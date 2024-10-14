Not every movie is destined to be a blockbuster. Case in point — cult classic films have managed to capture the hearts of audiences, despite not achieving box-office success. Their appeal is often acquired through repeated viewings, as viewers gradually come to understand and appreciate the nuances of their storytelling. This acquired taste can be attributed to unconventional narratives that defy expectations, offbeat humor that may not resonate with everyone, or stylistic choices that are intentionally unconventional.

The performance of a single actor or cast can also greatly influence the success of a cult classic film. Acting performances are the linchpin upon which fans often base their evaluation of cult classic films. From Jake Gyllenhaal’s portrayal of adolescent angst in Donnie Darko to the unforgettable performances of the Pulp Fiction cast, there’s a lot of stellar acting that can be found in cult classic movies.

10 'Donnie Darko' (2001)

Directed by Richard Kelly

Donnie Darko is perhaps one of the most popular movies about misfits and outsiders. The movie follows a teenager named Donnie, who often gets apparitions of a man dressed in a rabbit suit named Frank. Little does he know that his visions and sleepwalking incidents allow him to learn more about parallel universes and traveling through time.

Without a doubt, the best acting performance in Donnie Darko belongs to Gyllenhaal, so much so that Donnie is considered his breakout role. His vulnerability during the therapy sessions and portrayal of a teenager who is plagued by disturbances he can’t explain is spot-on. While it’s unfortunate that no awarding body gave his performance a nod, fans of the movie have endlessly adored Gyllenhaal’s characterization, as well as the movie’s polyvalent interpretation.

Release Date October 26, 2001 Director Richard Kelly Cast Jake Gyllenhaal , Holmes Osborne , Maggie Gyllenhaal , Daveigh Chase , Mary McDonnell , James Duval Runtime 113 minutes

9 'Fight Club' (1999)

Directed by David Fincher

While it’s unfortunate that a highly criticized online community has co-opted the movie Fight Club, its status as a cult classic film cannot be denied. David Fincher’s movie takes a look at the life of an unnamed protagonist played by (Edward Norton) who starts a fight club with a chaos-filled man named Tyler Durden (Bradd Pitt). He finds some short-lived meaning with the fight club, although a growing sense of dread forms in his mind as the club’s trajectory shifts towards a more sinister path.

Apart from its strong commentaries against consumerism and toxic masculinity, Fight Club also featured the incredible performances of Norton and Pitt. Norton’s embodiment of a disillusioned everyman has struck a chord with audiences, and Pitt’s charismatic performance of Durden is aspirational with his rebellious ideas. A turning point in the movie that reveals that the protagonist and Tyler Durden are the same person showcases the actors' remarkable ability to inhabit both sides of these complex characters.

8 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

Directed by Jim Sharman

Curry delivers a truly iconic performance as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in this cult classic. His portrayal is a masterclass in campy theatricality, but he also brings a surprising depth of emotion to the character, especially during his extravagant entrance number “Sweet Transvestite.” The floor show finale, especially his powerful performance of "I'm Going Home," adds a touch of humanity to the character, with Curry’s performance revealing the character’s vulnerability beneath a fabulous exterior.

7 'American Psycho' (2000)

Directed by Mary Harron

American Psycho is considered a cult classic movie for its satirical view on the materialism and imprudence of the ‘80s. With a dark and comical tone, the movie puts the spotlight on a man named Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) — a sadistic murderer who hides behind his day job as an aspirational investment banker. As Bateman's homicidal urges spiral out of control, the film confuses the viewers as reality and fiction become harder to distinguish.

Long after his breakout role in Empire of the Sun, Bale was thrust into the limelight with his interpretation of a psychopath. His versatility allows him to commit to the character's nonchalance, detachment, and charisma, especially during the scene where Bateman gives a lesson on music before killing someone. Ultimately, Bale's portrayal of Bateman's journey from a confident psychopath to a bewildered man has captivated viewers and movie critics alike.

6 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Directed by Michel Gondry

From the mind of Charlie Kaufman comes screenplays that are mind-bending but still carry a lot of heart. Case in point, in the movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, a man named Joel (Jim Carrey) goes through a medical procedure that will allow him to erase the painful memories he has with his ex-girlfriend Clementine (Kate Winslet). Realizing that he can't let go of Clementine, Joel frantically tries to preserve their memories before they're erased.

Carrey and Winslet bring their characters to life with incredible nuance. Known mostly for taking on hyper-realized comedic characters, Carrey takes a sharp turn with his portrayal of the desperate and heartbroken Joel, showing audiences his versatility as an actor. In addition, Winslet’s complex portrayal of the uninhibited and adventurous Clementine is enchanting and beguiling. Both actors were nominated for awards for their performances, with Carrey being nominated for a BAFTA and Winslet an Academy Award.

5 'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Despite its disturbing and problematic narrative, A Clockwork Orange continues to be a cult favorite, partly due to stylistic choices and taboo themes. Directed by one of the film’s top auteurs, Stanley Kubrick, A Clockwork Orange explores the depths of humanity's capacity for evil as Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell), a teenage sociopath, leads his gang of 'Droogs' on a rampage. After a shocking betrayal, Alex DeLarge is incarcerated and forced to undergo a disturbing aversion therapy that makes viewers question individual liberty and state intervention.

McDowell's performance as Alex is noted by viewers as one of the best anti-heroes in the world of film. He breathes life into a character that is both repulsive and strangely compelling, perfectly capturing the essence of a teenage sociopath. A Clockwork Orange is filled with iconic moments, but none more haunting than Alex's rendition of “Singin' in the Rain.” His chilling performance blends joy and cruelty in a way that is both disturbing and unforgettable. Equally powerful is his portrayal during the Ludovico treatment, where his open, desperate eyes showcase what it’s like to lose one’s freedom.

Release Date December 19, 1971 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Malcolm McDowell , Patrick Magee , Michael Bates , Warren Clarke , John Clive , Adrienne Corri Runtime 136 mins

4 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Movie fans can relive the magic of the ‘80s fantasy films and find a world full of pirates, swordfights, and true love with Rob Reiner’s The Princess Bride. The movie follows a farm worker named Westley (Cary Elwes), who has to save Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) from the hands of the evil Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). He teams up with with the sharp Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin) and the fearsome Fezzik (André the Giant) as they take on a menagerie of fantastical creatures.

Elwes' portrayal of Westley in The Princess Bride is one of the most perfect depictions of charm in cinema. His effortless swordplay, witty banter, and iconic delivery of the tender line “As you wish,” make Westley a beloved character who captures the playful spirit of the film. There was also the unforgettable performance of Patinkin whose portrayal of Inigo Montoya was a masterclass in dramatic intensity. His iconic line, "You killed my father. Prepare to die," was delivered with a chilling fervor, cementing it as a touchstone in cinema.

3 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

One of the most revered cult classic films is Pulp Fiction due to Quentin Tarantino’s stylistic and narrative choices — as well as its outstanding acting performances. The movie takes viewers through a wild ride in crime-ridden Los Angeles and features a series of interconnected stories, including the exploits of hitmen Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson), whose witty banter and brutal violence are both shocking and captivating. There’s also the boxer Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis), who finds himself tangled in a deadly wet pickle.

The ensemble cast of Pulp Fiction is a testament to Tarantino's ability to assemble top-tier talent. Travolta delivers a career-defining performance as Vincent Vega, a complex and enigmatic character whose charm and flaws are equally captivating. Uma Thurman's performance as Mia Wallace was also one for the books, especially during her moments with John Travolta and her uneasy overdose scene. Lastly, there’s Jackson whose iconic "Ezekiel 25:17" monologue, is intense, powerful and has left a lasting mark on the minds of viewers.