toe_2997.

2 The Lieutenant — 'Bad Lieutenant' (1992)

An unnamed New York police lieutenant (Keitel) went about his days abusing his position and caring more about his drug and sports betting addictions rather than his actual work.

However, when he was tasked with finding the culprits of a violent sexual assault on a nun, he slowly sought to change his ways and find redemption. "Harvey Keitel in Bad Lieutenant. [No contest]," said user Rellgidkrid.

1 Detective Alonzo Harris — 'Training Day' (2001)

Detective Alonzo Harris (Washington) hid behind his badge and authority to become an unstoppable and menacing player in the LA crime world. When he was assigned a rookie cop named Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke), Harris made it his mission to manipulate and frame Hoyt to hide his crimes and stay out of prison.

"Literally my first thought. Alonzo is basically only technically 'a cop' because it says so on his paycheck," said one Redditor. "Agreed, Denzel's performance was criminal...ly good," said user Deep_Measurement1579.

