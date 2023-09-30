The CBS hit, CSI: Vegas picks up, where its long-running predecessor, CSI left off. Some familiar faces return for the spinoff, including fan favorite Gil Grissom (William Peterson), as well as Marg Helgenberger reprising her role as CSI Catherine Willows. Fast-paced and action-packed, CSI: Vegas gives viewers a birds-eye view into Las Vegas' underbelly through the lens of the Las Vegas Crime Lab, and its investigators.

Across the franchise, CSI's characters have always been compelling, and CSI: Vegas is no different. The introduction of new characters like Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), who leads the CSI team, and Season 2's Beau Finado (Lex Medlin), breathes new life into the franchise. These are the best characters of CSI: Vegas – old and new.

10 Gil Grissom

Grissom and his wife Sarah (Jorja Fox) return to the lab in CSI: Vegas to investigate the attempted murder of their friend and former colleague, LVPD detective Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) – also from the original series. The investigation leads them to try to prove the innocence of former lab tech David Hodges (Wallace Langham) against charges of falsifying evidence in previous cases.

Grissom has always been by the book, and unwavering in his commitment to choosing science over emotion. Though a fan-favorite on CSI, Grissom can be annoying which hampers his likability; he often lacks emotion and the inability to empathize with others' perspectives.

9 Sarah Sidle

Sarah is convinced that Hodges is being framed, despite Grissom's skepticism. Admittedly, Sarah's likability vastly increased from the original CSI where she was seen as one-note. But her insistence on proving Hodges' innocence softens Sarah.

Sarah never resonated with viewers, and there's not much difference in her character on CSI: Vegas. With so many strong and confident female characters, Sarah's continued ties to Grissom make her seem more like a follower than a leader. This is disappointing for fans who would like to see Sarah exude more independence and strength.

8 David Hodges

Former CSI lab tech, David Hodges, returns in a recurring role after he's accused of fabricating evidence in criminal cases. Good at his job, Hodges was always a bit odd and never fit in with the camaraderie of the other crime scene investigators.

Married and expecting a child, Hodges' vulnerability is a refreshing change for the character. Arrested and facing imprisonment, Hodges' new life is jeopardized. Now an expert witness, viewers root for Hodges – upping his likability.

7 Serena Chavez

LVPD detective Serena (Ariana Guerra) isn't favorable in the beginning. A bit brash, Serena tries too hard when investigating her cases and rubs viewers the wrong way. That changes in later episodes when Serena is personally affected by one of her cases.

It's not surprising that Serena is so straight-laced, coming from a family with high expectations. Driven to prove herself takes away from the humanity of Serena's character that would otherwise endure viewers.

6 Chris Park

Jay Lee stars as low-level CSI Chris Park in both seasons of CSI: Vegas. His recurring role in Season 1 sets the stage for Park's growth in Season 2. Park has good chemistry with CSIs Josh Folsom (Matt Lauria) and Ahayla Rajan (Mandeep Dillon), but is eclipsed by both in the first season, which keeps him from making a real impression on viewers.

Things change for Park in Season 2, when he's propelled to a more prominent role on the show. This is highlighted in Season 2, Episode 10, "Eyeballs," where viewers get a chance to really see Park in action when helps solve a brutal murder.

5 Ahayla "Allie" Rajan

Allie is a people pleaser. Despite moving from Mumbai and following her dream of living in Vegas, she struggles with her love of crime scene investigation and making her boyfriend happy. Allie's chemistry with Folsom is undeniable, even though she recently moved in with her boyfriend.

Allie's uncertainty detracts from her character. She's a talented CSI, but it's obvious to viewers that she's not as confident as she should be. She constantly asks Folsom what she should do about her boyfriend's overbearing ways, and it gets annoying to say the least. But Allie gets along with everyone and is great at her job.

4 Josh Folsom

Folsom is focused. In the CSI: Vegas series premiere, it's difficult to tell much about Folsom's personality but that quickly changes. A close friend to Allie, Folsom gives her advice without overstepping his bounds. Folsom's likability only increases as the season goes on and this continues into Season 2.

It's obvious that Folsom's feelings for Allie go beyond the lab. This is more evident in Season 2, Episode 1, "She's Gone," where Serena mentions to Allie that Folsom has told the LVPD detective a lot about Allie. Folsom's pining for Allie is relatable and makes him even more likable because he respects her.

3 Catherine Willows

Marg Helgenberger returns as Catherine Willows, and the stripper turned crime scene investigator hasn't changed much from the original series. Willows' return delighted fans as she made her debut in Season 2 of CSI: Vegas.

After being gone for nearly a decade, Willows asks Maxine for her old job back. "The job is in my blood – it always will be," Willows tells Maxine. Investigating the murder of a dominatrix, Willows doesn't miss a beat. Willows exudes both the sexiness and intelligence that viewers of CSI know and love. Willow's dedication to getting justice for victims who would otherwise be forgotten is what solidifies her likability.

2 Maxine Roby

Head of the crime scene investigations, Maxine is likable from the beginning. Viewers can tell that she loves her job and that she's loved and admired by her team as well.

Maxine is professional, and enthusiastic and approaches the job with an open mind. The mother of a 20-year-old, Maxine engages the CSIs and emits empathy and compassion in every scene. Maxine is one of the strongest women on the show, and one of the most likable.

1 Beau Finado

Beau is fun to watch on CSI: Vegas as the laid-back guy we all wish we knew – and dad we all wish we had. Though Beau acts as comedic relief in Season 2, this makes him no less professional or lovable as a character. Beau immediately became a fan favorite.

Beau has a good heart and longs for something more than being in the lab. He's a natural nurturer, which viewers get to see when he takes to a non-verbal boy he meets on a case. Beau's interactions with the little boy provide one of CSI: Vegas' most heartwarming episodes. Folsom acknowledges Beau's engagement with Michael, calling his colleague a "teddy bear." While all the characters on CSI: Vegas are likable in their own way, Beau outshines them all.

