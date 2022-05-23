The decade of the 1980s was the golden age of cult movies, producing some spectacular films that have garnered a popular following as they aged. More than forty years later, they still feel as fresh and exciting as they were released.

RELATED: Best Women-Directed Cult Classics to Stream on Criterion Channel

These films produced small but dedicated pools of fans, earning their status as cult classics. Through the love and attention they have provided these films, they have gone on to become pop-culture landmarks, inspiring and capturing the imagination of modern-day moviegoers and filmmakers.

'Flash Gordon' (1980)

First up, we have Flash Gordon, released in 1980 and loved ever since. One of the earliest comic book adaptations, accompanied by the iconic soundtrack by Queen, won viewers' hearts instantly.

RELATED: Taika Waititi's Animated 'Flash Gordon' Movie Is Now Live-Action

Arnold Schwarzenegger was originally the first choice to play the quarterback until Sam J. Jones won the part. The cheesy space opera includes some iconic British performers, including future James Bond actor Timothy Dalton and Brian Blessed, who delivered the famous quote-worthy line "Gordon's alive!".

'The Evil Dead' (1981)

Based on director Sam Raimi's short film Within the Woods, The Evil Dead saw Bruce Campbell fight off some pesky demons in a cabin in the woods. The film was the springboard for Raimi, Campbell, and even producer Joel Coen of the Coen Brothers.

The strict budget restraints restricted the production, yet it only made it better. The shaky camera and the practical special effects all add to one huge fan favorite, still as scary now as it was in 1981.

'Videodrome' (1983)

Blondie vocalist Debbie Harry starred in this David Cronenberg classic. Famous for graphic body horror films, Cronenberg succeeded in gaining support from major Hollywood studios in making Videodrome.

The film gained a massive following by pushing the constraints of censorship to a new level. A dramatic orchestral score accompanies the satirical and subversive themes of the film. Bombing at the box office didn't stop this Cronenberg staple from being welcomed into the classic cult hall of fame.

'The Lost Boys' (1987)

Vampires, Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, and Echo and the Bunnymen — what more could viewers want? This iconic and influential film gave the audience lines such as "Death by stereo" and "They're only noodles, Michael."

Joel Schumacher's black comedy is often considered the beginning of the teen vampire films, changing the sub-genre into what viewers know now. Performances from the young, then-unknown cast (featuring Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric) lead the film's cast of misfits. Who wouldn't want to be friends with The Frog Brothers?

'The Thing' (1982)

Kurt Russell is the poster boy of 1980s moviemaking, appearing in cult classics. The Thing is one of the most beloved John Carpenter films but didn't start that way. It was met with instant criticism but later became emblematic of the 1980s after being released on home video and television.

RELATED:9 Essential Kurt Russell Movies: From 'Tombstone' to 'The Hateful Eight'

The Thing is now considered a landmark piece of film. From its terrifying and lifelike practical effects, ensemble cast, and themes of paranoia and isolation, this film has endured well into the present day.

Highlander (1986)

A Franco-American actor playing an immortal Scotsman (Christopher Lambert) and a Scotsman playing an immortal Spaniard (Sean Connery) — what could be better? The fight for immortality in both 16th century Scotland and 1980s New York has stolen the hearts of viewers over and over again.

Another entry with a catchy soundtrack provided by Queen, the Russell Mulcahy film was filled with epic sword fights and a terrifying villain in The Kurgan played by prolific actor Clancy Brown. Spawning several sequels and spinoffs, the film gains more adoring fans every screening.

'The Fly' (1986)

Another entry from Cronenberg, The Fly, uses groundbreaking special effects and the acting expertise of Jeff Goldblum. Fans were disgusted and enthralled by the horrifying visuals; watching Goldblum slowly turn into a huge fly is something viewers can't forget.

The tragic love story between Seth (Goldblum) and Ronnie (Geena Davis) is just as compelling as Seth's horrific transformation: their relationship is doomed as soon as Seth shows her his working teleporter.

'Escape From New York'(1981)

The next appearance from Kurt Russell, Escape From New York, sees Russell play anti-hero Snake Plissken, trying to save the President (Donald Pleasence) in return for freedom from Manhattan Island, which was turned into a maximum-security prison.

RELATED: Ranking the Carpenter/Russell Collaborations

Another Carpenter film, this sci-fi action film gives a little background to Russell's character, yet audiences fell in love with him anyway. A look into the dystopian world where crime roams free still impacts those today, making it effortlessly translatable for decades.

The Goonies (1985)

Richard Donner's The Goonies introduced the world to actors such as Josh Brolin and Sean Astin and took audiences on a swashbuckling adventure. Viewers wanted to join the rag-tag group The Goonies and help them save the goon docks and their homes.

The treasure hunt for One-Eyed-Willie's ship filled with gold and jewels, all the while in pursuit by the criminal family, The Fratelli's, offers viewers a timeless adventure for all decades to enjoy.

'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' (1982)

This hilarious coming-of-age flick packs some of the biggest stars we now know in the 21st century. The ensemble works perfectly together in this most righteous movie, featuring Judge Reinhold, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and a young Sean Penn.

Based on writer Cameron Crowe's actual high school experiences and directed by genius Amy Heckerling, the film features a group of kids just being kids. If you look closely, you might even be able to spot an extra by the name of Nicolas Cage.

'An American Werewolf in London' (1981)

John Landis' horror-comedy shook the world in 1981 and even won the first Oscar for Best Makeup — all well deserved. This staple in many childhoods is passed down through generations, scaring each one more than the next.

RELATED: 13 Essential Werewolf Films, from 'The Howling' to 'Werewolves Within'

The seamless blend of horror and comedy offers something for fans of both, the genres combining and creating a huge following still active today.

'Big Trouble In Little China' (1986)

Another Russell/Carpenter masterpiece, this classic flopped at the box office but is a winner in the audience's hearts. It's a genre-busting work, blending action, comedy, satire, and adventure with Chinese mythology and the immigrant experience. It took time to gain its followers, but they came in full force when it did.

Once again, Russell is playing an anti-hero, fighting the evil Lo Pan (James Hong) and helping his friend (David Dun) save his kidnapped fiancée. The unique soundtrack to the film works alongside the expert martial arts, exhibiting the skill and talent needed for its perfect fight scenes.

KEEP READING: Body Horror, Neon Colors, Monsters, and Insanity: A List of Must-See Lovecraft Cinema

‘Vengeance’ Trailer Reveals the All-Star Cast for B.J. Novak’s Directorial Debut

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Alice Reed (2 Articles Published) Alice is currently a student at Winchester University, in her final year of studying Film Studies. She currently balances her studies with writing list articles for Collider and is excited to further her experience in the world of film. More From Alice Reed

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe