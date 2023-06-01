Everyone loves a good death battle. One of the best parts of crossover movies is seeing big bads going toe to toe. Memorable examples include Alien vs. Predator, Freddy vs. Jason, and Godzilla vs. Kong. Crossover films of these types have fallen out of favor, but fans love to debate the subject of who can beat who in a fight.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which characters they'd like to see duke it out. They came up with some fun pairings that would be a sight to behold.

10 E.T. vs. Ewok

One Redditor came up with the idea of a fight between sci-fi's cutest extraterrestrials. E.T. and the Ewok are pint-sized beings with endearing personalities — but they can get feisty when necessary. They also share an attunement with nature. E.T. might have more powerful abilities, but the Ewoks proved in Return of the Jedi that they could be an effective and strategic fighting force.

At the very least, the sight of the adorable aliens whaling on each other would be one to remember. "E.T. v Ewok, open hand combat, no weapons. I'd pay to see that," said user scorzon.

9 Kevin McCallister vs. Sherlock Holmes

Redditor Onelittlepiece would like to see "Kevin McCallister vs Sherlock Holmes who has mistaken the home for a crime scene. Which it basically is." Sherlock Holmes and Home Alone's Kevin McCallister may seem like an unlikely pairing, belonging to different genres and time periods, but upon closer inspection, they share some similarities.

Both characters possess extraordinary intellect and problem-solving skills. Holmes uses his keen powers of observation and deduction to decipher mysteries. Kevin devises elaborate plans to outsmart the burglars who invade his home using only what he has at hand. It would make for a titanic battle of wits.

8 Neo vs. John Wick

Keanu Reeves's two most iconic action characters immediately come to mind as a terrific death battle. They're both combat masters but in different domains. Neo famously knows kung fu, while Wick's specialty is guns, though he's obviously also proficient at hand-to-hand combat as well.

The characters are alike in personality too. Both are determined, enigmatic, and bound by a sense of duty. As for who would be the victor: "Neo wins if they are inside the Matrix. John Wick wins if they aren’t," said user SweetActionJack.

7 Luke Skywalker vs. Andrew Detmer

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamil) and Andrew Detmer (Dane DeHaan) from Chronicle have a lot in common. Both start as ordinary individuals who discover extraordinary powers within themselves. Luke can wield the Force, while Andrew is telekinetic. Secondly, both characters grapple with the responsibility that comes with their newfound powers. Luke wrestles with his lineage and the balance between light and dark. Andrew battles the temptation to use his abilities for personal gain.

"That’s an interesting one. Knee-jerk reaction is that it would be a Skywalker win hands down. But Andrew Detmer did some stuff that was both intricate and large-scale. Skywalker still has it, though on his ability to predict and anticipate the immediate future," said Redditor Avalanche_Debris.

6 Wonder Woman vs. Black Widow

It's DC vs. Marvel with this one. Both Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) are exceptional warriors. With her Amazonian heritage, Wonder Woman wields a mythical lasso and superhuman strength, while Black Widow, trained as a spy and assassin, is more agile and adept with a gun.

"Both would have to rely on their wits and tactical skills to overcome the other. In the end, Wonder Woman has the edge due to her superior physical strength and combat skills, making her the likely winner," said user LexiRioss. "That’s a fun one! And if it isn’t a gladiator-style match where they’re both stuck in a small arena in hand-to-hand combat, [Black Widow] probably has so many other skills to use," replied Redditor Onelittlepiece.

5 Xenomorph vs. Darth Wader

The user Michael_Gibb came up with this one. It makes sense: Darth Vader (portrayed by David Prowse; voiced by James Earl Jones) and the Xenomorph may be the scariest creations in sci-fi cinema. They're both formidable adversaries in different ways. Vader wields the power of the dark side of the Force and his trusty lightsaber. The Xenomorph possesses incredible strength, dexterity, corrosive blood, and a deadly extendable inner jaw.

However, user Onelittlepiece thought the winner was obvious. "I think the Jedi/Sith would win every time. They can read minds. They have telekinesis. I’m pretty sure they have precognition too. I wonder if 'these aren’t the droids you are looking for' would work on a xenomorph??" they said.

4 Gandalf vs. Dumbledore

Gandalf (Ian McKellen) and Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) are cinema's two most beloved wizards, hands down. Both have extensive knowledge and mastery of magic, and both have bested formidable foes. Gandalf took down the Balrog, and Dumbledore held his own against Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).

"Dumbledore vs Gandalf would be a good one. If it's Gandalf the Grey, I'd go with Dumbledore. If it's the White, then Dumby doesn't stand a chance," said Redditor imscarletlight. For user DukePilgrim it was more clear cut. "Gandalf is gonna rip Dumbledore a second a**hole," they said​​​​.

3 Batman vs. The Mandalorian

Batman and The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) are both mysterious figures who operate outside the law to bring justice to their respective worlds. The dark, brooding Bruce Wayne fights crime in Gotham City using his physical prowess and advanced gadgets. The Mandalorian, a bounty hunter, roams the galaxy clad in impressive armor and packing serious firepower.

Not to mention, both characters are famous for their deep, breathy voices. "I'm thinking Batman wins because he's not limited by his moral compass," said Redditor SteMelMan.

2 Homelander vs. Naruto

Homelander (Antony Starr) and Naruto have similarly impressive powers, as well as darkness inside them. For Naruto, it's the angry spirit of the Nine-Tailed Fox trapped within him. For Homelander, it's his damaged psyche and lust for power.

"Naruto would turn Homelander into a friend because they share a similar upbringing but Naruto got friends, Homelander being similar to Gaara. Also Naruto I am pretty sure would easily handle Homelander, with and without Kurama," said user Darth_Rutsula.

1 Goku vs. Superman

user killinghorizon and Redditor ReddiTrawler2021 suggested this one. Once again, these characters are practically twins. Both are aliens who were raised on Earth as humans. Both have superstrength and other godlike powers and a strong moral code.

The question of who would win between Goku and Superman is one of the most controversial in all of geekdom. Just the DEATH BATTLE! and Epic Rap Battles of History videos on the topic have more than 150 million views combined.

