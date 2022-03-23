In the midst of the overwhelming options on streaming services, many cult films from the late twentieth-century fall to the wayside in favor of contemporary action movies. From hidden gems of samurai cinema to essential action thrillers, HBO Max is a treasure trove of overlooked favorites from the golden age of grindhouse theaters as well as the heyday of home video. Featuring underseen genre favorites and underrated action masterpieces, this list aims to provide an entry point into the weird and wonderful world of cult action cinema for audiences seeking something different from contemporary franchise fare.

RELATED: 7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in March 2022

Bloodsport

Image Via Warner Bros.

Produced and distributed by the cult powerhouse Cannon Films, Bloodsport features a star-making turn from Jean-Claude Van Damme and remains one of the actor’s greatest performances. Largely based on exaggerated anecdotes from the life of author and martial artist Frank Dux, Bloodsport works in the way that it leans into the excesses of action cinema, foregoing realism for over-the-top combat that celebrates the versatility of the human body. Both a box office success and critical failure upon its release, Bloodsport has transcended its lukewarm legacy over time, securing its spot as a cult classic and an action favorite in the subsequent decades.

Cleopatra Jones and the Casino of Gold

Image Via Warner Bros.

One of the few films in motion picture history to match the coolness of its iconic poster, Cleopatra Jones and the Casino of Gold is the second chapter in the story of Tamara Dobson’s titular character, which follows Cleopatra on her quest to dismantle a drug ring in Macao. Although the context from the original Cleopatra Jones may provide a more robust portrait of the protagonist, first-time viewers can easily catch on to the central arc, as the Cleopatra Jones films function as James Bond-style episodes rather than interwoven narratives. Anchored by a playful screenplay by blaxploitation legend Max Julien (The Mack) and the masterful guidance of producer Run Run Shaw (The 36th Chamber of Shaolin), this sequel surpasses the first entry through expert seafaring and casino-based set-pieces as well as a more confident and commanding turn from Tamara Dobson in the lead role.

Destroy All Monsters

Half a century before the Avengers assembled for Endgame, Ishirō Honda achieved one of the most ambitious franchise cross-overs in film history with Destroy All Monsters. When a legion of aliens liberates all of the most famous kaiju — including Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and more — from their home on Monster Island, chaos ensues across the world. Combining the tactile appeal of early monster movies with the rip-roaring ensemble action of contemporary superhero films, Destroy All Monsters captures an essential era in action cinema history with vibrant production design and incredibly energetic pacing.

Kill!

Image Via Toho

Rendering the traditional samurai as an entirely farcical figure, Kill! plays out as a parody of the seemingly endless onslaught of samurai films that pervaded midcentury Japanese cinema, providing a postwar critique of an older generation’s adherence to imperial tradition. Starring samurai icon Tatsuya Nakadai (Harakiri) in a role that smartly subverts his leading man image, Kill! is a necessary entry into the canons of samurai cinema and action-comedy.

Lady Snowblood

Image Via Toho

Serving as one of the primary influences on Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films, Lady Snowblood towers above the majority of swordplay and revenge films from its era through its highly stylized set design and beautifully rendered action sequences. Based on a manga of the same title, the emphasis on intricate framing throughout the cinematography as well as the aestheticized use of blood more closely resembles comic book illustrations, anchoring the film in direct dialogue with the literary genre from which it came. Culminating in an often-replicated yet never surpassed snowy showdown, time has been kind to Lady Snowblood, allowing it to surpass its initial obscurity through recent rereleases by Arrow Video and the Criterion Collection.

Lone Wolf and Cub 2: Baby Cart at the River Styx

Based on a manga series of equal popularity as the Lady Snowblood series, Lone Wolf and Cub 2: Baby Cart at the River Styx is doubtlessly the most exhilarating entry in the six-part saga from the 1970s centered on a middle-aged ronin and his young son. Capturing the cataclysmic attack on communal values by a band of traitorous ninjas, Lone Wolf and Cub 2 is a taut and tight fable of the importance of unified order in the face of violent chaos. By blending the heart and humor of the titular father-son dynamics with the historicized brutality of inter-community fighting, Kenji Misumi’s masterfully balanced sequel exists in a category of its own as a deeply affecting family drama and a deeply effective action story.

The Mighty Quinn

Image Via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Perhaps less tonally consistent than the previous entries on this list, The Mighty Quinn is an essential entry in the lineup of great Denzel Washington performances. When police officer Xavier Quinn (Washington) is sent to investigate the murder of a millionaire hiding out in the Caribbean, he soon discovers a tangled web of deception and disappointment leading back to friends and central figures from his youth. Possessing an incredible sense of place punctuated by sensitive yet sensational inclusions of reggae music and Caribbean witch culture, The Mighty Quinn is an excellent ensemble thriller that rests comfortably between the gritty neo-noirs of the 1970s and the revisionist police pictures of the 1990s.

Murphy’s Law

Image Via Cannon Films

In an early rendition of the wrong-man film popularized by The Fugitive, the brutal and balletic Murphy’s Law establishes itself as a glorified wallow in grindhouse grit. From the opening false accusations of Charles Bronson’s detective protagonist to the inevitable acts of climactic vengeance, Murphy’s Law is a tense and relentless examination of police corruption that masters the action thriller formula. Featuring a marvelously malevolent ensemble of petty thieves and mysterious mobsters, Murphy’s Law is a must-see for genre film obsessives.

Ricochet

Image Via Warner Bros.

The second underrated crime thriller starring Denzel Washington on this list, Ricochet is an over-the-top examination of personal guilt and unprocessed pain projected through creative action set-pieces and a fast-talking screenplay. Fusing the narrative of false accusations from Murphy’s Law with the police mystery plotting of The Mighty Quinn, Ricochet is a marvelous culmination of cult aesthetics. Placing Denzel’s ex-cop attorney against John Lithgow as a Joker-like maniac that he locked away years ago, Ricochet is a quintessential 90s midnight movie that delivers on expertly crafted action scenes and bonkers antics throughout this tightly plotted tale of betrayal.

The Running Man

Image Via Tri-Star Pictures

One of the most inventive and underrated Stephen King adaptations of the 1980s, The Running Man blends dystopian social satire with hilarious hardbody action in a manner that is charming of its time. Featuring a narrative that falls somewhere between The Hunger Games and a fever dream of American Ninja Warriors, The Running Man sees Arnold Schwarzenegger flex his iconic muscles and witty one-liners as he is forced to participate in a televised gladiator match, in which convicted criminals must outrun professional assassins for public entertainment. Functioning as both an indictment of Reagan-era militarism and a foreshadowing of contemporary issues as varied as deepfakes and reality television, The Running Man is an essential work of 1980s anti-nostalgia and a marvelous science-fiction thriller.

The Shooting

Image Via Jack H. Harris Enterprises

Although Monte Hellman’s acid western is more of an anti-action movie than a pure adrenaline rush like other entries on this list, The Shooting is an essential hangout movie that helped establish many of the themes that characterized the cult action genre for decades to come. From themes of vengeance and betrayal to meditations of communal honor and personal stakes, The Shooting brilliantly captures the absurdism of action cinema with purgatorial patience rather than showstopping punching matches. Starring cinematic icons Warren Oates and Jack Nicholson just before the peak of their careers, this meditative mood piece is a perfect palate cleanser in the midst of the cult action canon.

The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Benjamin Crabtree (6 Articles Published) I am Benjamin Crabtree, and I am a Feature Writer for Collider. I am also the creator of CrabtreeCinema.com and cohost of the upcoming Celluloid Noise Podcast. Beyond writing and talking about cinema, I love curating mini film festivals of cult favorites for friends and family, collecting the latest releases from the Criterion Collection and Arrow Video, and drinking too much coffee. More From Benjamin Crabtree