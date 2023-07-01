The Western is the quintessential American movie genre. For decades, it dominated the box office too, though it has declined somewhat in recent years. Nevertheless, terrific Westerns continue to be made, like Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog.

Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which lesser-known Westerns are the most worth seeing. They came up with some intriguing picks, from forgotten 1940s hits to more recent projects that flew under the radar.

10 'Old Henry' (2021)

Reclusive farmer Henry (Tim Blake Nelson) lives a quiet life with his son, Wyatt (Gavin Lewis) until a wounded man (Scott Haze) appears on their property. Henry takes the man in and tends to his injuries, but the stranger's presence stirs up tension and attracts dangerous attention from a gang of outlaws led by the vile Ketchum (Stephen Dorff). As the situation escalates, Henry is forced to confront his past and protect his family.

"It's recent, but Old Henry was very good," said user Bodymaster. "Dorff killed it in Old Henry," replied Redditor CrucifyCaillou. "I loved Old Henry so much. Fantastic movie," added user casual_creator.

9 'The Harder They Fall' (2021)

Jonathan Majors leads this ensemble cast as Nat Love, a skilled outlaw seeking revenge against Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), the criminal who killed his parents. For the task, Nat assembles a formidable crew of renegades, including his sharpshooting ex-stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beets).

Regina King and Lakeith Stanfield also turn in memorable supporting performances. "I really enjoyed The Harder They Fall," said Redditor Brunch_Hopkins. "Interesting take on the Western formula with a little bit of a twist."

8 'Tombstone' (1993)

Tombstone tells the story of the legendary gunfight at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Arizona. It revolves around the Earp brothers — Wyatt (Kurt Russell), Virgil (Sam Elliot), and Morgan (Bill Paxton) — who arrive in the town seeking a peaceful life. However, they find themselves drawn into a deadly conflict with a gang of outlaws led by Curly Bill Brocious (Powers Boothe) and Johnny Ringo (Michael Biehn).

Many Redditors recommended this one, with particular praise for Val Kilmer's role as the hard-drinking Doc Holliday. "Tombstone is another good one based on real people, but not historically accurate," said user ru-ck-us89. "Ya gotta love Tombstone," said Redditor Fragrant_Bee1922 simply.

7 'The Missouri Breaks' (1976)

The Missouri Breaks is a revisionist Western from Bonnie and Clyde director Arthur Penn, starring Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson. Nicholson plays down-on-his-luck cattle thief Tom Logan, who wants to take revenge on the despotic land baron Braxton (John McLiam). Sensing the threat, Braxton enlists outlaw Robert E. Lee Clayton (Brando) to deal with Logan first.

Like most of Penn's work, this is a character-driven movie, with a premium on striking cinematography and a morally [gray] narrative. "The Missouri Breaks has a beautifully insane Marlon Brando performance, and it's an enjoyable film," said user clichedbaguette.

6 'The Ox-Bow Incident' (1943)

Two drifters, Gil Carter (Henry Fonda) and Art Croft (Harry Morgan), arrive in a small town just as news breaks that a local rancher has been murdered. A posse is formed to hunt down the killer, which Gil and Art join to avoid suspicion being cast upon them. However, the situation remains volatile, threatening to turn violent at any moment.

Clint Eastwood once told the AFI that The Ox-Bow Incident was his all-time favorite movie. It's an interesting premise that explores mob justice and the hysteria of crowds. User kiershorey praised the film for not being melodramatic like most Westerns of that era. "It's nowhere near as well known as it should be. And on YouTube. Enjoy," they said.

5 'Open Range' (2003)

Kevin Costner directed and stars in this revisionist Western as cattle rancher Charley Waite. He and his partner Boss Spearman (Robert Duvall) butt heads with a corrupt land baron named Denton Baxter (Michael Gambon). They team up with other independent cattlemen and a spirited woman named Sue Barlow (Annette Benning) to resist Baxter's tyranny.

Open Range tends to be overshadowed by other Costner Westerns like Wyatt Earp and Dances With Wolves, but several Redditors felt it was just as good. User brocalmotion called it a "future classic." "Of more recent ones, Open Range is probably my favorite," agreed Redditor clichedbaguette.

4 'Appaloosa' (2008)

"[This] one's a little off the beaten trail," said Redditor butterknifejogger. "[It's an] Ed Harris passion project he directed and co-wrote. His buddy Viggo Mortensen plays his sidekick." Harris and Mortensen are Virgil and Everett, two lawmen-for-hire tasked with bringing order to the lawless town of Appaloosa.

Their authority is tested when a powerful rancher, Randall Bragg (Jeremy Irons), starts wreaking havoc and commits acts of violence without consequence. To complicate things, Virgil and Everett fall for the same woman, a widow named Allison French (Renée Zellweger).

3 'Death Rides a Horse' (1967)

Death Rides a Horse is a Spaghetti Western starring genre legend Lee Van Cliff. Bill Meceita (John Phillip Law) is a young man seeking retribution for the murder of his family by a gang of criminals. He crosses paths with Ryan (Van Cleef), a hardened gunslinger with his own score to settle. Recognizing their shared desire for justice, John and Ryan join forces and set out on a dangerous journey to track down the culprits.

It's a riotous revenge flick featuring one of Van Cleef's very best performances. "A lot of Kill Bill is pulled from this," said user TheDadThatGrills. Indeed, Tarantino uses part of the theme tune of Death Rides a Horse in Kill Bill Vol.1. The line "Revenge is a dish best served" cold, which appears at the beginning of Kill Bill, is also spoken in this film.

2 'The Quick and the Dead' (1995)

Image via TriStar Pictures

The Quick and the Dead is Sam Raimi's take on the genre. It centers on a mysterious woman named Ellen (Sharon Stone) who enters a deadly quick-draw competition organized by John Herod (Gene Hackman), a ruthless outlaw who has the town of Redemption. However, Ellen's real motive for entering the contest is her desire to avenge her father's death.

Raimi embraces genre conventions but adds his unique spin with dynamic action sequences and a touch of dark humor. The Quick and the Dead received mixed reviews on release, but subsequent critics have been kinder to it, with some going so far as to call it one of Raimi's best movies. "It's awesome!" said Redditor Forklift_Pilot. "Great cast too. Really fun movie."

1 'The Last Sunset' (1961)

Kirk Douglas stars here as Brendan O'Malley, a notorious outlaw who seeks refuge on the ranch of his former lover, Belle (Dorothy Malone). However, he soon becomes entangled in a web of deceit and desire when Belle's husband, John (Rock Hudson), discovers their past connection. As tensions rise and secrets unravel, the trio embarks on a treacherous cattle drive through dangerous territory, facing external and internal conflicts.

The Last Sunset is not that well-known, but it's worth checking out to understand what director Robert Aldrich was about. He was an iconoclastic filmmaker responsible for classics like Kiss Me Deadly and The Dirty Dozen. This film is slower-paced and more character-driven than those movies, but that's also its charm. "Intimate story and small scale. Great flick!" said user Teledork621.

